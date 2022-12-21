Read full article on original website
Central Iowa locked in bitter cold tonight, more snow Sunday
The bitter cold of the holiday arctic outbreak and blizzard will grip Central Iowa for at least one more night, with a wind chill advisory in place for most of Central Iowa. Wind chills of -20 to -30 are likely into Christmas morning, before temperatures finally warm into the mid and upper-teens. However, snow will […]
KCCI.com
Christmas snow chance, then rising temperatures
DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. Following the mini-heat wave of temperatures in the single digits & teens today, we'll drop off again tonight. Wind chills will sink into the -20s into early Christmas morning under mostly clear skies. During Christmas Day, much of Iowa will warm back up into the teens and low 20s. This is also when wind chills will top 0° for the first time in more than three days!
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ WATCH: Driving snow creates whiteout conditions on Iowa road
Driving snow lowered visibility for drivers in northern Iowa as a widespread winter storm raged across the eastern United States on Friday. Rod Donavon, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service Des Moines team, said he filmed this footage between the towns of Ames and Slater in Story County on Friday morning.
KCRG.com
Blowing snow impacting roadways, especially in rural areas
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road conditions across eastern Iowa aren’t getting better quickly, if at all. Iowa DOT cameras show that roads in town aren’t too bad, but venture into rural areas, and you’ll find snow drifting over roadways creating slick spots. The wind will continue...
KLEM
KLEM News for Saturday, December 24
The blizzard has ended, but the extreme cold will continue for another day. The Blizzard Warning expired this morning at 6AM. A wind Chill Warning remains in effect until noon today, but wind chill readings will ease into 15 below to 25 below zero range this afternoon, before falling back into the 20s to lower 30s below zero tonight. A new weather system will bring a chance of light snow Sunday afternoon into Sunday night. Snowfall amounts will likely remain less than an inch. However, northwest winds increase Sunday night, with gusts of 25 to 40 mph possible. The gusty winds could result in patchy blowing and drifting snow. After a brief reprieve on Sunday, sub-zero wind chills will return Sunday night into Monday night.
kmaland.com
Wind chill advisory issued for Saturday night into Sunday morning
(KMAland) -- A wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of KMAland for later Saturday into early Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued the advisory for 8 PM Saturday evening into 9 AM on Sunday for portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central and northeast Nebraska.
kscj.com
SNOWPLOWS DEAL WITH WHITEOUT CONDITIONS IN RURAL IOWA
TRAVEL CONDITIONS REMAIN DIFFICULT, IF NOT IMPOSSIBLE IN MUCH OF OUR AREA AS STRONG WINDS CONTINUE TO CAUSE WHITEOUT CONDITIONS AROUND THE REGION. CRAIG BARGFREDE, THE IOWA D-O-T’S WINTER OPERATIONS ADMINISTRATOR, SAYS IN ADDITION TO BLOWING SNOW, ICY CONDITIONS ARE CAUSING WRECKS. BARGFREDE SAYS IT’S TOO COLD TO TREAT...
KIMT
Blizzard Warning remains in effect: Here's the latest
Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek. ...Blizzard Conditions Continue Tonight West of the Mississippi River... .Blizzard conditions are ongoing in southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. No travel advisories have been issued for northern Iowa. East of the Mississippi River, strong winds may result in localized drifting of snow over roadways and brief whiteout conditions, but widespread blizzard conditions are no longer forecast. Wind chills remain bitterly cold with values of 30 to 35 degrees below zero. Frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes in these conditions. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
siouxlandnews.com
Roads impassible in northwest Iowa, several highways closed
CLAY COUNTY, Iowa — Roads are impassible in northwest Iowa as high winds and blizzard conditions continue throughout the tri-state. Clay County Sheriff Chris Raveling tells Siouxland News that a jackknifed semi on Highway 71 by Fostoria has closed that road and has kept his deputies busy. "The weather...
KETV.com
Road conditions, snow fall totals for Nebraska, Iowa
OMAHA, Neb. — Winter weather hit Nebraska and Iowa on Wednesday night into Thursday morning. If you're traveling after the snow, here are the latest road conditions across Nebraska and Iowa. Visit the NDOT and IDOT websites. Check out how much snow your city received. Nebraska. Beatrice: 2.8 inches.
Snow totals following Wednesday snow storm
IOWA — The heaviest snow fall has moved out of the state and it dropped around 3 in. of fresh powdery snow in and around the Metro. The highest amount measured was around Newton. Below are some snow totals from around the state: Location Snow Fall Total (in.) Newton 5 Ames 4.8 Fort Dodge 4.7 […]
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Iowa
Iowa is known for its massive agricultural industry and legendary state fair, but did you know it has some of the coldest temperatures recorded in the region? The Hawkeye State isn’t just the food capital of the world; it may be one of the coldest spots in the Midwest! Today, we are going to explore the extreme temperatures in Iowa, plus learn a bit about the overall weather in the state. Let’s discover the coldest place in Iowa!
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Blizzard Warning Continues, Travel Not Recommended
A Blizzard Warning continues across eastern Iowa, with strong winds, whiteout conditions, black ice and dangerous wind chills. Rod Donovan is a forecaster with the National Weather Service. Donovan says winds of 40 to 50 miles per hour have been common. And he says those wind chills will stay below...
kscj.com
IOWA I-80 CLOSED EAST OF STUART
THE WINTER STORM MOVING ACROSS IOWA IS CREATING MORE TRAVEL PROBLEMS ACROSS THE CENTRAL AND EASTERN PORTIONS OF THE STATE NOW. METEOROLOGIST ROGER VACHALEK (VUH-HALL-ECK) OF THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SAYS SNOW HAS FALLEN IN MOST OF THE STATE.AND BY 10 O’CLOCK THURSDAY MORNING,. THE WIND CHILL INDEX HAD...
KCRG.com
Iowa couple delayed in Paris due to winter storm conditions
The lingering below-zero temperatures are also creating concerns for homeowners- from furnaces to water pipes. Our Town Independence: Making sure “Letters to Santa” get answered. Updated: 5 hours ago. Every year, kids around the world send letters to Santa to make sure he knows exactly what they want...
kmaland.com
Winter weather advisory for southwest Iowa, southeast Nebraska
(Valley) -- The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska has issued a winter weather advisory until 6 this evening for portions of southwest Iowa and southeast Nebraska. The advisory includes Harrison, Shelby, Pottawattamie, Mills, Montgomery, Fremont and Page counties in southwest Iowa, and Douglas, Sarpy, Cass, Otoe, Johnson, Nemaha, Pawnee and Richardson counties in southeast Nebraska.
1380kcim.com
Iowa DNR Encourages Patience From Anglers As Ice Conditions Vary Throughout The State
Now that winter has officially arrived, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding anglers to exercise caution when heading out for ice fishing. According to the DNR, northern Iowa lakes are mostly frozen over, but conditions vary heading southward. Staff recommends a minimum of four inches of quality ice to ice fish and at least five inches to support snowmobiles and ATVs. No ice is 100 percent safe, and fresh ice is generally considered more robust than older ice. The DNR recommends that anglers regularly check conditions on the ice to avoid thin or damaged areas. At a minimum, anglers should have access to hand warmers, ice cleats and picks, life jackets, safety rope, first aid kids, and an extra set of dry clothes. Visit the Iowa DNR website to view the latest ice conditions.
yourfortdodge.com
Blizzard Warning in Portions of Central and Northern Iowa
…Blowing Snow and Dangerous Wind Chills Persist Through. Strong northwest winds will persist today with gust in the 40 to. 50 mph range common. These gusts will create blizzard conditions. over portions of the northern half of Iowa, especially in rural. or wind prone areas. Further south, significant blowing and.
Iowa plumbers bring the heat to hundreds of frozen pipes
URBANDALE, Iowa — The subzero temperatures that covered Iowa this week turned some water pipes into ice, so plumbers are working overtime into the Christmas weekend to get them flowing again. Golden Rule Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, and Electrical estimates it received four times as many service calls than usual in the days after the extreme […]
KCRG.com
Some prefer to take their chances outside despite blizzard conditions
Travel remains not advised on many Iowa roads Thursday as conditions continue to get colder and windier. Dubuque man sentenced to 100 years in prison for sex abuse. A judge sentenced a Dubuque man to 100 years in prison for sexually abusing two girls under the age of ten. Iowa...
