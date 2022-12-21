Read full article on original website
Former Jackson State safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig ready to run with the Buffs
After an impressive two year start to his college career at Jackson State, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig is anxious to test his skills in the Pac-12. The 5-foot-11, 186-pound safety, originally from Birmingham, Ala., announced his intention to follow Deion Sanders to Boulder as a transfer on Wednesday evening...
Four-star WR Omarion Miller commits to Colorado on Christmas Eve
Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver Omarion Miller celebrated Christmas Eve on Saturday night by announcing his commitment to Deion Sanders and Colorado. He is one fo the more prolific pass catchers in the 2-23 class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Miller was offered by Sanders and the new Buffaloes staff on...
Notre Dame Recruiting Side Notes
In this notebook, looking at a new recruiting pipeline, eyeing an important position in the 2024 cycle, a potential portal pickup on defense, and running through five new offers.
Notre Dame Signees in Order: Loy’s Full List with Commentary
Irish Illustrated already ranked the Notre Dame signees from 1-24 as a staff, but I wanted to put my list together separately to be easily viewed. I also want to share my commentary about each of the soon-to-be Notre Dame players. Here we go.
247Sports experts break down Kansas State's signing of quarterback Avery Johnson
Kansas State's headline-steal recruit in its 2023 recruiting class is quarterback Avery Johnson. The experts in Nashville from 247Sports discuss Johnson's high ceiling as the Wildcats' future quarterback.
Signing Day 2022: UCLA football coach Chip Kelly details how Bruins flipped 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon
UCLA football knows it must recruit at an elite level in order to compete once the Bruins jump to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, and coach Chip Kelly might just have something going in Westwood for the 2023 cycle. The Bruins own the No. 38 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle as of Thursday, but it's highlighted by one of the most talented signees in program history after 5-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King Jr. quarterback Dante Moore flipped from Oregon.
Grading LSU football's 2023 early signing period and transfer defensive haul
LSU heads into the Christmas break with the No. 5 signing class with 247Sports and the No. 7 overall group on the 247Sports Composite Team Rankings.
Twitter reacts to Alabama's Early Signing Period recruiting title
Alabama wrapped up the Early Signing Period, putting together the highest-rated class the program has ever signed. In all, Bama is bringing in seven 247Sports Composite five-star recruits to the Capstone next season, as Bama has reloaded in a big way. Here's a look at some of the social media...
Baylor coach Dave Aranda: Armed Forces Bowl loss to Air Force a 'disappointing end to a disappointing season'
FORT WORTH, Texas — Baylor football was picked in July to repeat as Big 12 champions in 2022. But that was not to be for coach Dave Aranda's group this fall, and the Bears did not come particularly close to doing so. Baylor ended its season 6-7, capped by a 30-15 loss to Air Force Thursday in the Armed Forces Bowl at TCU's Amon G. Carter Stadium.
FSU offers 2024 four-star LB Anthony Speca
Florida State offered Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic four-star junior linebacker Anthony Speca on Thursday evening. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker mentioned a phone call with linebackers coach Randy Shannon. He also tagged FSU head coach Mike Norvell and defensive graduate assistant Antonio Rodriguez when sharing news of the offer. He is...
Vanderbilt football recruiting: Dores hope to have found diamond in the rough with 3-star edge Evan Herrmann
Few SEC teams take commitments from edge defenders with the physical profile of 3-star prospect Evan Herrmann. Vanderbilt gained a commitment from Herrmann earlier this week and signed him on Wednesday, adding a high-upside developmental project for the future. Listed at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, Herrmann was known much more for his track success as a star hurdler for Sussex (Wisc.) Hamilton before his senior year of football.
New Alabama commit Desmond Ricks talks about his decision to play for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide
IMG Academy 247Sports Composite five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks announced his commitment to Alabama on Thursday and in the video above talked about his decision to play for Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. Ricks is the seventh five-star to join the fold, adding to a class that ranks No. 1...
New Huskers OC Satterfield: 'It's a position-less offense,' as he also speaks on some roster additions
Guys won't understand much of the verbiage at first. A new language to them, the way it wasn't a month ago from the place Marcus Satterfield just left. But listen to him speak on it and you come to the conclusion this is also the fun part to Nebraska's new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
How FSU matches up with Oklahoma on film
Florida State was matched up for the Cheez-it Bowl with an Oklahoma team that had high preseason expectations. They hired one of the top defensive coordinators in the country in Brent Venables, who in turn hired a top offensive coordinator in Jeff Lebby, but the transition hasn't been smooth. This...
Jackson State offensive line transfer Tyler Brown ready to play in Boulder
Tyler Brown has never been to Boulder, Colorado, but he is ready to call it home after signing with the Buffaloes Wednesday. Brown brings a big body and an even bigger smile to Colorado’s offensive line. Coming in as a junior transfer from Jackson State, Brown is an offensive lineman standing at 6 foot 3 inches tall, 319 pounds. He earned First-Team All SWAC, FCS All-American, and HBCU All-American honors in his time with Jackson State.
Daniels departs but can still deliver gifts for WVU
There is a thought that the arrangement between JT Daniels and West Virginia didn't work out, and maybe that's true given the stats, the record and the fact Daniels is moving on to another program after just one season with the Mountaineers. But that might also limit the legacy to what happened on the field and ignore the impact he might generate off of it.
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman discusses 2023 QB Avery Johnson's competitiveness, leadership
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman talks about four-star quarterback signee Avery Johnson's competitiveness and leadership at his Signing Day press conference on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. On Avery Johnson off the field... "How competitive he is. I think that's the first thing, he's not gonna lose anything. He will...
Daily Delivery: Fitz’s Christmas wish is Kansas State fans will stop taking aim at each other
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Someone in the same sports media industry as Fitz recently shared an outsider's observation about Kansas State fans. While most fan bases are fairly similar, they also each have their nuances, and K-State's is a fan base that will often attack each other for hard-to-understand reasons. It's an interesting thought, so Fitz hopes that fans will try to be better to each other in the future.
LSU adds cornerback Denver Harris via transfer portal
LSU has picked up another big addition via the transfer portal as Texas A&M transfer cornerback Denver Harris announced his commitment to the Tigers. A 2022 five-star prospect, Harris has three years of eligibility remaining after an up and down true freshman year with Texas A&M. There were questions about fit for Harris and the Tigers after a tumultuous exit but a series of positive meetings, including with coach Brian Kelly gave the Tigers confidence about adding him to the group. In five games in 2022, Harris recorded 14 tackles with three passes defended.
