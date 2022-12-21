ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Four-star WR Omarion Miller commits to Colorado on Christmas Eve

Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver Omarion Miller celebrated Christmas Eve on Saturday night by announcing his commitment to Deion Sanders and Colorado. He is one fo the more prolific pass catchers in the 2-23 class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Miller was offered by Sanders and the new Buffaloes staff on...
BOULDER, CO
Signing Day 2022: UCLA football coach Chip Kelly details how Bruins flipped 5-star QB Dante Moore from Oregon

UCLA football knows it must recruit at an elite level in order to compete once the Bruins jump to the Big Ten Conference in 2024, and coach Chip Kelly might just have something going in Westwood for the 2023 cycle. The Bruins own the No. 38 recruiting class for the 2023 cycle as of Thursday, but it's highlighted by one of the most talented signees in program history after 5-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King Jr. quarterback Dante Moore flipped from Oregon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Baylor coach Dave Aranda: Armed Forces Bowl loss to Air Force a 'disappointing end to a disappointing season'

FORT WORTH, Texas — Baylor football was picked in July to repeat as Big 12 champions in 2022. But that was not to be for coach Dave Aranda's group this fall, and the Bears did not come particularly close to doing so. Baylor ended its season 6-7, capped by a 30-15 loss to Air Force Thursday in the Armed Forces Bowl at TCU's Amon G. Carter Stadium.
WACO, TX
FSU offers 2024 four-star LB Anthony Speca

Florida State offered Pittsburgh (Pa.) Central Catholic four-star junior linebacker Anthony Speca on Thursday evening. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker mentioned a phone call with linebackers coach Randy Shannon. He also tagged FSU head coach Mike Norvell and defensive graduate assistant Antonio Rodriguez when sharing news of the offer. He is...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Vanderbilt football recruiting: Dores hope to have found diamond in the rough with 3-star edge Evan Herrmann

Few SEC teams take commitments from edge defenders with the physical profile of 3-star prospect Evan Herrmann. Vanderbilt gained a commitment from Herrmann earlier this week and signed him on Wednesday, adding a high-upside developmental project for the future. Listed at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, Herrmann was known much more for his track success as a star hurdler for Sussex (Wisc.) Hamilton before his senior year of football.
NASHVILLE, TN
How FSU matches up with Oklahoma on film

Florida State was matched up for the Cheez-it Bowl with an Oklahoma team that had high preseason expectations. They hired one of the top defensive coordinators in the country in Brent Venables, who in turn hired a top offensive coordinator in Jeff Lebby, but the transition hasn't been smooth. This...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Jackson State offensive line transfer Tyler Brown ready to play in Boulder

Tyler Brown has never been to Boulder, Colorado, but he is ready to call it home after signing with the Buffaloes Wednesday. Brown brings a big body and an even bigger smile to Colorado’s offensive line. Coming in as a junior transfer from Jackson State, Brown is an offensive lineman standing at 6 foot 3 inches tall, 319 pounds. He earned First-Team All SWAC, FCS All-American, and HBCU All-American honors in his time with Jackson State.
BOULDER, CO
Daniels departs but can still deliver gifts for WVU

There is a thought that the arrangement between JT Daniels and West Virginia didn't work out, and maybe that's true given the stats, the record and the fact Daniels is moving on to another program after just one season with the Mountaineers. But that might also limit the legacy to what happened on the field and ignore the impact he might generate off of it.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Daily Delivery: Fitz’s Christmas wish is Kansas State fans will stop taking aim at each other

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Someone in the same sports media industry as Fitz recently shared an outsider's observation about Kansas State fans. While most fan bases are fairly similar, they also each have their nuances, and K-State's is a fan base that will often attack each other for hard-to-understand reasons. It's an interesting thought, so Fitz hopes that fans will try to be better to each other in the future.
MANHATTAN, KS
LSU adds cornerback Denver Harris via transfer portal

LSU has picked up another big addition via the transfer portal as Texas A&M transfer cornerback Denver Harris announced his commitment to the Tigers. A 2022 five-star prospect, Harris has three years of eligibility remaining after an up and down true freshman year with Texas A&M. There were questions about fit for Harris and the Tigers after a tumultuous exit but a series of positive meetings, including with coach Brian Kelly gave the Tigers confidence about adding him to the group. In five games in 2022, Harris recorded 14 tackles with three passes defended.
BATON ROUGE, LA
