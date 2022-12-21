Read full article on original website
Your Horoscope This Week: 18th to 24th December, 2022
Happy holidays, everyone! Venus in Capricorn connects with the Nodes of Destiny on December 19 and Uranus retrograde in Taurus on December 22, awakening our romantic senses as we make fated decisions in love. Jupiter re-enters Aries on December 20; at this time we will begin to explore ourselves and...
Your 2023 Yearly Horoscope, Based On Your Zodiac Sign
2023 isn’t going to be an ordinary year. Between Saturn entering Pisces for the first time since 1996, and fellow generational or outer planet Pluto entering Aquarius after spending 15 years in Capricorn, things are about to be shaken up in major ways — and that’s just in the first quarter of the year. The good thing is, your 2023 yearly horoscope is here to provide you with all the necessary cosmic info to help you discover, digest, and delve deeper.
'Toppled Statue' Spotted on Mars
An anomaly hunter scouring NASA images from Mars spotted a peculiar formation which seems to resemble a toppled statue. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring noticed the unusual object in a photo that was captured by the space agency's Curiosity rover back in early November. While zooming in on the sizeable source image, which provides an expansive look at the Martian horizon, he caught sight of "a face, like none I have ever found before" seemingly wedged sideways into a crevice on the side of a mountain.
Polar Bear Taking Out A Walrus Is Just An Absolute Bloodbath
Only the strong survive, and most of the time, to be strong you have to be violent. Polar bears are the definition of strong and violent. The are the largest carnivore in North America with no natural predators. Nothing hunts them and they will hunt anything that is edible and...
45 Years Ago: Did an Alien Called Vrillon Hack Into English TV?
It’s often remarked upon that when a greater being attempts to contact humanity, it chooses quiet backwater areas instead of going straight to the top. So it was when, on Saturday, Nov. 26, 1977, a representative of the Ashtar Galactic Command took over TV airwaves to warn the world of the risk of its destruction, he spoke via a regional broadcaster with a maximum audience of about 500,000 households in the south of England.
Here’s Your Horoscope For Christmas Weekend
Astrologer Nina Kahn, author of Astrology for Life and Wander the Stars, shares every zodiac sign’s horoscope for Christmas weekend, December 24-25, 2022. Baby, it’s cold outside — depending on where you are, anyway — but thankfully, the astrology of this festive winter weekend is as soul-warming and delightful as can be. The moon will be harmonizing with a parade of other planets throughout the course of Dec. 24 and 25, promoting a positive feeling of togetherness and promising some seasonal cheer for all zodiac signs, regardless of what they celebrate.
Scientists Release Audio of NASA Rover Getting Swallowed by a 387 Foot Dust Devil On Mars
As an imposing dust devil rattled NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars, its onboard SuperCam microphone was kept hot, producing the first ever sound recording of the fascinating yet little understood weather phenomenon on the Red Planet. That's cool on its own, but the recording in conjunction with other measurements taken...
Cancer—Your 2023 Horoscope Says You’re Making Major Waves in Your Career This Year
This year, you’re testing your limits and working toward a greater wisdom. Your Cancer 2023 horoscope says you’re learning a lot this year, and once Mars retrograde in Gemini comes to an end on January 12, you may find yourself overcoming some of your fears and letting go of residual emotions. As Mars stations direct in your 12th house of spirituality, you’re feeling inspired to take action toward letting go of lingering grudges and resentments. And when Mercury stations direct in your seventh house of partnerships on February 3, you’ll find it easier to establish harmony with those around you. This...
Get Ready, Pisces—Your 2023 Horoscope Says You’re Doing a Lot of Growing Up This Year
Your Pisces 2023 horoscope says you’re gearing up for a year of significant milestones, so prepare to bring your A-game. By the time 2023 begins, you will have survived a chaotic holiday season, thanks to Mars retrograde in Gemini driving up the conflict in your fourth house of hometowns and family dynamics. However, that will come to an end on January 12, when Mars stations direct and encourages you to find a solution to the issues that have been waiting for you at home. However, the pressure is only just beginning, especially if you’re a Pisces or Pisces rising. By March...
Taurus—Your 2023 Horoscope Predicts Intense Growing Pains, But Also Glorious Breakthroughs
Are you tired of waiting patiently for success? Your Taurus 2023 horoscope says you’re well-prepared for luck to start rolling in, because you’re spending this year building yourself back up. Once Mars retrograde comes to an end on January 12, it will station direct in your second house of self-worth, driving you to fight for your needs and accumulate more wealth as the New Year begins! If you thought 2022 was a transformative time, wait until you see what 2023 has planned for you Taurus and Taurus risings. On March 7, Saturn will enter Pisces, which will spend time reworking your...
December 18-24 Horoscope: Time To Let It Go
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, a waning...
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re About to Receive a Rare Opportunity—Don’t Waste It
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of December 5 to 11 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light on...
Today’s daily horoscope for Dec. 22, 2022
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19). Ideally, all your conversations will be compassionate and truthful. You will, however, be dealing in different interpretations of the truth, and compassion can take many different forms. AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18). The pursuit of pleasure doesn’t require constant accounting. Rush into your delights without worrying so...
This is one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve ever discovered
A group of researchers have spotted one of the most massive super-Earths we’ve discovered so far. The massive exoplanet orbits a star located just 200 light-years away, with an entire year on the planet lasting just 14 and a half hours. This ultra-short orbit, as NASA explains, makes for an extremely hot climate, with an estimated temperature of 1,922 degrees Fahrenheit.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have the Worst Week—Here’s Why They’re On Santa’s Naughty List
We’re in the final stretch of Sagittarius season, which is all the more reason to reflect on our experiences this past year, as well as the lessons that came along with it. The winter season is also right around the corner, and three zodiac signs will have the worst week of December 19 to 25. And while it’s no secret that this time of year is not for the fainthearted, Mother Nature’s icy chill never ceases to bring us back down to earth. As always, Capricorn season will bring greater perspective, but it’s up to you to commit to a...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Have So Much to Look Forward to This Week, Thanks to Capricorn Season
It may be the last week of Sagittarius season, but there’s still plenty of adventures to go around! As a matter of fact, three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of December 19 to 25, and it goes beyond the holiday festivities. Although, with the winter season approaching, it’s important to consider its spirituality and symbolism, as it is a time for rest, reflection, and maturity. What did you experience this past year, and what are you looking forward to exploring in 2023? Feelings are bound to intensify at the start of the week, particular with the moon in...
Sparks Are Flying & Your Weekly Love Horoscope Wants You to Meet Someone Under the Mistletoe
Your love horoscope for the week of December 19 to 25 says your luck is about to change in a fabulous way this week. We can be the creators of our own fortune if we so choose! But if you really want to go the extra mile and follow your heart, you’ll be met with a loving embrace. The energy over the holiday season is looking just as inspiring as it is romantic, so prepare to swoon. Expansive Jupiter enters bold Aries on Tuesday and remains here until mid-May 2023, encouraging us to take big romantic risks to find wonderful, loving...
Leo—Your December Horoscope Says Your Joy Is Infectious & it’s Lighting Up Every Room
You’re in the mood to party and your Leo horoscope for December 2022 wants you to indulge in what makes you happy. The holidays are alive, Sagittarius season is underway and the sun is currently moving through your fifth house of fun, romance and creativity. Don’t let anyone harsh your mellow, especially if your joy deserves to spread like wildfire! This month, you’re expressing yourself in newfound ways and reconnecting with what the world adores about you. However, as Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 11th house of community on December 1, you may feel frustrated by everyone’s need...
Scorpio—Your 2023 Horoscope Says You’re Creating a New Home & Building a Better Life
Do you feel like you’ve been taking a *lot* of crap from people lately? Your Scorpio 2023 horoscope says this will be the year you start taking over the reigns of your life! Mars—your ruling planet—has been retrograding through Gemini for the past five months, and as of January 12, it will station direct in your passionate eighth house, renewing your sense of power and strengthening authority over your own life. 2023 will be the year you refine your relationship with love, creativity and self-expression. If you’re a Scorpio or Scorpio rising, you’ll feel the hammer of Saturn when it enters...
