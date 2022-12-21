ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinton, WV

REACHH closed through holidays

By Hinton News
 4 days ago

REACHH in Hinton will be closed through the holidays. According to a recent announcement, the facility is closed from Dec. 21 until Jan. 2. The site will reopen on Jan. 3 at 8 a.m. If an emergency occurs during this time, call 911.

Additionally, the REACHH food pantry is closed between Dec. 26 and 30.

Hinton News

Warming stations available in Summers County

Several warming stations are available for Summers County residents during the current frigid temperatures. Both the Forest Hill Volunteer Fire Department and the Talcott Volunteer Fire Department are offering warming stations. For more information about these two locations, reach out to the departments directly. FHFD’s phone number is 304-466-1080 and TFD’s is 304-466-5100. If you […] The post Warming stations available in Summers County appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Hinton Road in White Oak area closed

UPDATE: Hinton Road in the White Oak area is now open.   JUMPING BRANCH (Hinton News) - Early this morning, icy road conditions led to White Oak, near the Will Dodd Road turn-off, being closed. Summers County dispatch confirms that, to the best of their knowledge, the road remains closed at this time. Jumping Branch/Nimitz Fire Department is one scene. Drivers are urged to use caution on the roadways and to seek an alternate route until the road reopens. Hinton News will provide updates as they become available. The post Hinton Road in White Oak area closed appeared first on The Hinton News.
WHITE OAK, WV
Hinton News

Health Department closed

This morning, the Summers County Health Department announced that the facility is closed for the day, Friday, Dec. 23. According to the announcement, SCHD will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27. The post Health Department closed appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Another Hinton business closing

HINTON, (Hinton News) - Another Hinton establishment is closing its doors. Earlier in December 2022, Boho, a locally owned shop, will permanently close before the end of the year. According to a recent announcement, the business’s last day is Dec. 29 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. During Boho’s last few days, the shop is offering a discount on many of its items. Many beautiful pieces are up to 50 percent off. Over the years that Boho has been a part of the Hinton community, they have participated in a multitude of activities, including the recent Cookie Express event. Be sure to stop in the store before 7 p.m. on Dec. 29 to take advantage of the sales and let the owners know that the shop will be missed. For more information on the store’s hours and sales, visit the Facebook page @Boho. The post Another Hinton business closing appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Remaining Christmas events in Summers County

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - Here is a list of the remaining Christmas events in the county. Free Christmas Movie at the Ritz: Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. at the Ritz Theater. Mrs. Claus Market: Dec. 16 between 5 and 7 p.m. at McCreery Conference Center. Talcott Fire Dept. Parade of Light: Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. Through the Talcott/Pence Springs/Forest Hill area. First Baptist Church Cantata: Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. At First Baptist Church. TFD Auxiliary Community Christmas Dinner: Dec. 18 between 1 and 3 p.m. At Talcott Elementary School. Christmas Preaching and Singing: Dec. 20 at 5 p.m. in the Memorial Building. The Ministry Place Annual 200 Bag Christmas Groceries Giveaway: Dec. 21 between 3 and 6 p.m. at 221 Temple Street, Hinton. Free Christmas Movie at the Ritz: Dec. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Ritz Theater. *If you would like to add Christmas events to this list, email news@hintonnews.com RELATED: Click here to see more stories related to local Christmas events and businesses The post Remaining Christmas events in Summers County appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

Portion of Route 3/12 shut down

UPDATE 12/12 5:30 p.m.: TALCOTT, (Hinton News) - According to Talcott Fire Dept. Route 3/12 is now open.   BREAKING NEWS: TALCOTT, (Hinton News) - Firefighters with Talcott Fire Dept. confirmed that Route 3/12, just past the entrance to Sprouting Farms, going toward Lowell Market, is shut down. A utility pole and lines have fallen across the road, blocking traffic. For those who need to travel the area, firefighters advise taking Lowell Back Road as they do not currently have an estimate of when the road will reopen. The post Portion of Route 3/12 shut down appeared first on The Hinton News.
TALCOTT, WV
Hinton News

West Virginia Hive Names Botany Tropicals in Hinton 2022 Small Business Startup of the Year

Hinton, W.Va. (Hinton News) – The West Virginia Hive has selected Botany Tropicals, co-owned by Jordan Casey and Steven Jones, as its 2022 Small Business Startup of the Year.  “Innovation, response to adversity, and measurable accomplishments are key criteria businesses must meet to earn this recognition,” said Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive and deputy director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority. “Jordan and Steven have met and exceeded all expectations in these objectives.” The owners of Botany Tropicals came to the WV Hive after deciding to turn their hobby of cultivating houseplants into a business and realizing they had...
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

The Ministry Place Annual 200 Bag Christmas Groceries Giveaway

The Ministry Place, located at 221 Temple Street, Hinton, WV, will be hosting its Annual 200 Bag Christmas Groceries Giveaway on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The public is invited to come and be blessed with the fixings for your Christmas Meal. For questions, please call Pastor Robbie Rodes at […] The post The Ministry Place Annual 200 Bag Christmas Groceries Giveaway appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Concord University holds its 24th fall commencement

ATHENS, W.Va. – (Hinton News) -  Concord University held the 24th Fall Commencement in the main gym of the Leslie R. and Ruby Webb Carter Center during three ceremonies on two days: master’s degree candidates were hooded on Friday, December 9 at 6 p.m. and candidates for undergraduate degrees were honored on Saturday, December 10 at 10 a.m. and noon. The valedictorian for fall 2022 is Madison Darby Taylor of Beckley, West Virginia. Taylor graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences with a concentration in pre-professional studies. She addressed her class in the noon ceremony. CU’s Honors Program had one graduate this...
ATHENS, WV
Hinton News

Hinton’s Hometown Christmas brings holiday cheer

HINTON, (Hinton News) - Like the quaint, picturesque towns depicted in movies and television shows, Hinton decked the halls for the holiday season. With lights and decorations shining and sparkling, the downtown area set a picture-perfect background for the annual Hinton's Hometown Christmas Festival. Vendors filled the downtown buildings and lined Temple Street: local businesses offered specials and discounts; a horse-drawn carriage provided rides around the block. Overall, the picture stemmed straight from a storybook. Later in the evening, floats, firetrucks, various types of vehicles and the Summers County Comprehensive High School Marching Band traveled through town for the Christmas Parade. Mr....
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

SCCHS Band to hold Christmas concert

The Summers County Comprehensive High School Band is holding a Christmas concert on Thursday, Dec. 15, at 6 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. For more information, reach out to the high school. The post SCCHS Band to hold Christmas concert appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

West Virginia Hive Annual Small Business and Partner Awards Announced at Open House Dec. 2

Beckley, W.Va. (Hinton News) – The West Virginia Hive named top performing Hive clients and partners as part of its annual open house this morning at the Beckley Presbyterian Church. For each of the past five years, the entrepreneurial arm of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) has recognized business clients and program partners and supporters. Ryan Thorn, state director of the West Virginia office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, offered keynote remarks as part of the program. Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive and deputy director of NRGRDA, along with staff, presented the following awards: 2022...
BECKLEY, WV
Hinton News

Memories of the Past: The Cross in the Sky

In all our lives, certain events mold us and stick with us long after they occur. For my Granny, the night of December 6, 1941, was one of those times. It was a warm spring day as we sat on the porch, and Granny began to recount the story of that night to me. I believe it's from my Granny that I developed a love of sharing stories from the past to carry on for future generations. Granny began her story by explaining that she and my grandpa were living at Tug Creek when this occurred. She said they were out...
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Appalachian Beekeeping Collective Voted Best Honey in WV

Hinton, W.Va. (Dec. 8, 2022), (Hinton News) – The Appalachian Beekeeping Collective (ABC), a project of the non-profit Appalachian Headwaters, was recently voted as the “Best Honey in West Virginia” in West Virginia Living magazine’s 2022 “Best of West Virginia” contest. Since its creation in 2017, Appalachian Beekeeping Collective has helped hundreds of people in distressed Appalachian counties learn how to raise bees, harvest honey and sell their products in an environmentally responsible way. Terri J. Giles, a Hinton native who returned home for this venture, has been involved from the beginning and sees the multiple benefits of this social enterprise. Two...
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

TFD Auxiliary announces location of community dinner

The Talcott Fire Department Auxiliary recently announced that it will hold a free community Christmas dinner on Dec. 18 between 1 and 3 p.m. or until food runs out. A new announcement lists the dinner location as the Talcott Elementary School cafeteria. To volunteer or make a monetary donation to the dinner, reach out to […] The post TFD Auxiliary announces location of community dinner appeared first on The Hinton News.
TALCOTT, WV
Hinton News

War Ridge Church invites the community to Christmas Plays

Pastor Keith Fox and the War Ridge Free Will Baptist Church cordially invite you to attend two Christmas Plays on Saturday, December 10 at 7 p.m. The first play entitled “New Star” tells the story of the first Christmas as witnessed by the stars. The second play is entitled “That Stupid Christmas Play”. The War […] The post War Ridge Church invites the community to Christmas Plays appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Turnpike traffic tops estimates early in Thanksgiving week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Traffic on the West Virginia Turnpike was heavier than expected during the first two days of the Thanksgiving travel week, state officials said. More than 721,000 vehicles passed through Turnpike toll booths from Tuesday, Nov. 22 through Sunday, Nov. 27, state transportation officials said. Traffic was heaviest the two days before […] The post Turnpike traffic tops estimates early in Thanksgiving week appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

Vape shop employee arrested on drug charges

One drug-related arrest led to another after an investigation from local law enforcement. After an officer arrested the initial perpetrator, an investigation allegedly revealed communication between that person and the vape shop located at 211 Main Street. According to the criminal complaint, officers went to the aforementioned shop on December 10 in reference to an ongoing investigation. Upon arrival, they spoke to Ibrahim Saleh Alkaati, 24, of Hinton, who worked in the shop and resided on the premises. The complaint goes on to say that Alkaati gave the officers consent to search the premises, which led to the alleged discovery of a "green leafy substance" consistent with marijuana. During the search, officers also found what the criminal complaint describes as "multiple candy bars that appeared to include psychedelic mushrooms." Additionally, officers reportedly found several packages with counterfeit Delta 8 stickers, with the contents supposedly containing an illegal amount of THC. A large amount of cash was also found in Alkaaiti's personal effects. After further investigation and questioning, officers arrested Alkaati. As of the time of writing, Alkaati resides in Southern Regional Jail with a bail amount of $25,000. The post Vape shop employee arrested on drug charges appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Hinton News

West Virginia flood victims frustrated over FEMA denial

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Residents affected by an August flood that hit a West Virginia county are frustrated that federal emergency aid is not coming. Rhonda Hudson’s Kanawha County home took on more than a foot of water when a nearby creek flooded on Aug. 15. Hudson told WCHS-TV she is living out of bags […] The post West Virginia flood victims frustrated over FEMA denial appeared first on The Hinton News.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Hinton News

