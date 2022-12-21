REACHH closed through holidays

One drug-related arrest led to another after an investigation from local law enforcement. After an officer arrested the initial perpetrator, an investigation allegedly revealed communication between that person and the vape shop located at 211 Main Street. According to the criminal complaint, officers went to the aforementioned shop on December 10 in reference to an ongoing investigation. Upon arrival, they spoke to Ibrahim Saleh Alkaati, 24, of Hinton, who worked in the shop and resided on the premises. The complaint goes on to say that Alkaati gave the officers consent to search the premises, which led to the alleged discovery of a "green leafy substance" consistent with marijuana. During the search, officers also found what the criminal complaint describes as "multiple candy bars that appeared to include psychedelic mushrooms." Additionally, officers reportedly found several packages with counterfeit Delta 8 stickers, with the contents supposedly containing an illegal amount of THC. A large amount of cash was also found in Alkaaiti's personal effects. After further investigation and questioning, officers arrested Alkaati. As of the time of writing, Alkaati resides in Southern Regional Jail with a bail amount of $25,000. The post Vape shop employee arrested on drug charges appeared first on The Hinton News.

HINTON, WV ・ 11 DAYS AGO