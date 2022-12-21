ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA9

Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating after a 22-year-old was pronounced dead following a single vehicle collision in Silver Spring on Friday. Around 4:27 a.m., 3rd District Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the area of Piney...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Several Injured in Saturday Morning Crash

Several people were evaluated for trauma injuries following a single vehicle crash at approximately 4:30am on Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS). Per Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one person was ejected from the vehicle, several suffered trauma injuries, and at least one person’s injuries are...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Woman Injured After Tree Falls Through Home in Laurel

One woman is seriously injured after a tree fell through her home in Laurel, authorities say.Around 11:16 a.m., police responded to reports of a home collapse in the 67000 block of Park Hall Drive, according to Prince George's County police. Once on the scene, crews found a single-family home …
LAUREL, MD
Nottingham MD

House fire reported in Perry Hall

PERRY HALL, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday afternoon house fire in Perry Hall. The fire was reported at just after 4 p.m. on Morning Dove Way (21128), according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. Arriving units found a kitchen stove on fire inside the residence.
PERRY HALL, MD
Nottingham MD

Crash with rescue reported on Belair Road

BALTIMORE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday afternoon crash on Belair Road. The crash was reported at around 4:15 p.m. in the 5600-block of Route 1 in Frankford (21206). At least one person is trapped and a rescue is under way. Motorists should use caution in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Outage leaves residents without gas in Parkville on Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Residents of the Parkville neighborhood have experienced an outage of gas during frigid temperatures on Christmas Eve, according to a statement from BGE. The company says that working quickly to restore power and communicating with the 175 customers who are affected by the outage in Baltimore County.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Car fire brings traffic on I-83 to a standstill

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Traffic has been brought to a standstill on Interstate 83, just north of the split with the beltway, because of a car fire. All northbound lanes have been shut down while crews are fighting the fire. No word on what caused the fire or...
CBS Baltimore

Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve

BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
MARYLAND STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Multi-family home goes up in flames in Cecilton, officials say

CECILTON, Md. (WBFF) — A multi-family home went up in flames in Cecilton Friday night, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The State Fire Marshal said they were alerted of a fire at the 100 block of S. Bohemia Avenue around 11:40 p.m. The Cecilton Fire...
CECILTON, MD
Wbaltv.com

LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
COLUMBIA, MD
Nottingham MD

Essex shooting leaves 1 injured

ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Essex area on Friday. At just before 10 a.m. on December 23, officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court (21221). At the scene, authorities found a male in his twenties outside,...
ESSEX, MD
truecrimedaily

Maryland woman sentenced to life for killing 4 people by setting townhouse on fire

BEL AIR, Md. (TCD) -- A 63-year-old woman was recently sentenced to life in prison for setting a townhouse on fire, killing four people. According to a news release from the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office, on May 9, 2019, members of the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on Simons Court. Upon their arrival, the third floor of the townhouse was reportedly engulfed in flames.
BEL AIR, MD
abc27 News

Woman found dead after York County fire

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was found dead after a residential fire in Jackson Township on Thursday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the 500 block of Rockville Road around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 22 for a reported fatality as a result of […]
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy