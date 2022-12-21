Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
1 dead after large tree falls, crushes car in Frederick County, police say
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A driver died Friday after a large tree fell onto a car west of Thurmont, as heavy winds brought by a winter storm continue to impact the region. John K. Little, 55, of Thurmont, was the man behind the wheel, police said. The incident...
Police: 1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Detectives with the Montgomery County Department of Police are investigating after a 22-year-old was pronounced dead following a single vehicle collision in Silver Spring on Friday. Around 4:27 a.m., 3rd District Officers and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the area of Piney...
Fire crews battle two-alarm fire and negative degree wind chill Friday
Fire crews battle a two-alarm house fire in Callaway-Garrison Friday night. It all started just before midnight in the 3800 block of Chatham Road.
38 evacuated from Germantown mobile home park during deep freeze
GERMANTOWN, Md. — At least 38 residents of the Middlebrook Gardens Mobile Home Park community in Germantown were evacuated Friday night to a shelter at the nearby Plum Gar Community Center after a power outage plunged the complex into a deep freeze. Many other residents said they fled to...
mocoshow.com
Several Injured in Saturday Morning Crash
Several people were evaluated for trauma injuries following a single vehicle crash at approximately 4:30am on Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS). Per Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer, one person was ejected from the vehicle, several suffered trauma injuries, and at least one person’s injuries are...
Woman Injured After Tree Falls Through Home in Laurel
One woman is seriously injured after a tree fell through her home in Laurel, authorities say.Around 11:16 a.m., police responded to reports of a home collapse in the 67000 block of Park Hall Drive, according to Prince George's County police. Once on the scene, crews found a single-family home …
Nottingham MD
House fire reported in Perry Hall
PERRY HALL, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday afternoon house fire in Perry Hall. The fire was reported at just after 4 p.m. on Morning Dove Way (21128), according to the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company. Arriving units found a kitchen stove on fire inside the residence.
Nottingham MD
Crash with rescue reported on Belair Road
BALTIMORE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Friday afternoon crash on Belair Road. The crash was reported at around 4:15 p.m. in the 5600-block of Route 1 in Frankford (21206). At least one person is trapped and a rescue is under way. Motorists should use caution in the...
2 dogs dead, home destroyed, in major house fire on Eastern Shore
Two dogs died in a fire, and a third is missing, after improperly-stored ash from a wood stove caused a fire in Dorchester County yesterday afternoon.
foxbaltimore.com
Outage leaves residents without gas in Parkville on Christmas Eve
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Residents of the Parkville neighborhood have experienced an outage of gas during frigid temperatures on Christmas Eve, according to a statement from BGE. The company says that working quickly to restore power and communicating with the 175 customers who are affected by the outage in Baltimore County.
foxbaltimore.com
Car fire brings traffic on I-83 to a standstill
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Traffic has been brought to a standstill on Interstate 83, just north of the split with the beltway, because of a car fire. All northbound lanes have been shut down while crews are fighting the fire. No word on what caused the fire or...
Winter Wallop: Storm damage leaves Maryland residents without electricity on Christmas Eve
BALTIMORE -- Winter storm damage is impacting holiday plans in the Baltimore area.Many people are still without heat as the city braces for another frigid night.BGE estimates that the winter storm has impacted more than 100,000 of its customers resulting in more than 1,500 repair jobs.Some Maryland residents went to bed Friday night without power as temperatures dropped below 10 degrees.By the afternoon of Christmas Eve, power had been restored for about 90 percent of BGE's customers.But another problem cropped up during that time period. Freezing conditions caused several water main breaks, disrupting gas service for residents across the area.Many people will spend Christmas Eve without heat in Baltimore County too."We're all just trying to figure out how to make our meals for tomorrow," Parkville resident Lori Christian said. "We are collaborating on trying to find electric sources to make you know crock pots . . . heating surfaces, electric burners."BGE has said that repairs could take a few days.
foxbaltimore.com
Multi-family home goes up in flames in Cecilton, officials say
CECILTON, Md. (WBFF) — A multi-family home went up in flames in Cecilton Friday night, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The State Fire Marshal said they were alerted of a fire at the 100 block of S. Bohemia Avenue around 11:40 p.m. The Cecilton Fire...
Wbaltv.com
LA Mart store employee stabbed in Columbia altercation
COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County police are investigating a stabbing Friday night in Columbia. County police said officers were called around 8 p.m. to the LA Mart in the 5800 block of Robert Oliver Place, where there was an altercation between a store employee and a suspect, who was reportedly trying to steal merchandise. When confronted, the suspect cut the employee and fled.
foxbaltimore.com
Power being restored after severe winter weather knocked it out for thousands
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — As of 4:30 p.m., Saturday afternoon, about 85,000 BGE customers have had their power restored, according to Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE). BGE said less than 15,000 customers are still without power. Friday's storm cause outages for over 100,000 BGE customers, the company said, which has...
Crews working around the clock to restore power due to subzero temperatures
BGE is now providing updates on when power is supposed to be restored following the effects of Friday's Winter Storm Elliott.
Nottingham MD
Essex shooting leaves 1 injured
ESSEX, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Essex area on Friday. At just before 10 a.m. on December 23, officers responded to the area of Briar Hill Place and Snowberry Court (21221). At the scene, authorities found a male in his twenties outside,...
Maryland woman sentenced to life for killing 4 people by setting townhouse on fire
BEL AIR, Md. (TCD) -- A 63-year-old woman was recently sentenced to life in prison for setting a townhouse on fire, killing four people. According to a news release from the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office, on May 9, 2019, members of the Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on Simons Court. Upon their arrival, the third floor of the townhouse was reportedly engulfed in flames.
Woman found dead after York County fire
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman was found dead after a residential fire in Jackson Township on Thursday night, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The York County Coroner’s Office was dispatched to the 500 block of Rockville Road around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 22 for a reported fatality as a result of […]
