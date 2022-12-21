ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Accelerator Aims to Help Sheboygan Entrepreneurs

A new program to encourage entrepreneurial development is being launched in Sheboygan. The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation has set up the program in partnership with Lakeland University. The program is sponsored by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Up to six startups per year will be eligible and the program...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fox Cities Chamber: Exciting projects for Kaukauna in 2023

(WFRV) – The Fox Cities Chamber has had a busy year. Chamber President and CEO Becky Bartoszek visited Local 5 Live along with Kaukauna Mayor Tony Penterman with how the chamber has made a big impact on the community, plus a look ahead to 2023 including some exciting projects unfolding in Kaukauna.
KAUKAUNA, WI
seehafernews.com

Fond du Lac “Halloween Killer” Seeks Another Psychiatric Review

The Fond du Lac man known as the “Halloween Killer” is vying for another psychiatric exam. 73-year-old Gerald Turner was convicted in 1973 of sexually assaulting and killing 9-year-old Lisa Ann French while she was trick-or-treating. While his prison term came to an end in 2018, Turner was...
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Valley theater plans small, ambitious season

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Vintage Theatre has set its 2023 lineup of two plays. Some theater groups put on only one or two productions a season. In Northeastern Wisconsin, they include such groups as Calvary Players in Green Bay, St. John’s Players in Manitowoc, Riverside Players in Neenah… and Vintage Theatre (vintagetheatre.net).
GREEN BAY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

High school student dies from flu in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second child in Wisconsin has died from complications related to the flu, the state Dept. of Health Services confirmed Friday morning. The agency’s latest statement comes three days after it announced the first death of the flu season. The agency has not released the...
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Dramm Corporation Officially Opens New Facility in Manitowoc’s Industrial Park

The Dramm Corporation has officially unveiled its new facility in Manitowoc’s industrial park. On Friday, December 16th, the Dramm Corporation celebrated with their employees and local leaders in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility located at 1425 Dufek Drive. The building was constructed by A.C.E. Builders using frame materials...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Drug Enforcement Leader Talks Drug Nuisance Properties

The leader of Manitowoc County’s Drug Enforcement Unit appeared on WOMT’s Be My Guest Thursday morning. Lieutenant Dave Remiker explained a relatively new county ordinance covering drug nuisance properties. “Once we arrest that person, I reach out to the property owner, and advise them that their property has...
94.3 Jack FM

Outagamie County Urges Residents to be Prepared for Extreme Weather

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Outagamie County officials are advising citizens to be prepared for extreme winter weather heading into the holiday weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Green Bay, WI, the arriving winter storm will bring accumulating snow late this afternoon through Thursday evening followed by additional snow and winds of 40-50 mph from Thursday night into Saturday. Widespread blowing and drifting snow is expected and blizzard conditions are also possible.
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wind blasts add to dangerous road conditions in the Valley

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It feels twice as cold outside than yesterday, with wind chills down to negative 20 degrees and worse. In combination with the blowing and drifting snow, and drivers can quickly face potentially life-threatening scenarios on slippery roads. In Winnebago County, the Sheriff’s Department is urging...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Cold Weather Tips From Wisconsin Public Service

With frigid weather in this weekend’s forecast, Wisconsin Public Service in Green Bay offers some winter tips to keep yourself and your family safe and warm. Only use newer models with features like automatic shut-off. Keep it at least 6 feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets, plug heaters into the wall, not into extension cords or power strips and place space heaters on a flat surface away from children and pets.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Trial for Green Bay Murder Suspect May Be Delayed

Reports are coming in saying that the trial for Green Bay murder suspect Taylor Schabusiness man be delayed. The 25-year-old woman accused of killing and dismembering Shad Thyrion back in February is supposed to be back in court on January 6th to for a competency hearing, but it is being reported that the results of a psychiatric exam conducted by a defense-hired psychiatrist will not be done by then.
GREEN BAY, WI

