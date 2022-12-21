Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Two More People Return Nomination Paperwork for Local City Council Races
More nomination paperwork has been returned for two local City Council races. Starting in Two Rivers, a total of seven people have taken out paperwork from the City Clerk’s office, but only two have returned them. Last week we reported that Dean LaRose threw his hat into the ring,...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Accelerator Aims to Help Sheboygan Entrepreneurs
A new program to encourage entrepreneurial development is being launched in Sheboygan. The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation has set up the program in partnership with Lakeland University. The program is sponsored by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Up to six startups per year will be eligible and the program...
wearegreenbay.com
Fox Cities Chamber: Exciting projects for Kaukauna in 2023
(WFRV) – The Fox Cities Chamber has had a busy year. Chamber President and CEO Becky Bartoszek visited Local 5 Live along with Kaukauna Mayor Tony Penterman with how the chamber has made a big impact on the community, plus a look ahead to 2023 including some exciting projects unfolding in Kaukauna.
seehafernews.com
Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center to Shine a Light on STEM Next Week
The Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center will be shining a light on STEM next week. Their third STEM Week festivities will run from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday (December 27th) through Thursday. STEM Week will consist of three days of activities, such as a virtual reality tour of a Wisconsin...
seehafernews.com
Bay Port Senior Linebacker Signs Letter of Intent for North Dakota State
A linebacker for the Bay Port Pirates will be playing football at the colligate level. Senior Josiah Azure, who hadn’t played a snap of football until his sophomore year, signed a letter of intent on Monday to play for the North Dakota State Bison. Azure led his team with...
seehafernews.com
Fond du Lac “Halloween Killer” Seeks Another Psychiatric Review
The Fond du Lac man known as the “Halloween Killer” is vying for another psychiatric exam. 73-year-old Gerald Turner was convicted in 1973 of sexually assaulting and killing 9-year-old Lisa Ann French while she was trick-or-treating. While his prison term came to an end in 2018, Turner was...
wearegreenbay.com
Valley theater plans small, ambitious season
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Vintage Theatre has set its 2023 lineup of two plays. Some theater groups put on only one or two productions a season. In Northeastern Wisconsin, they include such groups as Calvary Players in Green Bay, St. John’s Players in Manitowoc, Riverside Players in Neenah… and Vintage Theatre (vintagetheatre.net).
WBAY Green Bay
At the Green Bay Command Center, all plowing and salting is coordinated by the pros
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay’s Street Superintendent Josh Brassfield is talking to one of his guys out on the road pushing snow: “Why don’t you go over to Route 9.”. That rig driver just finished up a job, and Brassfield is sending him to a...
WEAU-TV 13
High school student dies from flu in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A second child in Wisconsin has died from complications related to the flu, the state Dept. of Health Services confirmed Friday morning. The agency’s latest statement comes three days after it announced the first death of the flu season. The agency has not released the...
WBAY Green Bay
Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
seehafernews.com
Dramm Corporation Officially Opens New Facility in Manitowoc’s Industrial Park
The Dramm Corporation has officially unveiled its new facility in Manitowoc’s industrial park. On Friday, December 16th, the Dramm Corporation celebrated with their employees and local leaders in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the facility located at 1425 Dufek Drive. The building was constructed by A.C.E. Builders using frame materials...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Drug Enforcement Leader Talks Drug Nuisance Properties
The leader of Manitowoc County’s Drug Enforcement Unit appeared on WOMT’s Be My Guest Thursday morning. Lieutenant Dave Remiker explained a relatively new county ordinance covering drug nuisance properties. “Once we arrest that person, I reach out to the property owner, and advise them that their property has...
94.3 Jack FM
Outagamie County Urges Residents to be Prepared for Extreme Weather
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) — Outagamie County officials are advising citizens to be prepared for extreme winter weather heading into the holiday weekend. According to the National Weather Service in Green Bay, WI, the arriving winter storm will bring accumulating snow late this afternoon through Thursday evening followed by additional snow and winds of 40-50 mph from Thursday night into Saturday. Widespread blowing and drifting snow is expected and blizzard conditions are also possible.
WBAY Green Bay
Wind blasts add to dangerous road conditions in the Valley
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It feels twice as cold outside than yesterday, with wind chills down to negative 20 degrees and worse. In combination with the blowing and drifting snow, and drivers can quickly face potentially life-threatening scenarios on slippery roads. In Winnebago County, the Sheriff’s Department is urging...
seehafernews.com
Cold Weather Tips From Wisconsin Public Service
With frigid weather in this weekend’s forecast, Wisconsin Public Service in Green Bay offers some winter tips to keep yourself and your family safe and warm. Only use newer models with features like automatic shut-off. Keep it at least 6 feet away from flammable materials like drapes or blankets, plug heaters into the wall, not into extension cords or power strips and place space heaters on a flat surface away from children and pets.
wearegreenbay.com
Oneida Casino closing properties until Dec. 26, Main-Airport location will remain open
(WFRV) – The Oneida Casino has announced on its Facebook page that all Oneida Casino properties, except for the Main-Airport location, will be closing at 3:00 p.m. on December 22. The Main-Airport location will remain open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. through December 26. All other locations will...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Live radar as snow moves through Washington County, WI by the National Weather Service
December 22, 2022 – Washington Co., Wi – As of 11 a.m. there are light flurries in Washington County as neighbors prepare for what’s predicted to be a heavy snowfall of 3 to 5 inches. Plows and salters are working to keep the roads clear. Washington County...
seehafernews.com
Trial for Green Bay Murder Suspect May Be Delayed
Reports are coming in saying that the trial for Green Bay murder suspect Taylor Schabusiness man be delayed. The 25-year-old woman accused of killing and dismembering Shad Thyrion back in February is supposed to be back in court on January 6th to for a competency hearing, but it is being reported that the results of a psychiatric exam conducted by a defense-hired psychiatrist will not be done by then.
wearegreenbay.com
How frequent are white Christmases in northeast Wisconsin? When was the last one?
(WFRV) – As the snow continues to fall late Thursday and temperatures begin to drop, it is almost without question that northeast Wisconsin will experience a white Christmas this year!. While it seems like Christmas just isn’t the same without snow on the ground, history tells us that having...
Outagamie County Sheriff Dept. issues tow ban for Interstate 41 and Highway 441
"This is the Outagamie County Sheriff's Department with an important message. A tow ban has been issued for Interstate 41 and Highway 441 due to weather effective immediately."
