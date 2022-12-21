Read full article on original website
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Governor Abbott activates emergency response ahead of severe storms in TexasEuri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas Early Signing Day roundtable
Early Signing Day is in the books and it appears Steve Sarkisian and the Texas Longhorns have locked in another top-five recruiting class. Outside of Arch Manning and Anthony Hill, what signee are you excited about the most?. Daniel Seahorn (@DanielSeahorn) - Sydir Mitchell. Texas went head to head with...
Burnt Orange Nation
Survey Results: Hang #33 from the rafters, CDC
After bringing a volleyball National Championship back to Austin for the first time since 2012, Texas fans agree it’s time to retire Logan Eggleston’s jersey. The 5% of voters who say the Longhorns shouldn’t retire her number...what???. In her final season on campus, Eggleston lost only one...
Breaking down Colorado signee Jaden Milliner-Jones
Desoto High School Safety Jaden Milliner-Jones has never been to Boulder, Colorado, but after new Buffaloes Head Coach Deion Sanders reached out the morning of national signing day telling him he had a spot at CU, it was enough to flip his commitment. By the time he put pen to paper, Milliner-Jones was a buffalo.
Burnt Orange Nation
Alamo Bowl - Fearless Predictions
Well, it's that time of year again where Texas gets to play in it's bowl away from home, the Alamo bowl. The good news is, Texas fans travel well and we should have a significant home field advantage. I also like the matchup. This will be a good test for the young Ewers and we can see what Sark is made of with all of the opt outs et all.
Ticket Prices for Texas vs. Washington Alamo Bowl
The Texas Longhorns are preparing to face the Washington Huskies in San Antonio and here's how to go.
frogsowar.com
Four-star QB Marcos Davila commits to TCU
Wednesday marked the beginning of the Early Signing Day frame for the 2023 recruits across the nation. TCU has already started looking to the future, however, with four-star quarterback Marcos Davila announcing his commitment to the Horned Frogs on Thursday, becoming the first prospect in the Class of 2024 to choose TCU. The 6-foot-3, 217-pounder from Midland, Texas currently plays his high school football at Midland Legacy.
Yardbarker
TCU making same mistake with Michigan that Ohio State made?
It is no secret that the Michigan Wolverines lean heavily on their run game to produce offense. Opponents have to find a way to slow it down to have success against them, but that may be turning into a trap for opponents. TCU coach Sonny Dykes said in an appearance...
qcnews.com
Texas coach Beard’s fiancée says he didn’t strangle her
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The woman who called police to report a family violence assault by Texas basketball coach Chris Beard said Friday that Beard did not strangle her and she never wanted him arrested or prosecuted. Beard was suspended indefinitely without pay after his Dec. 12 arrest on...
Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
WFAA
Cowboys rookie DE Sam Williams involved in car crash in Plano, police say
PLANO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys defensive end Sam Williams was involved in a vehicle crash in Plano on Thursday afternoon, police told WFAA. Police said Williams was driving a black Corvette southbound on Preston Road around 2:15 p.m. when he collided with a black Infiniti that was going northbound and attempting to turn onto Towne Square Drive, near SH 121.
The 10 most-devoured restaurant and bar headlines of 2022 in Dallas
Editor's note: As the year comes to a close, we look back at the 10 most-read restaurant and bar stories of 2022. The list features a couple of sad closures, but also long-awaited supermarket news, and some fun expansions and new concepts coming to town - including one inside a Dallas landmark. These are the dining stories that Dallas readers devoured most, all from CultureMap dining editor Teresa Gubbins.1. Longtime Mexican restaurant in Deep Ellum closes, breastaurant on the way. A longtime Mexican restaurant in Deep Ellum closed in late November: Maracas Cocina Mexicana, which had been in business at...
4 Great Burger Places in Texas
Photo byPhoto by Jakub Kapusnak on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients only.
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In Texas
TEXAS - Whether you want a quick lunch or date night, several must-try burgers in Texas will satisfy any hunger. The east coast traveler has compiled a list of our favorite places to eat in the state to help you decide where to visit when you are in the area. See Original Post at: The East Coast Traveler.
kut.org
Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying
Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TX
Crown Hill Memorial ParkPhoto byPhoto: Crown Hill Memorial Park. One of the most famous criminals in history, Bonnie Parker, is buried in Dallas, Texas. Her grave is located in Crown Hill Memorial Park in northwest Dallas. She was a part of the outlaw duo Bonnie and Clyde.
flashbackdallas.com
Triple Underpass — ca. 1936
Above, a fantastic photo showing the new Triple Underpass, about 1936, with the view toward Oak Cliff. (Compare this with a similar view, from the 1950s, here.) Below, a little earlier, with the view to the east, back toward town. The triple underpass was built by the Austin Bridge &...
Andretti Indoor Karting and Games Expanding in DFW
Families can enjoy fun and games, plus a good meal at this entertainment venue.
dallasexpress.com
No New Year’s Fireworks in Dallas
The New Year is just around the corner, and some local residents may wish to start 2023 with a literal “BANG!”. Before lighting a fuse or firing off a gun, though, be sure you are familiar with city laws and safety guidelines on fireworks and celebratory gunfire. In Dallas,...
dallasexpress.com
Christmas Drone Light Show Breaks Record
The largest drone show ever held in Texas was seen in Dallas Fort Worth, on December 18, breaking the previous record set by Intel in 2020. The show from Sky Elements, a drone company based in North Texas, featured 1,001 drones, WFAA reported. The free event was held at 9200 Mid Cities Blvd. and was part of the North Richland Hills (NRH) Toy Drive. Guests were asked to bring a new, unwrapped toy.
