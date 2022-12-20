Read full article on original website
Group of friends creates ‘country club,’ then helps fill shelves of 18 food pantries
QUINCY — The gathering of friends hanging out and chatting on a Saturday night typically just leads to a good time. And in a backyard in Quincy, one of those Saturday night gatherings in June 2021 led to the creation of the Forrest Greene Country Club. Someone shared that...
Knapheide employees donate presents to residents at Illinois Veterans Home
QUINCY — Knapheide employees continued the tradition of spreading holiday cheer at the Illinois Veterans Home on Tuesday, Dec. 20, when they donated presents for 140 residents. This tradition of giving through the Knapheide Veterans Tree started six years ago. In a press release, Sara Colgrove, Vets Home director...
Blessing Health raises $110,000 for United Way of Adams County
QUINCY — Blessing Health and its employees concluded 2022 fundraising activities for United Way of Adams County on Dec. 14, with Tim Moore, Blessing’s chief accounting officer, presenting Jenna Hull of the United Way with a ceremonial check for $110,000. The actual check – consisting of employee pledges,...
Kroc Center partners with West Central Illinois Agency on Aging to offer free healthy aging series
QUINCY — The Kroc Center and the West Central Illinois Agency on Aging, with funding from the Illinois Department on Aging, have partnered to offer a free 12-week Fit and Strong healthy aging series. The series will begin Jan. 9 and is free. Participants can registering for classes on...
Carthage hospital delivers last baby before transitioning birthing services to Blessing Hospital
CARTHAGE, Ill. — Deakon Charles Holtsclaw, son of Jesse and Darcy Holtsclaw, was the last baby born at Memorial Hospital’s Stork Stopp at 1 p.m. Nov. 29. Deakon weighed eight pounds, 11 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long. Jesse and Darcy said they chose Memorial Hospital because of the convenience of being close to home and their great experience with Dr. Christopher Jones and the rest of the OB team with their firstborn. Decklyn, now almost 3 years old.
Where can I get something to eat on Christmas Day?
QUINCY — Did the weather change your plans for your Christmas meal? Cancelled flights? Unsafe road conditions? Maybe you celebrated earlier or are waiting until another time. If so, the following establishments will be open Christmas Day, ready to welcome you and your family members. Thanks go to seequincy.com...
Quincy Police Department chief spreads goodwill (and gift cards) through Project Christmas Cheer
Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, recently spent a couple of hours spreading goodwill throughout the city as part of Project Christmas Cheer. Stifel, a financial advisor firm in Quincy, makes a donation to the department to buy gift cards from HyVee. Yates then drives around the city and stops unsuspecting people, presenting them with a gift card.
Local births from Dec. 13-21, 2022
A boy was born to Caleb Washburn and Alexis Jones of Quincy at 1:10 p.m. Dec. 13. A girl was born to Wyatt Baker and Sabrina Garza of Milton at 8:35 a.m. Dec. 20. A boy was born to Cynthia Rosebud of Quincy at 3:52 p.m. Dec. 20. A boy...
Swink retires from The Men’s Group, which will be discontinued
QUINCY — Hollis (Steve) Swink retired from The Men’s Group on Dec. 18. He has provided partner abuse and domestic violence intervention services for men since 2003. As a result of his retirement, The Men’s Group is being discontinued. At its fullest, Men’s Groups were located in Springfield, Beardstown, Jacksonville, Pittsfield, Hannibal and its home base in Quincy.
QPD Blotter for Dec. 23, 2022
Taylor Mayfield,31, Quincy, for Too Fast for Conditions at 18th and Jefferson on 12/23/22. PTC 147. Shelly Holtman,59, Quincy, for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident at 48th and Broadway on 12/23/22. PTC 145. Christopher Weber,18, Quincy, for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident at 27th...
