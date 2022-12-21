Read full article on original website
Airlines canceled multiple flights out of Grand Rapids airport, disrupting holiday travel
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Blizzard conditions including blowing snow and heavy winds led to the cancellation of over half the flights out of Grand Rapids’ airport Friday, Dec. 23. According to FlightAware, which tracks airport delays and cancellations, 40 flights are canceled at Gerald R. Ford International Airport...
Blizzard of 2022 — How’d we stack up?
The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
Christmas Eve Blizzard | Poor travel conditions linger, but improvement is in sight
MICHIGAN, USA — It’s been a rough 36 hours across West Michigan, with numerous crashes, closed roads, and slow travel. Impacts will continue to be felt throughout Saturday before improvement arrives by the end of the weekend. Blizzard Warning remains in place until 7 p.m. Saturday for counties...
Surfers find use of rough Lake Michigan Conditions
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Although the drive to Pere Market Beach was difficult, those who were able to make it to the lakeshore in Muskegon could find surfers braving the cold Lake Michigan waters to catch some waves. Josh South and Jon Virgilio said they were able to surf for...
NB US-131 closed at 100th St. due to crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the blizzard conditions continue to cause accidents around the region, the Michigan Department of Transportation has reported another freeway closure. Northbound US-131 is closed at 100th St. (exit 72) due to an accident earlier today. The initial report of the closure happened at 12:08...
Local businesses brave the elements to remain open during blizzard
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Despite Friday's severe winter weather, Knapp's Corner remained a busy place with several businesses of all different types keeping their doors open. For the hungry person willing to brave the icy roads, it was business as usual at Sheshco Mediterranean Grill. They say the beginning of the day was a bit slow until people started to realize they were open, with more customers coming by in the afternoon.
These will be the 6 worst Michigan roads to drive on Friday and Saturday
UPDATE: Dangerous sub-zero wind chills to continue, how to spot signs of frostbite. We’ve been hearing the warnings for days: Blizzard conditions smacking parts of Michigan today and Saturday will make driving in some areas nearly impossible - and very dangerous. Little to no visibility for drivers, blowing snow, drifting snow and rapidly falling temperatures.
The Weather Channel in Michigan: ‘One of the worst blizzards I’ve covered over the past 30 years’
HOLLAND, MI - Holland was blown into the national spotlight this week when meteorologist Mike Seidel from The Weather Channel landed in town to report on the Christmas Week blizzard that has shut down highways, caused pileups and knocked out power to thousands across the state. “One of the worst...
Spectrum Health to close multiple West Michigan locations due to winter storm
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Spectrum Health has announced that it will be closing multiple locations in West Michigan over the holiday weekend due to a severe winter storm that is expected to pass through. Spectrum, soon to be permanently renamed Corewell Health, says that Hospitals, surgical services and urgent...
What Grand Rapids Restaurants Are Open on Christmas?
Maybe your Christmas dinner plans fell through or you just don't feel like cooking. There's always the possibility of a holiday cooking-related disaster as well... If you find your Christmas ham burnt to a crisp, there are several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area that are open on the holiday this year.
Blizzard can’t stop Grand Rapids wedding
The blizzard couldn't stop a couple from getting married Friday afternoon in Grand Rapids.
Grand Rapids Was The Most Searched For Large City On Zillow In 2022
Are more people looking to move to Grand Rapids? Or are Grand Rapidians just looking for decent housing? It's hard to say. Zillow Released Their Most Popular Searches For 2022. The real estate web site Zillow released its most searched for terms for 2022 and Grand Rapids was the most searched for large city on the site. The site allows consumers to look for and compare real estate prices around the country.
Powerful winter storm creating mess on West Michigan roads
A major winter storm with blizzard-like conditions in West Michigan is creating a mess on the roads. Multiple crashes and road closures have been reported throughout the day.
Kent Co. Road Commission plow truck hit while clearing Grand Rapids road
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the winter storm continues to bear down on West Michigan, a Kent County Road Commission was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Grand Rapids on the morning of Dec. 23. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of 28th Street and Eastern...
2 Michigan counties at high COVID-19 level this week – one in each peninsula
Two Michigan counties are at a high COVID-19 Community Level this week: Ionia County (east of Grand Rapids) and Gogebic County (in the U.P. bordering Wisconsin). This is the first time a Lower Peninsula county has been at a high COVID level since Sept. 29. Michigan also has 45 counties...
What West Michigan City Has The World’s Largest Singing Christmas Tree?
It's nearly 70 feet tall and has the voice of over 240 angels. (Okay, maybe not angels, but school kids) The Singing Christmas Tree Is A Tradition At Mona Shores High School In Muskegon. The sixty-seven foot "tree" is constructed every year at the Frauenthal Center in downtown Muskegon as...
Surfers brave blizzard conditions to catch the perfect wave in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — Two surfers could be seen just off the pier in Grand Haven on Friday morning, trying to take advantage of the huge waves the storm brought in. The waves on Lake Michigan are forecasted to be anywhere between 12 and 16 feet with the possibility of some waves cresting at 20 feet.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Station Grill is touted as ‘Muskegon’s favorite burger destination’
MUSKEGON, MI - The Station Grill has been a staple in the Muskegon community since it first opened in 1972, growing in popularity for its mouthwatering burgers and wings. Owner Chris Meyers and his wife Kelly took over the business, 910 W Broadway Ave. in Muskegon, from his parents in 1998.
Planning To Travel For The Holidays? You Better Leave From Michigan Today
It's the final week of the year for a lot of us, and we'll all counting down the hours until we can hit the road to be with our family and loved ones. And if you have plans to leave to travel long distances, you may want to pack up and head out early if you're able.
