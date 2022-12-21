ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD TV8

Blizzard of 2022 — How’d we stack up?

The biggest storm in a decade delivered whipping winds and blizzard conditions the week of Christmas with lingering affects lasting through Christmas Day. The storm is considered to be just as strong, if not stronger than the Ground Hog Day Blizzard of 2011.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

NB US-131 closed at 100th St. due to crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the blizzard conditions continue to cause accidents around the region, the Michigan Department of Transportation has reported another freeway closure. Northbound US-131 is closed at 100th St. (exit 72) due to an accident earlier today. The initial report of the closure happened at 12:08...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Local businesses brave the elements to remain open during blizzard

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Despite Friday's severe winter weather, Knapp's Corner remained a busy place with several businesses of all different types keeping their doors open. For the hungry person willing to brave the icy roads, it was business as usual at Sheshco Mediterranean Grill. They say the beginning of the day was a bit slow until people started to realize they were open, with more customers coming by in the afternoon.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

What Grand Rapids Restaurants Are Open on Christmas?

Maybe your Christmas dinner plans fell through or you just don't feel like cooking. There's always the possibility of a holiday cooking-related disaster as well... If you find your Christmas ham burnt to a crisp, there are several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area that are open on the holiday this year.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

Grand Rapids Was The Most Searched For Large City On Zillow In 2022

Are more people looking to move to Grand Rapids? Or are Grand Rapidians just looking for decent housing? It's hard to say. Zillow Released Their Most Popular Searches For 2022. The real estate web site Zillow released its most searched for terms for 2022 and Grand Rapids was the most searched for large city on the site. The site allows consumers to look for and compare real estate prices around the country.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
My Magic GR

My Magic GR

Grand Rapids, MI
7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagicgr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy