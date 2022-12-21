Read full article on original website
Related
stormlakeradio.com
Beaver Alum Takes over as BVU Head Football Coach
Buena Vista University Director of Athletics, Scott Brown, has announced the hiring of Austin Dickinson as the university’s next head football coach. Dickinson has spent the previous two seasons as the defensive coordinator at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. In that role he coached six All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference players for the Blugolds.
kiwaradio.com
Some Tense Moments At House Being Built In Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — There were some tense moments at a house being constructed in southern Sioux Center on Thursday. According to Sioux Center Fire Chief David Van Holland, firefighters were called to the home, which is near The Ridge Golf Course’s clubhouse, south of 20th Street Southeast. The call, which came in about 2:30 p.m. said that there were open flames in the home, due to a propane line leak.
stormlakeradio.com
Travel Advisories Posted for the Surrounding Area
According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, the number of roads marked "travel not advised" has been growing as winds blow snow off highways, uncovering the ice beneath, while creating drifts in other areas. Travel isn't advised on highways around Storm Lake including Highway 71, 7, 3, and 110 due...
kiow.com
Area Roads Closed Due to the Blizzard
The Civil Authorities have issued a Shelter in Place Warning for Kossuth and Winnebago Counties in Iowa and Blue Earth, Faribault, Freeborn, Martin, and Waseca Counties in Minnesota beginning at 12:58 pm Fri Dec 23 and ending at 8:28 am Sat Dec 24th. All Faribault County roads closed at 2pm 12-23-2022 due to road and weather conditions. Civil Authorities in Faribault County stress that no travel is advised. Closure will be until further notice.
stormlakeradio.com
Up to 250-Thousand in Donations Being Matched for New Laurens Pool
Thanks to an anonymous donor, up to 250-thousand dollars is being matched for the Laurens Pool Project, which means that every dollar donated towards the new pool in Laurens has twice the buying power. Laurens residents have raised more than 2.3-million dollars towards the goal of nearly three-million dollars to...
kicdam.com
KICD Program Director Ryan Long Passes Away
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer Radio Group family is continuing to mourn today following the tragic loss of one of our own. KICD Program Director and Morning Show host unexectedely passed away Tuesday morning at Spencer Hospital. Ryan started working for Spencer Radio Group 15 years ago as the...
Northwest Iowa Farmland Value Leads State
(Ames) Iowa farmland value is up 17 percent over last year, to more than eleven thousand dollars per acre, according to a recent study by Iowa State University. The survey has also found that first time in two decades, northwest Iowa’s O’Brien County has topped eastern Iowa’s Scott County, in terms of value. O’Brien County farmland averages over 16 thousand dollars per acre, the highest value in the state.
kiwaradio.com
Large Shop Building And 12 Semi Tractors Inside All Destroyed In Sibley Fire
Sibley, Iowa– A 200 by 100-foot metal building, the office inside, and 12 semi-tractors were all destroyed in a fire early on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 2:50 a.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a truck on fire in the shop at Bosma Poultry trucking company, just south of Jackrabbit Junction.
Superintendent cites two rural road concerns in her decision to cancel class
WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — “The bottom line is safety first,” explained Dr. Mandy Ross, Webster City Schools superintendent. Ross joined dozens of her colleagues Wednesday in announcing the decision to cancel classes on Thursday due to the blizzard warnings. “We cover almost 500 square miles,” she said of the Hamilton County district. Ross was concerned […]
1380kcim.com
Driver Avoids Injury After Train Strikes SUV On Tracks SE Of Carroll
A young driver was lucky to escape injury after her vehicle got stuck on a railroad crossing southeast of Carroll last (Monday) night. Initial indications are the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 20,000 block of Olympic Avenue to a report that a Union Pacific Railroad train engine had collided with a vehicle on the tracks. The driver was able to exit the vehicle prior to the collision, and no serious injuries have been reported. Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more information when official reports are released.
Fire destroys building near Sibley
An early morning fire destroyed a building near Sibley on Thursday.
Jalopnik
An Iowa Mechanic Has to Pay $7.2 Million After Allegedly Scamming Repairs on Classic Cars
Looks like you can’t trust all mechanics. Especially when you’re the millionaire owner of a rare car collection. The Des Moines Register reports that an Iowa mechanic has been ordered to pay over $7 million after he scammed the former CEO of Angie’s List on both repairs and classic car purchases.
WOWT
Iowa woman killed in weather-related crash
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Iowa woman is dead after losing control on slick roads Thursday morning. 26-year-old Lorraine Wuebker of Auburn, Iowa, hit an International semi truck on U.S. Highway 71 at 150th Street, north of Carroll, just before 6 a.m. The semi, driven by 64-year-old Edward Peterson of...
1380kcim.com
Authorities Release Details Of Thursday Morning’s Fatal Car-Semi Accident North Of Carroll
An Auburn woman was killed early this (Thursday) morning following a head-on collision between an SUV and semi-tractor trailer north of Carroll. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 5:51 a.m. north of the intersection of U.S. Highway 71 and 150th Street. The initial investigation shows 26-year-old Lorraine Haley Wuebker of Auburn was traveling southbound on the highway in a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox and crossed the centerline into the path of a northbound 2022 International LT625, operated by 64-year-old Edward Peterson of Sioux Falls, S.D. The Wuebker vehicle came to rest in the west ditch, while the semi came to rest in the east ditch. Wuebker was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities note weather and road conditions may have been contributing factors. The investigation into the crash is ongoing. The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll Fire Department, and Carroll County Emergency Medical Services assisted at the scene.
Iowa man dies after Highway 30 crash
A westbound semi was slowing to make a left turn into a private field drive when it was struck from behind by a pickup truck driven by 34-year-old Brian Lage.
nwestiowa.com
Record sale prices for farmland
SHELDON—While Mark Twain was not known for his economic prognostications, it appears as if he may have been right on the money when he said, “Buy land, they’re not making it anymore.”. Farmland seven miles southwest of Sheldon sold for a record $30,000 an acre on Nov....
1380kcim.com
Fort Dodge Man Charged With Felony Forgery, Theft Pleads Not Guilty In Carroll County District Court
A Fort Dodge man accused of forgery and fraud in Carroll County District Court has been scheduled for trial in February. According to court records, 39-year-old Aaron Paul Woodman submitted not guilty pleas last week to two counts of forgery, a class D felony, and credit card fraud and third-degree theft, aggravated misdemeanors. Authorities allege Woodman used a stolen checkbook and card to purchase items from Carroll retailers. His jury trial is scheduled to begin on Feb. 14 at the Carroll County Courthouse with a pretrial conference slated for Jan. 12. Combined, the charges carry a penalty of up to 10 years in prison and $27,500 in fines. Woodman faces the potential for harsher sentencing due to prior felony convictions for forgery, theft, and drug possession in Iowa.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City woman charged for marijuana
ORANGE CITY—A 42-year-old Orange City woman was cited about 11 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, on charges of second-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. The citing of Sadie Ann Nelson stemmed from a search warrant executed at her residence at 703 Iowa...
nwestiowa.com
Zeutenhorst to resign as Sheldon principal
SHELDON—Sherrie Zeutenhorst is resigning as Sheldon High School principal effective at the end of the academic year. The resignation was accepted by the Sheldon School District Board of Education during meeting at the Sheldon Middle School library on Monday, Dec. 12. Zeutenhorst was present at the meeting. “I have...
Comments / 0