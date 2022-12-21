ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

New year brings in new laws for smoke detectors, with must-have 10-year 'hard wired' alarms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The new year will bring new laws, including one that means you might need to update your home smoke alarms.CBS 2's Shardaa gray on how to know if your detector needs replaced, and what happens if you don't do it.Come January 1st, Illinois residents will have a new smoke alarm law to follow. "Any home that has a smoke alarm that is not hardwired, it's using a 9-volt battery, not hardwired.  When their current smoke alarms expire, they need to begin replacing them with 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms." Under the new fire safety smoke detector...
Protecting your house and your furnace during the brutal cold

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The drastic drop in temperature we're soon to experience with the snowstorm and cold snap could wreak havoc on your home.CBS 2's Marybel González spoke Wednesday night with some experts about what you need to do to protect your house from the brutal cold. In particular, experts note that it all starts with making sure your furnace is up to code and working. You don't want to wait until the cold is already here to check.It is as busy time of year for heating and cooling technician Sam Franke of Four Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning."As it...
How to Prevent Frozen Pipes

Bitter cold is forecast for the Northwest Indiana and Chicago area over the next week with daytime highs in the teens and overnight lows below zero. This means pipes in homes are in danger of freezing and bursting, leading an emergency call to the plumber and expensive water damage in the house.
A warning from Metra after two drivers had to bail from cars stalled on tracks

ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- It's the stuff of nightmares – a car stalls in a railroad crossing, and the driver is forced to run for safety in the bitter cold.It happened not once, but twice Thursday night – and it is believed that frigid temperatures are to blame. On Friday, CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey dug into what went wrong, and what drivers should do if it happens to them.As the feels-like temperatures plummeted to the negative 20s and 30s Thursday night, two drivers in the Chicago area had to make that run from their cars after getting stranded...
Volunteer chaplain program coming to area police departments

The Kendall County Association of Chiefs of Police has a new volunteer chaplain program. The program to open to clergy from any faith and is done at no cost to the police departments involved. The Rev. Jordan Gash, of Yorkville, helps organize the program. He says it's all about supporting...
Crews battle fire at Oak Park apartment building in frigid temperatures

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire broke out at an apartment building in West suburban Oak Park early Friday morning. Flames were seen shooting through the residential building at 227 South Blvd.   just before 3:30 a.m.Firefighters had difficulty fighting the flames due to frigid temperatures. Burned out windows were covered in ice. According to Oak Park officials, smoke was seen inside a vacant first-floor business and then spready for the first floor through the walls to the second and third floors.Officials said a total of 36 units in the area were damaged by the fire. The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents. An Oak Park firefighter was injured and taken to Loyola University Medical Center and has since been released. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
Fire erupts at DuSable LSD apartment building

CHICAGO — A fire erupted on the floor of an apartment building in the City’s Gold Coast neighborhood early Friday morning. Police say a fire erupted on the 16th floor of an apartment building in the 1100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive just after 4:10 a.m. Chicago Fire said a 57-year-old man was transported […]
