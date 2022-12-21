Read full article on original website
Joliet Mayor's office cracks down on Cajun Boil & Bar for violating rulesEdy ZooJoliet, IL
Illinois Food Bank's Free Holiday Food Bring Joy to FamiliesThe Bright Side CornerPlainfield, IL
A new massive nature exhibit is coming to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle next springJennifer GeerLisle, IL
Thinking of a Dry January? A new survey shows increased interest in "sober curious"Jennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Shop with a Cop on 12/22Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
Related
New year brings in new laws for smoke detectors, with must-have 10-year 'hard wired' alarms
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The new year will bring new laws, including one that means you might need to update your home smoke alarms.CBS 2's Shardaa gray on how to know if your detector needs replaced, and what happens if you don't do it.Come January 1st, Illinois residents will have a new smoke alarm law to follow. "Any home that has a smoke alarm that is not hardwired, it's using a 9-volt battery, not hardwired. When their current smoke alarms expire, they need to begin replacing them with 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms." Under the new fire safety smoke detector...
Protecting your house and your furnace during the brutal cold
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The drastic drop in temperature we're soon to experience with the snowstorm and cold snap could wreak havoc on your home.CBS 2's Marybel González spoke Wednesday night with some experts about what you need to do to protect your house from the brutal cold. In particular, experts note that it all starts with making sure your furnace is up to code and working. You don't want to wait until the cold is already here to check.It is as busy time of year for heating and cooling technician Sam Franke of Four Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning."As it...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora Fire Department says to not keep that live Christmas tree for too long
The Aurora Fire Department is reminding people to not hold onto live Christmas trees for too long. Fire Marshal Javan Cross says they do dry out. Live trees should also be kept in water. Most tree stands nowadays can be filled up to keep the tree fresh. Some cities do a tree pickup after the holiday.
panoramanow.com
How to Prevent Frozen Pipes
Bitter cold is forecast for the Northwest Indiana and Chicago area over the next week with daytime highs in the teens and overnight lows below zero. This means pipes in homes are in danger of freezing and bursting, leading an emergency call to the plumber and expensive water damage in the house.
fox32chicago.com
Man, woman found unconscious in vehicle in Elmhurst after suspected overdose
ELMHURST, Ill. - A man and a woman were found unconscious in a vehicle in Elmhurst early Friday. At about 3 a.m., two Elmhurst officers, Officer Kuper and Officer Wiegele, were dispatched to Roosevelt Road near York Street for a vehicle stopped facing the wrong direction in the westbound lanes, police said.
A warning from Metra after two drivers had to bail from cars stalled on tracks
ELMWOOD PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- It's the stuff of nightmares – a car stalls in a railroad crossing, and the driver is forced to run for safety in the bitter cold.It happened not once, but twice Thursday night – and it is believed that frigid temperatures are to blame. On Friday, CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey dug into what went wrong, and what drivers should do if it happens to them.As the feels-like temperatures plummeted to the negative 20s and 30s Thursday night, two drivers in the Chicago area had to make that run from their cars after getting stranded...
WSPY NEWS
Volunteer chaplain program coming to area police departments
The Kendall County Association of Chiefs of Police has a new volunteer chaplain program. The program to open to clergy from any faith and is done at no cost to the police departments involved. The Rev. Jordan Gash, of Yorkville, helps organize the program. He says it's all about supporting...
Worried About Your Pipes Freezing In the Brutal Cold? Here Are Precautions You Can Take
As Chicagoans deal with extreme cold and wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero, the brutally cold weather may also stir issues indoors, possibly causing pipes to freeze over. As water expands when it freezes, it creates extra pressure that can make pipes break, regardless if the pipes...
‘Just a little faith’: A life-changing Christmas gift for a single father in Homewood
HOMEWOOD, Ill. — A single father won a life-changing Christmas gift for his family after a devastating year. Willie Partee went home Saturday with a brand new Chevy Spark. The 25-year-old was selected as the winner of the 8th Annual Homewood Chevy Cares Car Giveaway Contest. “I have a dependable car. I have a reliable […]
ComEd warns Chicago area residents about potential rolling blackouts during extreme cold
ComEd is asking residents to voluntarily conserve electricity and warned that rolling power outages are possible in the Chicago area as the bitter cold continues. “As our communities continue to experience bitter cold, safety remains our top priority,” Commonwealth Edison said in a statement on social media Saturday afternoon.
How to Prevent Your Pipes From Freezing in Extreme Winter Weather
Temperatures are already plunging as an extreme winter weather system is on a track to tear through the Chicago area. Expected to create "life-threatening" conditions outdoors, the storm may also stir issues indoors, possibly causing pipes to freeze over. As water expands when it freezes, it creates extra pressure that...
Crews battle fire at Oak Park apartment building in frigid temperatures
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A fire broke out at an apartment building in West suburban Oak Park early Friday morning. Flames were seen shooting through the residential building at 227 South Blvd. just before 3:30 a.m.Firefighters had difficulty fighting the flames due to frigid temperatures. Burned out windows were covered in ice. According to Oak Park officials, smoke was seen inside a vacant first-floor business and then spready for the first floor through the walls to the second and third floors.Officials said a total of 36 units in the area were damaged by the fire. The Red Cross is assisting displaced residents. An Oak Park firefighter was injured and taken to Loyola University Medical Center and has since been released. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
3 Chicago-Area Counties Reach ‘High' COVID Alert Level, Masks Recommended
Three Chicago-area counties are at a "high" COVID alert level from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, joining dozens of other counties across Illinois in reaching the highest community level, which dictates that masks are recommended for all public indoor spaces. DuPage and Kendall counties reached the designation in...
Aurora prepared to handle winter storm, bitter cold, mayor says
Aurora is getting ready for several days of extreme cold and wind - plus some snow. The head of Aurora’s Emergency Management Agency Natalie Wiza is expecting 2 to 4 inches of snow.
fox32chicago.com
Good to know: Chicago's heat ordinance requires landlords to supply heat to units during winter
CHICAGO - There is a heat ordinance in Chicago that requires landlords to supply heat to units during the winter. Indoor temperatures must be at least 68 degrees during the day, and no less than 66 degrees overnight. You can report any issues to the city by calling 311. Warming...
Fire erupts at DuSable LSD apartment building
CHICAGO — A fire erupted on the floor of an apartment building in the City’s Gold Coast neighborhood early Friday morning. Police say a fire erupted on the 16th floor of an apartment building in the 1100 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive just after 4:10 a.m. Chicago Fire said a 57-year-old man was transported […]
fox32chicago.com
Victims clearing snow from car, sidewalk robbed at gunpoint in Chicago: police
CHICAGO - Ten armed robberies were reported within 24 hours across Chicago. In each incident, three offenders approached victims on the street while pointing a handgun, police said. In some of the incidents, the victims were clearing snow from the sidewalk or their vehicles when they were approached by the...
Residents Of This Illinois City Have The Worst Commute In The State
According to a recent study.
Worker killed after being ‘impacted’ by machine at manufacturing plant in Gurnee
A female worker was killed early Thursday morning after she was “impacted” by a large machine inside a manufacturing plant in Gurnee, authorities said. The Gurnee Fire Department and Gurnee Police Department responded around 1:04 a.m. Thursday to the 1900 block of Swanson Court in Gurnee. Gurnee Police...
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidays
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Chicago, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have got the money and not noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
