Bicyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in St. Pete collision

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A bicyclist was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash on on 39th Street North in St. Petersburg Wednesday morning.

According to police, a Toyota Solera was stopped at a stop sign and proceeded through the intersection to turn left onto 38th Avenue. Jeffrey Alexander Stowe, 59, was riding his bicycle along the curb lane on 39th Street North and collided with the vehicle as it tried turning left.

Stowe fell off his bike and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Bayfront Health.

Police said the driver, who was not identified, remained at the scene with traffic investigators.

Further information was not available.

