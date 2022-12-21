ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, IL

WIFR

State, local agencies announce closings due to winter storm

ILLINOIS (WIFR) - State and local agencies share closing announcements Thursday in anticipation of severe weather. The following list will be updated as closings are released:. Secretary of State’s Offices and Driver Services Facilities (all locations) - closed at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 until 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Volunteer chaplain program coming to area police departments

The Kendall County Association of Chiefs of Police has a new volunteer chaplain program. The program to open to clergy from any faith and is done at no cost to the police departments involved. The Rev. Jordan Gash, of Yorkville, helps organize the program. He says it's all about supporting...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
starvedrock.media

Two perish in Ottawa Christmas Eve fire; a third survives

Two persons perished early Saturday, but a third survived a Christmas Eve fire in Ottawa. About 2:10am, firemen were called to an apartment building in the 1500 block of Sycamore on the city's west side. The first crew were met with heavy fire in the kitchen and living room. A...
OTTAWA, IL
NBC Chicago

Having Trouble Starting Your Car in the Extreme Cold? Here's What Auto Experts Say To Do

On top of the below-zero temperatures, some drivers may have dealt with another challenge during the latest winter storm: their car not starting. While many people were able to stay home as the Chicago area experienced snow and wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero, some people, like essential workers, did have to venture out Thursday and Friday. And because the temperatures were so low, drivers may have encountered dead batteries or other vehicle issues.
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kendall County projects included in government funding package

Kendall County is getting funding for several big projects as part of the government funding package passed by the U.S. House on Friday. A news release from Fourteenth District Congresswoman Lauren Underwood's office says that the funding package includes $1.8 million for Village of Oswego corrosion studies that are part of the switch of Oswego, Montgomery, and Yorkville to Lake Michigan water from ground water.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com

Expected snowfall totals for the Rockford region

The entire Stateline is under a Winter Storm Warning. This will go in effect Wednesday night/Thursday morning and last through Saturday early morning. Snow moves in by 6-7pm for western Stateline cities first such as Galena and Savanna. This will then move further east making it to the Rockford area between 9-11pm. For areas towards McHenry and DeKalb Counties (far eastern portions of the Stateline) after 11pm.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Armed Robbery On The East Side

Afternoon on Rockford’s East side. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting an armed robbery that happened yesterday afternoon. Sources told us there was an armed robbery on...
ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Eighteen-year-old shot and killed in Boulder Hill

An eighteen-year-old man was shot and killed in Boulder Hill Thursday night. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office identified him as Ashton Laatz, of Oswego. The sheriff's office says the shooting happened in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive East. Police had responded to a report of gunshots just before 5:30...
OSWEGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Kendall County looking for federal money for big projects

Kendall County Administrator Scott Koeppel was in Washington, D.C. to lobby for several big projects in Kendall County. Koeppel says there could be federal money for a big study which is the next step in potentially bringing Metra train service to the county. Koeppel also visited the Environmental Protection Agency...
KENDALL COUNTY, IL

