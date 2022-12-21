Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Joliet Mayor's office cracks down on Cajun Boil & Bar for violating rulesEdy ZooJoliet, IL
Illinois Food Bank's Free Holiday Food Bring Joy to FamiliesThe Bright Side CornerPlainfield, IL
A new massive nature exhibit is coming to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle next springJennifer GeerLisle, IL
Thinking of a Dry January? A new survey shows increased interest in "sober curious"Jennifer GeerNaperville, IL
Shop with a Cop on 12/22Adrian HolmanPlainfield, IL
These Are the 13 Most Important Things to Have in Your Car if You Have to Be Out in This Winter Storm
Winter has arrived, and it's bellowing out its presence with a severe storm that is set to sweep across the Chicago area. In the face of the severe weather, Illinois State Police have stressed that drivers should minimize non-essential travel unless it is "absolutely necessary." Forecasters predict "white out" conditions,...
ComEd warns Chicago area residents about potential rolling blackouts during extreme cold
ComEd is asking residents to voluntarily conserve electricity and warned that rolling power outages are possible in the Chicago area as the bitter cold continues. “As our communities continue to experience bitter cold, safety remains our top priority,” Commonwealth Edison said in a statement on social media Saturday afternoon.
How to Prevent Your Pipes From Freezing in Extreme Winter Weather
Temperatures are already plunging as an extreme winter weather system is on a track to tear through the Chicago area. Expected to create "life-threatening" conditions outdoors, the storm may also stir issues indoors, possibly causing pipes to freeze over. As water expands when it freezes, it creates extra pressure that...
WIFR
State, local agencies announce closings due to winter storm
ILLINOIS (WIFR) - State and local agencies share closing announcements Thursday in anticipation of severe weather. The following list will be updated as closings are released:. Secretary of State’s Offices and Driver Services Facilities (all locations) - closed at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22 until 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Don’t let the freezing temperatures break your house’s pipes
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Temperatures have been dropping across the Stateline which could put your home’s pipes in danger. “It’s better to be preventative than have to call out a plumber after hours or on holidays because it’s not going to be a small bill,” said David Mapes the owner of Mapes Plumbing and Heating. There […]
WSPY NEWS
Volunteer chaplain program coming to area police departments
The Kendall County Association of Chiefs of Police has a new volunteer chaplain program. The program to open to clergy from any faith and is done at no cost to the police departments involved. The Rev. Jordan Gash, of Yorkville, helps organize the program. He says it's all about supporting...
WSPY NEWS
Aurora Fire Department says to not keep that live Christmas tree for too long
The Aurora Fire Department is reminding people to not hold onto live Christmas trees for too long. Fire Marshal Javan Cross says they do dry out. Live trees should also be kept in water. Most tree stands nowadays can be filled up to keep the tree fresh. Some cities do a tree pickup after the holiday.
fox32chicago.com
Victims clearing snow from car, sidewalk robbed at gunpoint in Chicago: police
CHICAGO - Ten armed robberies were reported within 24 hours across Chicago. In each incident, three offenders approached victims on the street while pointing a handgun, police said. In some of the incidents, the victims were clearing snow from the sidewalk or their vehicles when they were approached by the...
starvedrock.media
Two perish in Ottawa Christmas Eve fire; a third survives
Two persons perished early Saturday, but a third survived a Christmas Eve fire in Ottawa. About 2:10am, firemen were called to an apartment building in the 1500 block of Sycamore on the city's west side. The first crew were met with heavy fire in the kitchen and living room. A...
Worried About Your Pipes Freezing In the Brutal Cold? Here Are Precautions You Can Take
As Chicagoans deal with extreme cold and wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero, the brutally cold weather may also stir issues indoors, possibly causing pipes to freeze over. As water expands when it freezes, it creates extra pressure that can make pipes break, regardless if the pipes...
Having Trouble Starting Your Car in the Extreme Cold? Here's What Auto Experts Say To Do
On top of the below-zero temperatures, some drivers may have dealt with another challenge during the latest winter storm: their car not starting. While many people were able to stay home as the Chicago area experienced snow and wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero, some people, like essential workers, did have to venture out Thursday and Friday. And because the temperatures were so low, drivers may have encountered dead batteries or other vehicle issues.
With Wind Chill Temps of -35 in Chicago, Do You Still Need to Shovel Your Sidewalk?
A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday for the entire Chicago area, accompanied by strong wind gusts of up to 50 miles-per-hour, blowing snow and wind chill temperatures low enough to create frostbite conditions. While the storm hasn't brought much in terms of snow totals, most...
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County projects included in government funding package
Kendall County is getting funding for several big projects as part of the government funding package passed by the U.S. House on Friday. A news release from Fourteenth District Congresswoman Lauren Underwood's office says that the funding package includes $1.8 million for Village of Oswego corrosion studies that are part of the switch of Oswego, Montgomery, and Yorkville to Lake Michigan water from ground water.
MyStateline.com
Expected snowfall totals for the Rockford region
The entire Stateline is under a Winter Storm Warning. This will go in effect Wednesday night/Thursday morning and last through Saturday early morning. Snow moves in by 6-7pm for western Stateline cities first such as Galena and Savanna. This will then move further east making it to the Rockford area between 9-11pm. For areas towards McHenry and DeKalb Counties (far eastern portions of the Stateline) after 11pm.
When Will the Winter Storm Be at Its Worst in Chicago Area?
Editor's Note: Friday is expected to be the coldest, most 'brutal' day of the storm, with wind chills of -35. For the latest on the storm, here's our live blog. Our original story continues below. The winter storm has made its way into the Chicago area but the worst is...
rockfordscanner.com
RockfordScanner.com: Armed Robbery On The East Side
Afternoon on Rockford’s East side. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Sources are reporting an armed robbery that happened yesterday afternoon. Sources told us there was an armed robbery on...
rockfordscanner.com
Tragic News: A 61 Year Old Female Has Passed Away and 1 Firefighter Suffered Minor injuries, During An Early Morning Fire in Rockford
Several Rockford FD Firefighters are battling a structure fire on the West side. See a scene or a 1st responder . SNAP IT: Pull out your camera and film. Unless you let us know to credit your name. Submit a tip: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. Rockford Paranormal Files: Click Here!. Update:. Tragic News.
WSPY NEWS
Eighteen-year-old shot and killed in Boulder Hill
An eighteen-year-old man was shot and killed in Boulder Hill Thursday night. The Kendall County Sheriff's Office identified him as Ashton Laatz, of Oswego. The sheriff's office says the shooting happened in the 0-99 block of Circle Drive East. Police had responded to a report of gunshots just before 5:30...
WSPY NEWS
Kendall County looking for federal money for big projects
Kendall County Administrator Scott Koeppel was in Washington, D.C. to lobby for several big projects in Kendall County. Koeppel says there could be federal money for a big study which is the next step in potentially bringing Metra train service to the county. Koeppel also visited the Environmental Protection Agency...
