Jan. 6 Committee's Report Asserts Trump Engaged in ‘Multi-Part Conspiracy'
The House Jan. 6 committee’s final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection two years ago.
Some Ukrainians Move Up Christmas Celebrations From January to December in Defiance of Russian Tradition
Ukrainians usually celebrate Christmas on Jan. 7, as do the Russians. But not this year, or at least not all of them. Some Orthodox Ukrainians have decided to observe Christmas on Dec. 25, like many Christians around the world. Yes, this has to do with the war, and yes, they have the blessing of their local church.
Pope Francis says ‘icy winds of war buffet humanity’ in Christmas Day address
Pope Francis used his Christmas message Sunday to lament the “icy winds of war” buffeting humanity and to make an impassioned plea for an immediate end to the fighting in Ukraine, a 10-month-old conflict he decried as “senseless.”Francis delivered the traditional Urbi et Orbi speech from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica to tens of thousands of tourists, pilgrims and residents of Rome crowded into St. Peter’s Square.Francis also cited long-running conflicts in the Middle East, including in the Holy Land, “where in recent months violence and confrontations have increased, bringing death and injury in their wake.” In...
TikTok Banned on Government Devices Under Spending Bill Passed by Congress
Congress passed a large spending package that includes a bill banning TikTok from being used on government devices. The package also includes new filing fees for mergers to raise money for the antitrust agencies and a bill requiring online platforms to deter counterfeits by vetting sellers. Congress failed to pass...
Congress Ends COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for US Troops
U.S. military forces around the world will no longer be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, after the mandate was lifted under an $858 billion defense spending bill passed by Congress and signed into law Friday by President Joe Biden. The department has 30 days to work out the details...
Three foreign NGOs stop work in Afghanistan after Taliban ban on women staff
Three foreign aid groups announced on Sunday they were suspending their operations in Afghanistan after the country's Taliban rulers ordered all NGOs to stop women staff from working. The ministry threatened to suspend the operating licences of aid organisations that failed to stop women from working.
