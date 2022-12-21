ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

NBC Chicago

Jan. 6 Committee's Report Asserts Trump Engaged in ‘Multi-Part Conspiracy'

The House Jan. 6 committee’s final report asserts that Donald Trump criminally engaged in a “multi-part conspiracy” to overturn the lawful results of the 2020 presidential election and failed to act to stop his supporters from attacking the Capitol, concluding an extraordinary 18-month investigation into the former president and the violent insurrection two years ago.
The Independent

Pope Francis says ‘icy winds of war buffet humanity’ in Christmas Day address

Pope Francis used his Christmas message Sunday to lament the “icy winds of war” buffeting humanity and to make an impassioned plea for an immediate end to the fighting in Ukraine, a 10-month-old conflict he decried as “senseless.”Francis delivered the traditional Urbi et Orbi speech from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica to tens of thousands of tourists, pilgrims and residents of Rome crowded into St. Peter’s Square.Francis also cited long-running conflicts in the Middle East, including in the Holy Land, “where in recent months violence and confrontations have increased, bringing death and injury in their wake.” In...
NBC Chicago

Congress Ends COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate for US Troops

U.S. military forces around the world will no longer be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, after the mandate was lifted under an $858 billion defense spending bill passed by Congress and signed into law Friday by President Joe Biden. The department has 30 days to work out the details...

