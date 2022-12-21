Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services make new hires
BRISTOL – Bristol Parks, Recreation, Youth and Community Services recently hired Michael Tingley to serve as the department’s drug free communities project coordinator and Jay Crowley to be the youth and family coordinator. City officials said Tingley has served as a prevention specialist with Wheeler Health and the...
New Havener Of The Year
Honda Smith made a promise to herself and to her West Hills neighbors that, after retiring from three decades of working for the city, she would find a way to keep serving her neighborhood. As a reborn westside community center thrives under her watch and neighbors keep busy and fed,...
valleypressextra.com
Canton commission approves Applegate Village development plan
CANTON – The town’s Planning and Zoning Commission on Dec. 21 approved – with conditions – a 34-home housing plan for the former Applegate Farm properties located at the corner of Lawton and Washburn Roads. East Granby-based Roswell Development is planning to construct 34 free-standing, “maintenance...
hamlethub.com
For sale in Redding: iconic mansion built for Mark Twain, new price!
"Stormfield" - the iconic mansion built in Redding for author Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain, who lived there from 1908 until his death in 1910. Upon surveying the countryside from his new home, Clemens exclaimed “How beautiful it all is. I did not think it could be as beautiful as this.” He stipulated the house should be built in the style of a Tuscan villa, after having enjoyed time in Italy, and derived the property's name from his short story "Captain Stormfield's Visit to Heaven."
PHOTOS: $2.4M picturesque private island for sale in Branford
BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Have you ever dreamed about living a secluded lifestyle, away from any neighbors with nothing but the sea around you? Look no further than Belden Island in Branford. The magical retreat is the ultimate vacation home with a $2.49 million price tag. The private island includes 1.04 acres in the Thimble […]
Bristol Press
Bristol announces where residents can find warming shelters
BRISTOL – With Gov. Ned Lamont’s office activating cold weather protocols between 6 p.m. Friday to Monday in order to ensure shelter space for those who need it, Bristol has announced where area residents can find warming shelter locations for the Christmas weekend. “This is the first time...
zip06.com
A Last Minute Check-In
Santa and Mrs. Claus took some time out of their busy pre-Christmas schedule to check-in with Grayson Maresca, 3, and Tyler Maresca, 6, on the steps of Branford Town Hall on Dec. 22. Santa and Mrs. Claus got around town courtesy of M.P. Rice Hose Company 2.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Waterbury, CT
Visitors of New Haven County, Connecticut, are wont to find plenty of free things to do in Waterbury, the county’s second-largest city. After all, Waterbury and its nearby communities led an industry survey on the Top 10 Most Affordable Suburbs in the U.S. This city spreads over 29 square...
How one lawsuit could change housing opportunity in Connecticut towns
Aleena Thomas is living in her three-bedroom home in Derby with one foot already out the door. Her landlord has asked her to leave. And she has every intention of doing so, but first she has to find the ideal home as a single mother of five children. Her hopes...
Eyewitness News
Storm brings trees down onto homes in the Hartford area
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Large trees came down onto homes around the state during the storm on Friday. In South Windsor, the report came in on Berle Road. However, a hole in the roof was visible when a Channel 3 crew arrived at the scene. In Manchester, homeowner David...
Historic Cornwall Covered Bridge Severely Damaged By Backhoe
A historic covered bridge in Connecticut was severely damaged after someone towed a backhoe through it, officials said. The West Cornwall Covered Bridge in Litchfield County, located in West Cornwall by the intersection of Route 128 and Route 7, was damaged on Friday afternoon, Dec. 23, when the backhoe struck multiple wooden beams that support the bridge's roof, according to the state's Department of Transportation.
hamlethub.com
Fairfield Egan Awarded $2.45 Million by Connecticut Health Horizons Initiative
Fairfield, CT - Fairfield University Marion Peckham Egan School of Nursing and Health Studies has been awarded $2.45 million from the Connecticut Health Horizons initiative, a three year higher education program launched by Governor Ned Lamont. The program is designed to address the shortage of nursing and behavioral health providers in the state of Connecticut.
zip06.com
First Night Branford: Sin Sisters, Bonfire, Ice Sculptures and S’more
First Night Branford is coming back to the town green -- roaring bonfire, hot chocolate, ice sculpting station, Sin Sisters, and s’more. The free event, set for Friday, Jan. 6 from 6 - to 7:30 p.m. on the Branford green, is sponsored by the Town of Branford and Branford Parks and Recreation.
thebeveragejournal.com
Connecticut Liquor Permit Specialist Marilyn Lodato Passes Away
Connecticut liquor permit specialist, Marilyn Abbazia Lodato of Shelton, peacefully passed away on Dec. 18 at age 62, at her home with her family by her side. Lodato worked for decades obtaining liquor permits for hundreds of clients in the state, offering more than 25 years’ experience as a paralegal. She was well-known and respected by applicants and permittees, a consummate advocate for her client, helping bars, breweries, cafes, grocery stores, package stores and restaurants in navigating the state’s liquor laws. Lodato was born in Stamford on May 28, 1960, daughter of the late Anthony and Margaret (DiNapoli) Abbazia. A lifelong lover of fashion, she also ran The Bridal Suite on Bedford St. in Stamford and was a dance teacher at Connecticut Dance in Monroe. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences can be offered at www.riverviewfh.com.
hamlethub.com
Milford Mayor Ben Blake issues community weather update
Milford Mayor Ben Blake (via the citywide notification system) alerted residents of weather alerts that have been issued for our area as a strong storm is forecast to impact Milford Thursday through Friday with heavy rain, the potential for wind gusts up to 60 MPH, an increased risk for coastal flooding, and a potential flash freeze Friday evening.
Eyewitness News
Shoreline communities experience flooding; flash freeze possible
EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Along the shoreline, coastal communities had their hands full with Friday’s storm. Everything from rain and wind to flooding and even a freeze were on the table. Some experienced the flooding. Now, they’re bracing for the potential flash freeze. On the coast, flooding...
historicbuildingsct.com
New Video: The G. Fox & Co. Christmas Village
This video remembers the two Christmas villages that appeared on the marquee of the G. Fox & Company department store in Hartford, Connecticut. The first village was created in 1959 and the second in 1967. Original 8mm movie of the Christmas village from 1960: https://youtu.be/B9W3Nr5UZHE.
Historic Caprilands house moving to NY
COVENTRY — The once heralded Caprilands Herb Farm farmhouse is being disassembled and transported piece by piece to a new location in Stamfordville, New York, where it will be reconstructed as close as possible to the original home. “It’s being recycled,” said David Gengo, owner of Salem Preservation LLC,...
News 12
Flood damages Westport restaurant Rive Bistro
Widespread flooding broke out at a Westport restaurant following Friday's winter storm. It happened at Rive Bistro, which is located along the Saugatuck River. The owner says the restaurant got almost 6 inches of water. Staff shut down the power in the building Friday morning to avoid possible electrical damages.
zip06.com
Madison Selectwoman Noreen Kokoruda Dies at 75
The town announced on Dec. 22 that former State Representative and current Selectwoman Noreen Kokoruda passed away just before Christmas after a valiant health struggle. Kokoruda’s accomplishments and dedication to the Madison community span more than four decades and this profound loss is being felt by all who knew and respected her.
