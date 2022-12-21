Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thousands without power in Charlotte thanks to Arctic blastMint MessageCharlotte, NC
You haven’t seen lights until you Visit Christmas Town U.S.AJasmine FordMcadenville, NC
Oldest Charlotte, NC Restaurant Is For SaleMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
Related
New photos released in search for missing NC girl
Authorities released new photos Friday of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari.
FBI door knocks, Cornelius mayor hopes for best as search for missing girl continues
Madalina Cojocari has been missing since Nov. 23, and law enforcement agencies are working to find her.
wccbcharlotte.com
Missing Charlotte Teen Reunited with Family
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Missing 15-year-old Vaniah Nichols is now back home and reunited with her family. CMPD tweeted this morning saying she returned home safely Thursday night. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 15-year-old girl is missing and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help to locate her. Police say Vaniah Nichols was last seen at the Target at 8120 University City Boulevard. Her family is concerned about her safety.
WBTV
Man shot and killed at southwest Charlotte motel, person of interest in custody
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide that took place early Christmas Eve in southwest Charlotte. Police responded to a shooting on Rexford Road inside the Marriott Hotel. A male victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Atrium Health Main...
WXIA 11 Alive
'Devastated and absolutely heartbroken': Family of missing 11-year-old girl releases statement
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The family of Madalina Cojocari, the missing 11-year-old girl from Cornelius, North Carolina released a statement Thursday thanking the public for their support while investigators search to find her. The statement, which was shared as a handwritten note by the Cornelius Police Department, says the family...
Man arrested in connection with fatal shooting inside hotel in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has arrested a man involved in a fatal shooting inside a hotel in southwest Charlotte. Police said the incident occurred around 4 a.m. at the Marriott on the 2200 block of Rexford Road. CMPD identified the victim as 32-year-old Wilmer Ulises Olivas-Alvarez. Alvarez...
WLTX.com
Video shows Charlotte driver brandishing gun in road rage incident
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family is thankful for their safety after a driver waved a gun at them last week during an incident of road rage in Charlotte. As the family was traveling to a Christmas party, the incident was recorded on video thanks to the cameras on their Tesla vehicle.
wccbcharlotte.com
Man Charged with Murder After November Shooting
STATESVILLE, N.C. – Police have made in arrest in a homicide case that started nearly a month ago. 38-year-old Statesville resident, Raymond Edward Davis was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with the murder of Derryck Duane Turner. On November 24th, police were called to Lakeview Drive, where there were...
WBTV
Large police presence at the home of Madalina Cojocari
Large police presence spotted at home of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl. According to a WBTV crew at the scene, about a dozen officers arrived to the home of Madalina Cojocari around 5 p.m. Updated: 43 minutes ago. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. Mother...
WECT
‘Please don’t let her go’: Rock Hill mother faults school for role in child abduction
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The call Tabitha Carson got from staff at her daughter’s school Monday immediately set off alarm bells. An employee at Oakdale STEAM Elementary in Rock Hill was calling to tell Carson her daughter’s father was at the school to pick the girl up.
13-year-old shot by gun without serial number, CMPD report says
CHARLOTTE — A 13-year-old was shot in the chest by someone who had a gun without a serial number, according to a police report. It happened along Westwinds Court in northwest Charlotte around 8 p.m. Wednesday, the report said. The area is between Interstate 485 and Mount Holly-Huntersville Road.
FOX Carolina
‘Our hearts break”: Rock Hill firefighter killed after tree collision in York County
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The Rock Hill Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its firefighters following a fatal crash in York County on Friday. Firefighter/Paramedic David Campbell was killed after his truck hit a tree in the roadway on South Carolina Highway 49 near Highway 322 around 6:50 a.m. on Dec. 23.
Charlotte man arrested in national 'swatting' case
NORTH PORT, FLA. — Police in Florida say a Charlotte man is one of two people charged in a national "swatting" spree. Officers with the North Port Police Department in Florida said two men gained access to at least 12 Ring doorbell cameras across the country, placed fake emergency phone calls to elicit an armed police response, then livestreamed the events on social media.
WBTV
Family of missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl ask for continued help in finding her
Procession honors fallen CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin one year after her death. A somber remembrance happened early Thursday morning while most of the city of Charlotte slept. Experts warn about burst pipes as frigid temperatures move in. Updated: 13 hours ago. Burst pipes caused by the cold can turn into...
iredellfreenews.com
Friends, family searching for missing Statesville woman
Friends and family members are concerned about the welfare of a missing Statesville woman. Sequoia “Poodie” Cotton, 26, was last seen on Thursday, December 22. She was believed to be in the area of Foxcroft Apartments in Statesville early Friday morning. She is 5-foot-9-inches tall and weighs about...
WBTV
One killed in crash on I-85 in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a deadly crash early Friday morning in northwest Charlotte. The crash happened in the area of Interstate 85 near Glenwood Drive. This is between Freedom Drive and Brookshire Freeway. According to Medic, there is one fatality in this collision. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police...
North Carolina officer killed in line of duty, honored one year after death
Chief Johnny Jennings spoke with the media around 3:30 a.m., about the same time Goodwin was killed, to honor her life and service.
Rock Hill firefighter killed in collision on highway in York County, troopers say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A Rock Hill firefighter has died following a collision on Highway 49 in York County on Friday morning, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said a Freightliner tractor-trailer and a Chevy pickup truck were headed in opposite directions on Highway 49 south of Sharon, South Carolina, before 7 a.m. when the vehicles hit a tree in the middle of the road. The crash caused the tractor-trailer to jackknife and hit the pickup.
WBTV
Mother of missing Cornelius girl believed husband ‘put her family in danger,’ court documents say
Watch a preview of our new special and stream all six parts. Officers reported the homicide around 11 a.m. Wednesday at University Village Boulevard. According to the CMPD, Ofc. Dean Lauber suffered a medical emergency at home on Dec. 19 and was taken to the hospital. 21-year Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer...
FOX Carolina
4 charged after 800 fentanyl pills found in NC home, deputies say
FOREST CITY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said four people were charged after 800 fentanyl pills were found at a home in Forest City. Deputies said they responded to a home on Park Circle because they had a information that blue “M30″ and yellow “T189″ pressed fentanyl pills were being sold from the home.
