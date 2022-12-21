Read full article on original website
Local agency gear up to help community battle frigid temps
Temperatures in West Alabama are drastically dropping this week leaving many people in need of shelter or items that can keep them warm. Temporary Emergency Services is located in Tuscaloosa. The nonprofit agency is one among many that are giving a helping hand to those in need. Temporary Emergency Services...
Local church disaffiliates with United Methodist Church
The change is obvious when you drive by the church on McFarland Boulevard. Saint Mark United Methodist Church is now Saint Mark Church. The church has served Northport and the Tuscaloosa area for more than six decades. When senior pastor Bo Lloyd was ordained into the United Methodist Church he...
Five-star CB Desmond Ricks commits to Alabama
Alabama football added another high-profile ‘piece’ to its 2023 recruiting class. Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks of IMG Academy in Bradendon, Fla. committed to Alabama on Thursday, picking the Crimson Tide over LSU and Florida. Ricks says Alabama’s established and consistent success was a huge factor in his decision.
Residents rush to get heating systems checked before extreme weather comes
With a severe cold front quickly approaching many people are testing their heaters. Northport resident Gary Schneider noticed an issue with his home heating system earlier this week and called Jolly’s Heating and Air conditioning company to resolve the problem immediately, especially with a cold front coming. “Well what...
