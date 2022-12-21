Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest made after attempted theft of Walmart vending machine
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An arrest has been made after a vending machine was stolen from a northeast Nebraska Walmart. On Dec. 15, the Madison County Sheriff's Office recovered a toy and candy vending machine outside of Walmart on Pasewalk in Norfolk. The sheriff's office turned over the vending machine to Norfolk Police, noting that the machine was damaged when they found it.
Quadruple homicide suspect’s wife accused of killing one of the victims herself
LAUREL, Neb. (TCD) -- The wife of a suspect in a quadruple homicide case has been arrested after allegedly killing one of the victims herself. According to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol, in the early morning hours of Aug. 4, Gene Twiford, 86, his wife Janet, 85, and their daughter Dana, 55, were killed in their home on the 500 block of Elm Street. The fourth victim, Michele Ebeling, 53, was reportedly slain in her home on the 200 block of Elm Street shortly after.
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle near Dakota City
A man has died after law enforcement said he was hit by a vehicle near Dakota City early Tuesday evening.
klkntv.com
Norfolk woman sentenced for stealing almost $20,000 from Ponca Tribe
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Norfolk woman will not serve jail time after pleading guilty to stealing nearly $20,000 from the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska. A federal judge ordered Andrea Rodriguez, 42, to spend four years on probation and to repay the money she took, plus a $10,100 fine.
siouxlandnews.com
Dakota County man killed in accident on Highway 77
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. — A Dakota County man is dead after an accident south of Dakota City, Neb. on Tuesday, Dec. 20th. The Dakota County Sheriff's office says that 75-year-old Charles McWilliams, from rural Dakota City, was hit by a vehicle at about 6:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Hwy 77.
norfolkneradio.com
Transit manager wanted by Madison County Sheriffs
NORFOLK - The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is on the hunt for the suspended general manager of North Fork Area Transit after he allegedly embezzled over $740,000 from the nonprofit. An investigation began Friday after Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk received information that 31-year-old Jeffrey Stewart was making non-business...
albionnewsonline.com
‘Twin Sun Dogs’ prominent here this morning
Twin Sun Dogs were prominently visible (above) in Albion and other parts of Boone County with the rising sun on Friday, Dec. 23. It was an unusual site for this area. According to Wikipedia, a sun dog is also called a parhelion in meteorology. It is an atmospheric optical phenomenon that consists of a bright spot to one or both sides of the sun. Two sun dogs often flank the sun within a 22° halo.
norfolkneradio.com
Next steps drawn out in Area Transit investigation
MADISON - After allegations came out that suspended Area Transit general manager Jeffrey Stewart embezzled funds from the transit, many people were left wondering what are the next steps that are going to be taken. At yesterday’s meeting, Madison County Commissioners and County Attorney Joe Smith outlined their next steps...
klin.com
Wind Chill Warning Through Saturday Mid-Day
Wind chills remain at 30 to 40 below zero with northwest winds 20 to 45 mph. Frostbite can occur on any exposed skin within ten minutes. Areas of blowing snow will also continue, mainly across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa, and the visibility could be significantly reduced in open areas resulting in difficult travel.
News Channel Nebraska
'It's going to be very dangerous': Severe winter weather grips Nebraska
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Winter storm warnings have been issued over much of the midwest and Nebraska is feeling the effects. On Wednesday morning in Norfolk, wind chills were down to -4 and it’s only expected to get colder as the week goes on. The distance operations maintenance manager for...
norfolkneradio.com
City Council strike down parks and recreation master plan
NORFOLK - The master plan to renovate and update city parks around Norfolk was ultimately struck down by the City Council at Monday’s meeting. Parks and recreation director Nathan Powell went through processes like this while in Mitchell, South Dakota. He says these plans helped out their community in a big way.
norfolkneradio.com
Brahmer, Pieper sign letters of intent to play at Iowa State, Iowa.
Two area football players signed letters of intent to continue their education and play college football at Power 5 institutions. Pierce tight end Ben Brahmer signed with Iowa State while Norfolk Catholic lineman Cade Pieper inked with Iowa.
Comments / 0