ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

EPD: Officer who shot, killed Mauricio Cisneros was trained in crisis intervention

By Sarah Loesch, Evansville Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
The Courier & Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yizg5_0jq4NI6U00

EVANSVILLE — Mauricio Cisneros live-streamed 54 seconds of his last moments alive on Facebook — the rest are captured on Evansville police body cam footage.

The 47-year-old Evansville man was shot and killed by an EPD officer Friday morning, after the agency responded to his home in the 1300 block of North Third Avenue for a 911 hang-up. EPD has not released the name of the officer.

The start of Cisneros' own short Facebook video can be pinpointed in body cam footage released by EPD. The videos come from two officers – the officer who initially responded to the call and a second who comes in later.

According to EPD Spokeswoman Sgt. Anna Gray, both of those officers were trained in crisis intervention, a 40-hour course.

More: Coroner IDs man killed by police amid mental health 'episode'

Between the two, they had more than 200 CIT reports in EPD's system.

The vision statement for CIT Indiana states, "a person experiencing a mental health and/or substance use disorder crisis will receive a safe and empathetic response and access to care with a focus on recovery."

The Facebook live

In Cisneros' Facebook live, the phone is pointed mostly at the floor, but the first arriving EPD officer can be seen in the doorway and heard speaking. About five minutes into that officer's bodycam footage, Cisneros video begins.

The Courier & Press asked Gray about Cisneros' Facebook video Tuesday afternoon. She said it was the first she'd heard of the video, but that detectives may know about it.

"I’m sure that’s probably something, if that was the case, in the investigation (that) will be certainly be looked into for sure," she said. "Detectives are are still looking at all aspects of that. Certainly the phone is something they would look into."

From Cisneros' point of view, viewers can see, and hear, a portion of the conversation where he appears to ask for an ambulance. The first officer continues to speak with him, asking why he needs the ambulance.

"I'm scared right now," Cisneros said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c1sua_0jq4NI6U00

The conversation continues on Cisneros' video for about 30 more seconds. The second officer arrives in the doorway almost immediately after Cisneros ends his video.

Via bodycam footage, the first officer on scene can be heard telling the arriving officer that the man, whose name they did not know at the time, has a knife in his right hand, appears to be schizophrenic and might be having "an episode."

"He sees people that aren't here," the first officer says.

"Do you want me to go less lethal," the second officer asks, removing his Taser from his belt.

"Yeah, if you don't mind," the first says back.

Less than 15 seconds later, Cisneros appears to stand up, and the second officer discharges his Taser – causing the man to yell in pain, shake violently and move into the corner of the room.

More: 27 years after disappearance, police to send items in Heather Teague case for DNA testing

The officer who fired the Taser then approaches Cisneros, who by then was moving erratically on the floor. While the Taser appears to still be dispensing an electrical charge, Cisneros continues to move erratically while holding the blanket police previously said he used to conceal the knife.

Seconds later, an officer fires multiple shots and Cisneros drops to the floor. The EPD did not disclose which officer fired their weapon.

Language barrier

Throughout the videos of the incident, Cisneros appears to switch between both English and Spanish. He did the same on the 911 call.

In the 911 call, which lasts around one minute and 20 seconds, the dispatcher asks Cisneros to repeat himself or tells him they do not understand at least six times.

"Sir, listen to me. You're talking so fast, and I'm having a hard time understanding your accent," the dispatcher says about halfway through the call. "What's the emergency there?"

Gray said dispatchers may call for an officer who is bilingual if anyone is available in a situation like this. Otherwise officers will rely on making a phone call or something like it, she said. If a translator would be brought to a scene, it would have to be cleared before they could enter.

In this instance, the run card does not show a dispatcher requesting a bilingual officer. But the notes state the man is difficult to understand.

Even if a bilingual officer was requested, it would be hard for EPD to guarantee the availability of one.

Gray didn't know the exact number of officers who were bilingual on the department, but said "it's a very low number."

"A handful," she said. "If that."

The same was said for officers who know some basic Spanish, such as commands, or can understand some when it's spoken to them.

"That number would be a handful or a little more," she said.

The Courier & Press reported last year that Vanderburgh County's count of Hispanic or Latino residents rose 63% to just over 6,300 — making up 3.5% of the county population in the 2020 Census. In the city, 4.3% reported they are Hispanic or Latino .

During his seven minute conversation with Cisneros, the first officer said he could not understand him, in multiple ways, at least seven times.

"I can't understand what you're saying," the officer said about a minute and half into their interaction.

Cisneros appears to ask if someone speaks Spanish.

"No, I'm speaking English," the officer responds. "I'm sorry."

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: EPD: Officer who shot, killed Mauricio Cisneros was trained in crisis intervention

Comments / 15

Issac King
3d ago

I feel the cops acted aggressive once the 2nd cop got there things went down hill the man explained he was having mental issues needed help he was in a room kids were away from it they should have done more to get people out house and try to talk him out what was going on

Reply
10
Issac King
3d ago

he was sitting down talking said he was scared they rushed the room that nobody else was in to me someone life is worth more than 5 min of a conversation

Reply
5
Diane Roberts
3d ago

Absolutely agree 💯. These cops have NO TRAINING ON MENTAL ILLNESSES. SO SO SAD. Respect is EARNED NOT GIVING BECAUSE OF A BADGE 📛...

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

VCSO: 11-year-old victim accuses man of child molestation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars after deputies accuse him of child molesting. According to an affidavit, a Vanderburgh County Sheriff detective was dispatched to an area hospital for a sensitive matter. At the hospital, the detective says he spoke with an 11-year-old child that accused Damian Thomas Delong of sexual […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

EPD: Evansville man arrested on drug charges after running from officers

An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after being found with multiple drugs inside his car, according to police. Authorities were dispatched to the Chuckles gas station on South Weinbach Avenue early Friday morning for a check welfare. Upon arrival, officers found a blue Kia Optima parked near the gas...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

HPD searching for armed robbery suspect

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department is searching for a suspect after they were called to an armed robbery Thursday. According to a press release that happened at Kelly’s Food Mart on Washington Street. Officers say when they arrived employees told them a man came into the...
HENDERSON, KY
WTHI

One shot following Vincennes argument

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A Thursday night argument in Vincennes ended with one person shot. It happened around 7:45 at a home on the 1500 Block of Joice Street. According to the Vincennes Police Department, when they got to the house they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg.
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 shot in Vincennes in domestic battery case

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A domestic situation ended with a victim shot in the leg and a Vincennes man arrested Thursday night. According to Vincennes Police, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Joice Street with a report that a male subject had been shot. When police arrived they found the victim with […]
VINCENNES, IN
wrul.com

Belford Reports Theft of Pipe

A Carmi man says someone stole more than $3,000 worth of pipe from his business. Rick Belford signed the complaint Thursday morning after advising the Carmi PD that $3,350 worth of pipe had been stolen from his business, Belford Coring.
CARMI, IL
14news.com

Crews respond to overturned truck in Perry Co.

PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities responded to an overturned truck and livestock trailer in Perry County on Friday. According to the Perry County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, the wreck happened at the 74-mile marker of Interstate 64 eastbound. Deputies and Indiana State Police say they have worked...
PERRY COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fatal crash at I-69 and Boonville New Harmony Road

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Officials say a crash involving multiple injuries and one death has occurred in Vanderburgh County. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) says deputies responded to an injury crash at Northbound I-69 near Boonville New Harmony Road. Deputies say upon arrival, deputies found the crash involved two vehicles with multiple injuries […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Feds sentence repeat offender on gun charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man was sentenced to two years in federal prison after police say he was illegally in possession of a firearm. According to a press release, that man is 26-year-old Reko D. Levels Jr. Court documents show that on September 20, 2021, Levels was wanted...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Crawl space fire on Mary St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A fire has broken out in a crawl space in Evansville Friday night. Dispatch confirms the call came in just before 4:45 p.m. where officials were then dispatched to the 1200 block of Mary Street. Officials say the fire was quickly put out and there was...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Docs: Evansville drug dealer sentenced for firearms trafficking

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Ronald Chapman, 46, of Evansville, was sentenced to 110 months in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm. According to court documents, in October 2018, law enforcement officers received information that Ronald Chapman was in possession of multiple firearms and was planning to sell one or more firearms to someone. Officials […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Woman involved in deadly Evansville crash arrested months later

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Nearly six months after a deadly crash in Evansville, police suspect drugs and alcohol were involved. Shortly after midnight Monday morning, police took 19-year-old Jnysia E. Turner into custody. Police accuse her of nearly ten felony charges relating back to that fatal accident on July 10. Shortly after 5 o’clock that […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Assault Subject Escapes

Evansville police were called to the 600 block of Liberty Way where a victim told officers a nearby man had been banned from the property. The officer yelled several times for the suspect to stop but he didn’t. The officer got back into his cruiser and finally stopped the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville Police Looking for Hit-and-Run Suspect

The Evansville Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man believed to have been involved in a recent hit-and-run. EPD says the incident happened on December 10th, around 6:00 p.m. They believe the male suspect drove through the parking lot located at 1500 N. Boeke, ran into...
EVANSVILLE, IN
warricknews.com

Alvarez sentenced from 'Operation Aftershock'

NEWBURGH — A Newburgh man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for selling heroin and fentanyl in Posey County. During the trial evidence showed Nicolas Alvarez, 29, sold fentanyl-laced heroin to a confidential informant three times in 2020. Alvarez was apprehended as part of “Operation Aftershock,” an investigation...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

State police catch Evansville woman driving 121 mph on I-69

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville woman was pulled over Wednesday morning after driving 121 mph in a 60 mph zone, according to Indiana State Police. Sgt. Todd Ringle, ISP public information officer, said the driver was cited for reckless driving in a Wednesday tweet. Just before 12:30 a.m.,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Deputies: Teen dead following two-vehicle crash in Daviess Co.

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County authorities responded to a deadly crash involving two vehicles on Wednesday. According to the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened near the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 East and Hawes Boulevard. Deputies say a driver in a 2013 Ford Mustang was heading...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
The Courier & Press

The Courier & Press

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
635K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Evansville, Ind., and the tri-state area from the Courier & Press.

 http://courierpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy