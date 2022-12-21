Read full article on original website
Five-star CB Desmond Ricks commits to Alabama
Alabama football added another high-profile ‘piece’ to its 2023 recruiting class. Five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks of IMG Academy in Bradendon, Fla. committed to Alabama on Thursday, picking the Crimson Tide over LSU and Florida. Ricks says Alabama’s established and consistent success was a huge factor in his decision.
Seniors recognized at special luncheon
Several seniors gathered at the Benjamin Barnes Branch of the YMCA Wednesday to catch up with their neighbors and enjoy a good holiday meal. The seniors Christmas luncheon was hosted by Tuscaloosa City Councilman for District 1 Matthew Wilson, Ted and Leah Ann Sexton, and Spades Restaurant and Lounge. Besides...
Landfill fire near Birmingham burning for almost a month
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham for almost a month, covering Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke. Al.com reports officials now are trying to determine the next steps and who will cover the costs associated with putting it...
Local church disaffiliates with United Methodist Church
The change is obvious when you drive by the church on McFarland Boulevard. Saint Mark United Methodist Church is now Saint Mark Church. The church has served Northport and the Tuscaloosa area for more than six decades. When senior pastor Bo Lloyd was ordained into the United Methodist Church he...
Residents rush to get heating systems checked before extreme weather comes
With a severe cold front quickly approaching many people are testing their heaters. Northport resident Gary Schneider noticed an issue with his home heating system earlier this week and called Jolly’s Heating and Air conditioning company to resolve the problem immediately, especially with a cold front coming. “Well what...
