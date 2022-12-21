Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East ProvidenceEdy ZooEast Providence, RI
The richest person in Providence wants to give his fortune awayAsh JurbergProvidence, RI
Firefighters Contain House Fire to Basement in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Related
mybackyardnews.com
BLACKSTONE VALLEY TOURISM
Here are a few more holiday events to check out as we head into the New Year. Through December 24 – Holiday Carriage Rides: Liberty Farm & Carriage Company, Burrillville. Wednesday, December 21 @ 6:30 – 8:00 pm – Welcome Winter – Tales for Winter Solstice – Powder Mill Ledges, Audubon Society of RI, Smithfield. MORE INFO.
mybackyardnews.com
PAWTUCKET: OPEN WARMING CENTERS
PAWTUCKET – Over the next 72 hours, temperatures throughout Rhode Island are anticipated to drop. On November 22, the City of Pawtucket announced that several sites will be available as warming centers to help cope with the cold weather. The following local buildings will be open to the public during the times listed below:
Controversial camera programs raise concerns over privacy in East Providence
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The city of East Providence, Rhode Island, has announced plans to install 10 new red light cameras and one additional school zone camera in the coming year, following the collection of nearly $3 million in fines in 2022.
whatsupnewp.com
Travel restrictions on RITBA bridges lifted
Update: At 9:31 am, RIDOT lifted travel restrictions for the Mt Hope, Newport Pell, and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges. The bridges are open to all traffic. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority has announced that due to extreme weather conditions, travel across their bridges may be restricted or prohibited for certain vehicle types.
Providence building facade damaged in storm
Emergency response crews are examining the former People Savings Bank in downtown Providence after it was damaged in Friday's storm.
GoLocalProv
PHOTO: Before and After
Heavy rain and high winds overnight into Friday have wreaked havoc in low-lying areas in Rhode Island. At Changing Tides Gift Shop in Warwick, it was the most flooding owner Judy Hummel said she has seen in her almost 25 years of owning the store. “It’s definitely the highest since...
RI sets opening date for Pawtucket-Central Falls train station
Agencies are still working to set an opening date for the new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center, according to a spokesperson from the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA).
ABC6.com
Battery explosion temporarily disrupts ABC6 Newscasts
Providence, R.I. (WLNE) – We want to bring you up-to-date on a fire that happened this morning at ABC6 News that has disrupted our local newscasts. The fire began just before 1:30a.m. Friday in a locker area of the station. Security camera video captured the fire. At 1:24a.m., the security video shows smoke coming from an area where camera batteries are stored. After several minutes pass, the video shows flames shooting from the same area.
rinewstoday.com
Deconstructing the Hope Street bike lane trial
With the Jorge Elorza administration coming to an end on January 2, many eyes will focus on the new mayor of Providence, Brett Smiley, with surety that he will move forward and stick to his guns to bring sanity to the outgoing mayor’s Great Streets Initiative, a well-meaning but poorly conceived plan to make “every street in Providence safe, clean, healthy, inclusive and vibrant.” Key to Great Streets seems to be using bike lanes – in some cases short bike lanes that go from here to there and aren’t really connected logically to a continuing transportation link. But the use of bike lanes is about much more than biking.
mybackyardnews.com
FESTIVAL BALLET PROVIDENCE
SEASON 2022 – 2023. What an amazing start to our 2022-23 season it has been! Our opening program, Off the Wall was a stellar success in Providence and Westerly, and our magnificent Nutcracker is in full swing now! FBP’s engagement programs continue to reach students throughout the region every week, and a handful of our incredible ProviDANCE students just took the stage for the first time in The Nutcracker.
Schools announce closings, early dismissal amidst storm
School closings and early dismissals are rolling in amidst Friday's storm, as strong winds and rain batter the region.
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare Food
Dunkin' Donuts says a store in Connecticut is no longer an authorized franchisee because it failed food safety inspections. Dunkin' Donuts Battles a local Connecticut man in Federal Court. The company wants to close the store over Health & Safety Violations.
mybackyardnews.com
BOAS FESTAS!
From the Institute for Portuguese and Lusophone World Studies at Rhode Island College. Boas Festas! Fazemos votos de um Ano Novo de 2023 com saúde e paz!. Sending you warm wishes of good health and peace this Holiday Season and into the New Year. Thank you for your continued support of Portuguese and Lusophone Studies at Rhode Island College!
Homeless advocates say there’s not enough room at warming station
With a winter storm and frigid weather on the way, advocates voiced their concern for the homeless during a protest outside the Rhode Island State House Wednesday night.
ABC6.com
Frog and Toad store broken into 2 days before Christmas
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Frog and Toad store said their West End location was broken into. The store said in a Facebook post that they received a call Thursday night about the break in. The post reads, “We received a call last night that our West End store...
What are these vacant lots, buildings in Warwick turning into?
There are a number of new plans on the table for new homes and businesses in the city, specifically along Post Road and Jefferson Boulevard.
Turnto10.com
Storm surge floods streets and parking lots in Wickford
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — “Open” signs hung in storefront windows up and down Brown Street in Wickford Village as businesses hoped to cash in on the last-minute holiday rush. But things weren’t looking as hopeful Friday morning when police announced that the village was closed as...
frmedia.org
Fall River Holiday Trash Collection Schedule
Here is the schedule of trash collection for the next two weeks in Fall River. (FALL RIVER, MA- December 22nd, 2022)- Mayor Paul E. Coogan’s office, in conjunction with the Department of Community Maintenance, would like to issue a number of reminders related to trash collection over the holiday season.
GoLocalProv
UPDATED: Downtown Providence Apt. Building Wall Appears to Separate - Emergency Response Onsite
The former People Savings Banks Building on Westminster Street in downtown Providence is being examined by emergency response and city officials for damage due to the high winds. The building currently houses luxury apartments. The Providence Fire Department closed off the street in a one-block area on Friday afternoon. City...
Comments / 0