ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mybackyardnews.com

BLACKSTONE VALLEY TOURISM

Here are a few more holiday events to check out as we head into the New Year. Through December 24 – Holiday Carriage Rides: Liberty Farm & Carriage Company, Burrillville. Wednesday, December 21 @ 6:30 – 8:00 pm – Welcome Winter – Tales for Winter Solstice – Powder Mill Ledges, Audubon Society of RI, Smithfield. MORE INFO.
BLACKSTONE, MA
mybackyardnews.com

PAWTUCKET: OPEN WARMING CENTERS

PAWTUCKET – Over the next 72 hours, temperatures throughout Rhode Island are anticipated to drop. On November 22, the City of Pawtucket announced that several sites will be available as warming centers to help cope with the cold weather. The following local buildings will be open to the public during the times listed below:
PAWTUCKET, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Travel restrictions on RITBA bridges lifted

Update: At 9:31 am, RIDOT lifted travel restrictions for the Mt Hope, Newport Pell, and Jamestown Verrazzano Bridges. The bridges are open to all traffic. The Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority has announced that due to extreme weather conditions, travel across their bridges may be restricted or prohibited for certain vehicle types.
JAMESTOWN, RI
GoLocalProv

PHOTO: Before and After

Heavy rain and high winds overnight into Friday have wreaked havoc in low-lying areas in Rhode Island. At Changing Tides Gift Shop in Warwick, it was the most flooding owner Judy Hummel said she has seen in her almost 25 years of owning the store. “It’s definitely the highest since...
WARWICK, RI
ABC6.com

Battery explosion temporarily disrupts ABC6 Newscasts

Providence, R.I. (WLNE) – We want to bring you up-to-date on a fire that happened this morning at ABC6 News that has disrupted our local newscasts. The fire began just before 1:30a.m. Friday in a locker area of the station. Security camera video captured the fire. At 1:24a.m., the security video shows smoke coming from an area where camera batteries are stored. After several minutes pass, the video shows flames shooting from the same area.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Deconstructing the Hope Street bike lane trial

With the Jorge Elorza administration coming to an end on January 2, many eyes will focus on the new mayor of Providence, Brett Smiley, with surety that he will move forward and stick to his guns to bring sanity to the outgoing mayor’s Great Streets Initiative, a well-meaning but poorly conceived plan to make “every street in Providence safe, clean, healthy, inclusive and vibrant.” Key to Great Streets seems to be using bike lanes – in some cases short bike lanes that go from here to there and aren’t really connected logically to a continuing transportation link. But the use of bike lanes is about much more than biking.
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

FESTIVAL BALLET PROVIDENCE

SEASON 2022 – 2023. What an amazing start to our 2022-23 season it has been! Our opening program, Off the Wall was a stellar success in Providence and Westerly, and our magnificent Nutcracker is in full swing now! FBP’s engagement programs continue to reach students throughout the region every week, and a handful of our incredible ProviDANCE students just took the stage for the first time in The Nutcracker.
PROVIDENCE, RI
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

BOAS FESTAS!

From the Institute for Portuguese and Lusophone World Studies at Rhode Island College. Boas Festas! Fazemos votos de um Ano Novo de 2023 com saúde e paz!. Sending you warm wishes of good health and peace this Holiday Season and into the New Year. Thank you for your continued support of Portuguese and Lusophone Studies at Rhode Island College!
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Frog and Toad store broken into 2 days before Christmas

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Frog and Toad store said their West End location was broken into. The store said in a Facebook post that they received a call Thursday night about the break in. The post reads, “We received a call last night that our West End store...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Storm surge floods streets and parking lots in Wickford

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — “Open” signs hung in storefront windows up and down Brown Street in Wickford Village as businesses hoped to cash in on the last-minute holiday rush. But things weren’t looking as hopeful Friday morning when police announced that the village was closed as...
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
frmedia.org

Fall River Holiday Trash Collection Schedule

Here is the schedule of trash collection for the next two weeks in Fall River. (FALL RIVER, MA- December 22nd, 2022)- Mayor Paul E. Coogan’s office, in conjunction with the Department of Community Maintenance, would like to issue a number of reminders related to trash collection over the holiday season.
FALL RIVER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy