10 things to know about immediate impact of Kansas State’s 2023 recruiting class
In the 20 days since the Big 12 Championship hardware collection at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, Coach Chris Klieman and staff have put the finishing touches on a 2023 recruiting class that currently slots in at fifth among conference programs. Kansas State assembled a class with 26 commits to commandeer a top-30 registry in 247Sports’ rating system. Klieman has been aboard the Wildcat Express for 1,475 days and, in the last 20, has made a big mark on the present and future of the K-State football program.
A Special Christmas Podcast: A Sugar Bowl Preview
A special Powercat Podcast arrives for Christmas, with GoPowercat's Tim Fitzgerald and Cole Carmody, along with the coaches and player, previewing the Sugar Bowl. Kansas State and Alabama meet on December 31 at 11 a.m. in New Orleans, so to help fans prepare, Fitz has compiled audio clips from Chris Klieman, Nick Saban, Alabama stars Bryce Young and Will Anderson, along with K-State's Will Howard, Deuce Vaughn and others. The Powercat Podcast streams on the 247Sports Podcast Network at Megaphone.fm.
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman discusses 2023 QB Avery Johnson's competitiveness, leadership
Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman talks about four-star quarterback signee Avery Johnson's competitiveness and leadership at his Signing Day press conference on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. On Avery Johnson off the field... "How competitive he is. I think that's the first thing, he's not gonna lose anything. He will...
247Sports experts break down Kansas State's signing of quarterback Avery Johnson
Kansas State's headline-steal recruit in its 2023 recruiting class is quarterback Avery Johnson. The experts in Nashville from 247Sports discuss Johnson's high ceiling as the Wildcats' future quarterback.
Daily Delivery: Fitz’s Christmas wish is Kansas State fans will stop taking aim at each other
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Someone in the same sports media industry as Fitz recently shared an outsider's observation about Kansas State fans. While most fan bases are fairly similar, they also each have their nuances, and K-State's is a fan base that will often attack each other for hard-to-understand reasons. It's an interesting thought, so Fitz hopes that fans will try to be better to each other in the future.
