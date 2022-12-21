Read full article on original website
Thoughts As We Reach Sugar Bowl Week
I recently heard this theory attributed to Lou Holtz, longtime successful coach at Notre Dame, Arkansas, and South Carolina, among his stops. Oddly, I had considered this for many years, and may have heard it from someone. It’s pretty simple. If you want to know who is going to win...
Paul Bryant Manipulated Nebraska In Bowls
Former Alabama Coach Paul Bryant had a well-deserved reputation for manipulating bowl games for the benefit of the Crimson Tide, particularly when the national championship was involved. With all the problems in Nebraska football these days, it’s hard to imagine what a power the Cornhuskers were in the 1960s and...
Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight announces transfer destination
Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight has found a new home. Kight announced Friday he is transferring to UCF after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. He is the second Crimson Tide receiver to commit to play for former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn in the past two years, joining wide receivers Javon Baker and Christian Leary. UCF, Oregon and TCU have now landed two Alabama transfers apiece this postseason.
Twitter reacts to Alabama's Early Signing Period recruiting title
Alabama wrapped up the Early Signing Period, putting together the highest-rated class the program has ever signed. In all, Bama is bringing in seven 247Sports Composite five-star recruits to the Capstone next season, as Bama has reloaded in a big way. Here's a look at some of the social media...
National analyst breaks down what Desmond Ricks brings to Alabama
Alabama added its seventh five-star of the 2023 recruiting cycle in cornerback Desmond Ricks on Thursday evening, the second day of the Early Signing Period. The IMG Academy standout -- by way of Virginia -- joins a loaded defensive backs class heading to Tuscaloosa. 247Sports' director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong shared his thoughts on what Ricks brings to the table.
Check out the schedule of events for ECU at the Birmingham Bowl
Birmingham, Ala., may not seem like the most glamorous location in Bowl Season, but the Birmingham Bowl still has a fun lineup of events and things to do for each team before the actual contest. Both East Carolina and Coastal Carolina - the two teams set to square off on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 6:45 pm ET (5:45 CT) inside Protective Stadium - have arrived in Alabama days before the game and are currently taking in the bowl week festivities in addition to preparing for the game.
Nick Saban says he's happy with two QBs in Alabama's 2023 class
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama, during Nick Saban’s tenure, has made it a point of emphasis to not only sign one quarterback each recruiting cycle but also land a talented prospect. On Wednesday, the Crimson Tide signed two of the top 11 quarterbacks in the country. Eli Holstein and...
