Tuscaloosa, AL

Thoughts As We Reach Sugar Bowl Week

I recently heard this theory attributed to Lou Holtz, longtime successful coach at Notre Dame, Arkansas, and South Carolina, among his stops. Oddly, I had considered this for many years, and may have heard it from someone. It’s pretty simple. If you want to know who is going to win...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Paul Bryant Manipulated Nebraska In Bowls

Former Alabama Coach Paul Bryant had a well-deserved reputation for manipulating bowl games for the benefit of the Crimson Tide, particularly when the national championship was involved. With all the problems in Nebraska football these days, it’s hard to imagine what a power the Cornhuskers were in the 1960s and...
LINCOLN, NE
Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight announces transfer destination

Alabama offensive lineman Amari Kight has found a new home. Kight announced Friday he is transferring to UCF after entering the transfer portal on Dec. 5. He is the second Crimson Tide receiver to commit to play for former Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn in the past two years, joining wide receivers Javon Baker and Christian Leary. UCF, Oregon and TCU have now landed two Alabama transfers apiece this postseason.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
National analyst breaks down what Desmond Ricks brings to Alabama

Alabama added its seventh five-star of the 2023 recruiting cycle in cornerback Desmond Ricks on Thursday evening, the second day of the Early Signing Period. The IMG Academy standout -- by way of Virginia -- joins a loaded defensive backs class heading to Tuscaloosa. 247Sports' director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong shared his thoughts on what Ricks brings to the table.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Check out the schedule of events for ECU at the Birmingham Bowl

Birmingham, Ala., may not seem like the most glamorous location in Bowl Season, but the Birmingham Bowl still has a fun lineup of events and things to do for each team before the actual contest. Both East Carolina and Coastal Carolina - the two teams set to square off on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 6:45 pm ET (5:45 CT) inside Protective Stadium - have arrived in Alabama days before the game and are currently taking in the bowl week festivities in addition to preparing for the game.
GREENVILLE, NC
