How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Loss Against the Indiana Pacers Friday Night
After getting their first winning record of the season a few days ago, the Miami Heat are back under .500 following a loss to the Indiana Pacers. The Heat finally got their starting five all in the lineup Friday night but it was not enough to combat Indiana. “We have...
HoopsHype's most overpayed player list includes nine Boston Celtics alumni
There is a good case to be made that with the advent of the NBA salary cap the players who play in the league are actually underpaid. But in the context of said cap, there have been quite a few players over the years who took in a lot more earnings than was worth the value that they brought to their respective clubs in the eyes of many fans, the Boston Celtics not excluded.
NBC Sports
Kerr updates Wiggins' status for heated clash vs. Grizzlies
The Warriors could receive the gift of Andrew Wiggins' return on Christmas Day against the Memphis Grizzlies. Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Wiggins is "questionable" to play on Sunday at Chase Center. The Warriors have been operating without Wiggins for nearly the entire month of December since an adductor...
NBC Sports
Morant wants payback vs. Warriors, takes shot at West teams
Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have been counting down the days until their marquee matchup with the Warriors on Christmas Day at Chase Center. After losing to Golden State in the 2022 Western Conference semifinal round last summer, Morant and a young, talented Memphis squad are looking for revenge.
Ja Morant Unveils First Signature Sneaker With Nike
The Memphis guard becomes the brand’s first Gen Z NBA signature athlete.
Kuzma’s Star Status Continues To Rise
The Washington Wizards traveled to Sacramento, California to take on the Kings for the first time this season
NBC Sports
Kerr, Warriors encouraged by strides Wiseman is making
One of the few positive takeaways from the Warriors' lopsided 143-113 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at Barclays Center was the 30-point performance from James Wiseman. Despite the outcome, it was a confidence builder for the 21-year-old, who the Warriors recalled on Dec. 15 after 10 games in...
NHL Insider ‘Gifts’ Bruins New Center To Join Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci
The Bruins have kicked off the 2022-23 season as good as they could have imagined, but that doesn’t mean Boston can’t get better. The Black and Gold are 25-4-2 through 31 games this season, leaving them atop the Eastern Conference and the overall NHL standings as the best team in hockey.
NBC Sports
Brown teases Murray for lack of swag with Kings DPOG chain
Keegan Murray had himself a night Wednesday. “Confidence” was the word used to describe the Kings' rookie forward after his career game in Sacramento’s 134-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center. That confidence, however, apparently diminished in the locker room after the game. Murray's...
What needs to happen for the Bears to secure No. 2 pick in 2023 NFL draft
While there are still three games left in the Bears’ 2022 season, the focus has certainly shifted to an important 2023 offseason. That includes a top draft pick that can help Chicago land a top defensive player or acquire additional draft capital from quarterback-needy teams. At this point, it...
Cavinder Twins Among Sports Illustrated's Top NIL Money Makers
Haley and Hanna Cavinder producing big money through NIL.
NBC Sports
Giants' Correa concerns made Twins pause in re-pursuing star
Apparently, Carlos Correa’s physical examination didn’t only cause concern for the Giants. After San Francisco decided last minute to pull the plug on working out a deal with the star shortstop due to a disagreement over his physical, the Minnesota Twins also chose to hit pause on re-pursuing Correa, The Athletic’s Dan Hayes reported Friday.
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Says 1 Team Needs To Stop Reading Newspapers
Even despite not having Ime Udoka, the 2022-23 Boston Celtics picked up things right where they left them last season. There was no NBA Finals hangover for the C’s, with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both playing at an MVP-caliber level. Nonetheless, some fans and analysts may have gotten...
Cubs Claim Anthony Kay, Designate Alfonso Rivas
The Cubs announced they’ve claimed left-hander Anthony Kay off waivers from the Blue Jays. To clear a 40-man roster spot, first baseman Alfonso Rivas was designated for assignment. Kay lost his spot on the Toronto roster last week once the team officially signed Chris Bassitt. The 27-year-old had spent...
