Boston, MA

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

HoopsHype's most overpayed player list includes nine Boston Celtics alumni

There is a good case to be made that with the advent of the NBA salary cap the players who play in the league are actually underpaid. But in the context of said cap, there have been quite a few players over the years who took in a lot more earnings than was worth the value that they brought to their respective clubs in the eyes of many fans, the Boston Celtics not excluded.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Kerr updates Wiggins' status for heated clash vs. Grizzlies

The Warriors could receive the gift of Andrew Wiggins' return on Christmas Day against the Memphis Grizzlies. Golden State coach Steve Kerr said Wiggins is "questionable" to play on Sunday at Chase Center. The Warriors have been operating without Wiggins for nearly the entire month of December since an adductor...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Morant wants payback vs. Warriors, takes shot at West teams

Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies have been counting down the days until their marquee matchup with the Warriors on Christmas Day at Chase Center. After losing to Golden State in the 2022 Western Conference semifinal round last summer, Morant and a young, talented Memphis squad are looking for revenge.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Kerr, Warriors encouraged by strides Wiseman is making

One of the few positive takeaways from the Warriors' lopsided 143-113 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at Barclays Center was the 30-point performance from James Wiseman. Despite the outcome, it was a confidence builder for the 21-year-old, who the Warriors recalled on Dec. 15 after 10 games in...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
NBC Sports

Brown teases Murray for lack of swag with Kings DPOG chain

Keegan Murray had himself a night Wednesday. “Confidence” was the word used to describe the Kings' rookie forward after his career game in Sacramento’s 134-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center. That confidence, however, apparently diminished in the locker room after the game. Murray's...
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBC Sports

Giants' Correa concerns made Twins pause in re-pursuing star

Apparently, Carlos Correa’s physical examination didn’t only cause concern for the Giants. After San Francisco decided last minute to pull the plug on working out a deal with the star shortstop due to a disagreement over his physical, the Minnesota Twins also chose to hit pause on re-pursuing Correa, The Athletic’s Dan Hayes reported Friday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

NBA Analyst Says 1 Team Needs To Stop Reading Newspapers

Even despite not having Ime Udoka, the 2022-23 Boston Celtics picked up things right where they left them last season. There was no NBA Finals hangover for the C’s, with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown both playing at an MVP-caliber level. Nonetheless, some fans and analysts may have gotten...
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs Claim Anthony Kay, Designate Alfonso Rivas

The Cubs announced they’ve claimed left-hander Anthony Kay off waivers from the Blue Jays. To clear a 40-man roster spot, first baseman Alfonso Rivas was designated for assignment. Kay lost his spot on the Toronto roster last week once the team officially signed Chris Bassitt. The 27-year-old had spent...
CHICAGO, IL

