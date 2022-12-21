Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The NBA is known for owning the spotlight on Christmas Day, and there are five different NBA Christmas games this year. The day will kick off with the New York Knicks hosting the Philadelphia 76ers, and the night will conclude with the Phoenix Suns going to Denver to take on the Nuggets. Our experts analyzed all the NBA Christmas games and made a best bet for the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics matchup.

1 DAY AGO