When will Bills be able to return to Buffalo from Chicago?
The Buffalo Bills usually return home via airplane a few hours after road games but the conditions back in Western New York made that impossible after Saturday’s 35-13 win over the Chicago Bears. Bills general manager Brandon Beane got to work on the team’s exit plan before his team...
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics on Christmas Day features playoff rematch, Eastern Conference's top two teams
The Milwaukee Bucks (22-10) return to Boston for the first time since losing Game 7 of last season's Eastern Conference semifinal playoff series to the Celtics (23-10) for a Christmas Day game. This is the fifth year in a row the Bucks play on Christmas Day. The Bucks and Celtics, the Eastern Conference's...
Phillies Early Season Promotions and Theme Night Schedule
The Philadelphia Phillies have just released their promotions and theme night schedule that covers the early part of the season.
Revenge game? Syracuse alum will be Bills’ No. 4 DE vs. former team in Week 16
With Boogie Basham ruled out due to a calf injury, former Syracuse Orange defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan will serve as the team’s No. 4 defensive end on Saturday against the Chicago Bears. Jonathan was elevated to the roster for tomorrow’s game along with wide receiver Cole Beasley. The...
How to stream New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Prime: Thursday Night Football Week 16
The New York Jets host the Jacksonville Jaguars for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 16 at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, December 22 (12/22/2022). The broadcast begins at 7 p.m. ET and kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m., but it won’t be on TV. Instead, Thursday Night Football is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, which offers a 30-day free trial, through the end of the year.
Bills fans can attend Bears game for next to nothing if they’re willing to brave cold
A ticket to Avatar: The Way of Water may end up being more expensive than a ticket to the Buffalo Bills’ Christmas Eve matchup against the Chicago Bears. The game being played on a day when many families are holding holiday parties and temperatures that will feel below -10 degrees at kickoff are causing prices to plummet for Saturday’s game. A recent search on Ticketmaster shows tickets being sold for as cheap as six dollars. In addition to the six dollar tickets, other fans are willing to take $13-$15 to move their tickets.
Buffalo to stampede Bears? Why our writers see Bills running away on Christmas Eve (Preview)
The last time Josh Allen played a game in the conditions expected Saturday for the Christmas Eve showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears, he erupted for five touchdowns. The Bears announced on Friday that warming stations will be available for fans in what could be the coldest game...
