Caesars Sportsbook promo code FULLSYR: Gifts $1,250 for Christmas

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Caesars Sportsbook is one of the leaders in the sports betting industry, and they’re giving all new customers first-bet insurance worth up to $1,250 if you click here to sign up. Just make sure you use Caesars Sportsbook promo code FULLSYR when signing up, and you’ll be good to go. Not only will you receive first-bet insurance, but you’ll also automatically enroll in the Caesars Rewards program and receive 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Caesars Reward Reward Credits ®.
Best Caesars promo code FULLSYR for NFL Week 16: Grab your $1,250 bonus

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. NFL Week 16 will be in full swing a day earlier than usual with Christmas Day being on Sunday. That makes today the perfect time to sign up at Caesars Sportsbook and grab their incredible welcome offer. They’re currently offering all new members up to $1,250 back on their first bet if it loses, and all it takes is the best Caesars promo code FULLSYR.
FanDuel Sportsbook promo code for NFL Week 16: $2,500 New customer bonus

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. You might have heard about FanDuel Sportsbook’s ‘No Sweat First Bet’ promo before, but they have upped their game in major fashion ahead of NFL Week 16 and the Christmas period. The standard risk-free bet of $1,000 has been bumped up to a colossal $2,500, so you can wager up to that amount on any sport and bet type and secure a refund (as free bets) if your pick loses.
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, get $150 on any NFL, NBA & NHL money line

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Whether you’re looking to bet on NFL Week 16, the Knicks or Nets NBA games tonight or even the Islanders contest, the newest DraftKings sign-up bonus is the perfect way to take advantage of the games. New customers can sign up today for a chance to win $150 in free bets and to make things easy, you won’t be asked for a DraftKings promo code.
NBA Christmas games predictions, odds & props featuring Julius Randle

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The NBA is known for owning the spotlight on Christmas Day, and there are five different NBA Christmas games this year. The day will kick off with the New York Knicks hosting the Philadelphia 76ers, and the night will conclude with the Phoenix Suns going to Denver to take on the Nuggets. Our experts analyzed all the NBA Christmas games and made a best bet for the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics matchup.
How to stream New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Prime: Thursday Night Football Week 16

The New York Jets host the Jacksonville Jaguars for Thursday Night Football in NFL Week 16 at MetLife Stadium on Thursday, December 22 (12/22/2022). The broadcast begins at 7 p.m. ET and kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m., but it won’t be on TV. Instead, Thursday Night Football is exclusive to Amazon Prime Video, which offers a 30-day free trial, through the end of the year.
Bills fans can attend Bears game for next to nothing if they’re willing to brave cold

A ticket to Avatar: The Way of Water may end up being more expensive than a ticket to the Buffalo Bills’ Christmas Eve matchup against the Chicago Bears. The game being played on a day when many families are holding holiday parties and temperatures that will feel below -10 degrees at kickoff are causing prices to plummet for Saturday’s game. A recent search on Ticketmaster shows tickets being sold for as cheap as six dollars. In addition to the six dollar tickets, other fans are willing to take $13-$15 to move their tickets.
