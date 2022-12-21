Josh Jacobs ripped into his team on Saturday night following a 13-10 loss to the Steelers in which the offense could never quite get moving. “Yeah, man, it’s bulls–t, for real,” Jacobs said, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “It’s bulls–t. And it’s on us, you know? Everybody wanna talk about the defense before. They made their stops when they were supposed to. S–t, we’ve got to help them out. And, you know, I’m tired of saying we’ve got to f–king help them out, and it’s just frustrating.” The 6-9 Raiders mustered just 58 rushing yards and 201 total yards of offense as...

