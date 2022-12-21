At times you’ll swear you’re hearing Tim McGraw returning as James Dutton for 1923. Close your eyes and you’ll more than swear it, you’ll bet money on it. But you’re not witnessing the return of McGraw, whose 1883 patriarch is long dead by the time 1923 rolls around. You’re experiencing the rise of his son, John Dutton Sr., through the brilliant addition of James Badge Dale.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO