New York City, NY

Suspect wanted for anti-gay attack on SoHo street

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man on an anti-gay rant punched a stranger in the face in SoHo, police said as they search for a suspect in this month's hate-fueled attack.

The NYPD released images Wednesday of the suspect in the Dec. 12 assault.

A 24-year-old man was walking at Canal Street and Broadway around 7:45 p.m. when another man came up and punched him in the face, police said.

The hate-fueled attacker spouted anti-gay insults during the attack, according to police.

A surveillance camera captured the suspect on Mercer Street. Photo credit NYPD

The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the assault as a hate crime.

The victim refused medical attention at the scene.

The suspect fled on foot but was captured by a surveillance camera on Mercer Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

