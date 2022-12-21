FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Man wanted in connection to Walmart fire in Hammond
BRFD investigating house fire on Peerless Street
Police identify victim of deadly shooting at LSU off-campus apartments
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21
Louisiana family claims babysitter beat, burned 1-year-old baby
Officials investigate gas-filled bottles thrown through windows of Baton Rouge homes
Three runaway girls from Denham Springs found safe Friday, deputies say
LSP: Driver killed in single-vehicle crash in West Feliciana Parish
Baton Rouge deputies lead drug bust that results in five arrests, discovery of fentanyl laboratory
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for attempted murder
Baton Rouge drag racing returned over weekend; police investigating
18-year-old stabs man to death in fistfight off Plank Road, Baton Rouge police say
State Police: Man killed in head-on crash on Ascension highway Thursday afternoon
WANTED: EBRSO looking for burglar
Fire officials investigating reports of Molotov cocktails thrown into Baton Rouge houses early Thursday
BRFD quickly puts out accidental fire at EBRP Housing Authority
Two arrested in Dec. 6 Jeanerette home invasion
In Alton Sterling protesters' lawsuit against Baton Rouge, what evidence is fair?
Deputies: Argument at funeral leads to shooting, attempted murder charge
Louisiana man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl from California to Louisiana
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
