SIGNED: 4-star defensive lineman Terrance Green is officially a Duck
The state of Texas is full of talent when it comes to high school football recruits and the Ducks are receiving their fare share.
Oregon signed 4-star defensive lineman Terrance Green out of Cypress, Texas, which is northwest of the Houston area.
At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, Green will be able to provide some depth right away and could work his way up the depth chart very soon.
Most recruiting services say Green is a Top 50 player in the state of Texas and a Top 40 defensive lineman in the country. He’s the type of player that could see a lot of playing time early on in his career.
https://twitter.com/oregonfootball/status/1605564690083753984
Player Outlook
Green is already a big kid at 6-5 and 265. It'll be interesting to see how he shapes out using Oregon's weight room for a year or two. He might slim down some and be an outside pass rusher such as Kayvon Thibodeaux or bulk up and become a Casey Rogers type. The defensive line depth chart is jam-packed, so Green might slim down and improve his speed in order to get on the field earlier than one might expect.
Ratings
|Stars
|Overall
|State
|Position
|247
|4
|91
|TX
|DL
|Rivals
|4
|5.8
|TX
|DL
|ESPN
|N/A
|N/A
|TX
|DL
|On3 Recruiting
|4
|90.73
|TX
|DL
|247 Composite
|4
|0.9055
|TX
|DL
Vitals
Hometown
|Cypress, Texas
Projected Position
|Defensive Lineman
Height
|6-foot-5
Weight
|265 pounds
Class
|2023
