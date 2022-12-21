ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cypress, TX

SIGNED: 4-star defensive lineman Terrance Green is officially a Duck

By Don Smalley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

The state of Texas is full of talent when it comes to high school football recruits and the Ducks are receiving their fare share.

Oregon signed 4-star defensive lineman Terrance Green out of Cypress, Texas, which is northwest of the Houston area.

At 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds, Green will be able to provide some depth right away and could work his way up the depth chart very soon.

Most recruiting services say Green is a Top 50 player in the state of Texas and a Top 40 defensive lineman in the country. He’s the type of player that could see a lot of playing time early on in his career.

Player Outlook

Green is already a big kid at 6-5 and 265. It'll be interesting to see how he shapes out using Oregon's weight room for a year or two. He might slim down some and be an outside pass rusher such as Kayvon Thibodeaux or bulk up and become a Casey Rogers type. The defensive line depth chart is jam-packed, so Green might slim down and improve his speed in order to get on the field earlier than one might expect.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position
247 4 91 TX DL
Rivals 4 5.8 TX DL
ESPN N/A N/A TX DL
On3 Recruiting 4 90.73 TX DL
247 Composite 4 0.9055 TX DL

Vitals

Hometown

Cypress, Texas

Projected Position

Defensive Lineman

Height

6-foot-5

Weight

265 pounds

Class

2023

Highlights

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

