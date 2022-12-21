Read full article on original website
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Austin Mayor-elect Watson Won By 886 Votes in a Close RaceTom HandyAustin, TX
Little Land of Austin offers pediatric therapy, recreation in The Domain
The business also offers art and music classes as well as camps and parents night out. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Little Land of Austin, a business that provides pediatric therapy and a play gym, opened in August at 3220 Feathergrass Court, Ste. 128, Austin, at The Domain near Jump Gymnastics. Little...
Building products distributor Beacon opens branch in Georgetown
Beacon, a distributor of roofing and other building materials, announced Dec. 16 it opened a greenfield location in Georgetown. (Courtesy Pexels) Virginia-based company Beacon, the largest publicly traded distributor of roofing materials in the U.S., announced Dec. 16 it has opened a greenfield location in Georgetown. Beacon has now opened...
Austin's 2022 in review
Here are some photos from a few of the year's biggest stories, including downtown Austin's changing skyline, tornadoes in Round Rock, the Austin Police Department's newest cadet class and Tesla's completed gigafactory. (Jay Jones, Falcon Sky Photography/Community Impact) For the final episode of the Austin Breakdown in 2022, Olivia sits...
Cornerstone Jiu Jitsu Academy & Boxing Club expands facility, adding new services in Leander
Based in Leander, Cornerstone Jiu Jitsu Academy & Boxing Club specializes in boxing and jiujitsu classes. (Courtesy Pexels) In mid-October, Cornerstone Jiu Jitsu Academy & Boxing Club expanded its facility from 2,500 square feet to 5,000. With the expansion, the academy now offers boxing and includes two matted spaces and...
Top development stories in Round Rock for 2022 include growth, Samsung expansion
Top development stories for Round Rock included announcements made by large companies seeking to locate in the area, economic development news, growth and updates on new multifamily housing projects coming to the area. (Steffanie Bartlett/Community Impact) Top development stories for Round Rock included announcements made by large companies seeking to...
Georgetown home prices, sales stall in November, latest data shows
The median price of homes in Georgetown dipped slightly in November. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Georgetown saw little change in the median price of homes between October and November with it decreasing by 0.15%, according to data from the Austin Board of Realtors. The median cost of homes sold in Georgetown...
Resort-style community MorningStar has 1,150 homes, more under construction in west Georgetown
The MorningStar neighborhood is located in west Georgetown off Hwy. 29. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) Located off Hwy. 29 in west Georgetown, the MorningStar neighborhood is close to both Leander and Liberty Hill as well as new development in the area. The resort-style community has 1,150 homes with more under construction. It offers residents a relaxing atmosphere with amenities and green space.
Austin dining guide: 20 must-try local restaurants across the city
Beef ribs, turkey, barbecue chicken and brisket are a daily feature on the menu at Donn's BBQ. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Ready to try more local restaurants in 2023? Check out some of the Austin restaurants Community Impact featured in 2022, including breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner spots in Central Austin, Southwest Austin, Northwest Austin and Lake Travis-Westlake.
Legit-Ass Meats BBQ food truck relocates to Riley's Tavern in New Braunfels
The Legit-Ass Meats BBQ food truck moved to Riley's Tavern in November. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Sierra joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in July 2022 after graduating with a degree in journalism from Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. She covers education, local government, transportation, business and real estate development in the New Braunfels community. Prior to CI, Sierra served as the Managing Editor of San Marcos Corridor News and spent time as a Senior Reporter for the University Star. When she is not writing, she enjoys reading and traveling.
Best of 2022: Most-read news in San Marcos, Buda, Kyle
Scott Sellers' resignation from his position as Kyle city manager was one of the top stories of 2022. (Courtesy city of Kyle) From new business announcements to a fire to a resignation, here are the 10 most-read stories from San Marcos, Buda and Kyle in 2022. The Kyle City Council...
Family brings Roman-style pies to Austin area with Baldinucci Pizza Romana
From left: Salvatore, Patricia and Gabriel Baldinucci opened their pizza kitchen in March in South Austin before relocating to West Lake Hills in October. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Baldinucci Pizza Romana recently opened its first brick-and-mortar location in West Lake Hills. The restaurant is owned by twin brothers Salvatore and Gabriel...
City approves bridge restoration to mobile home park after South Austin residents raise issues of safety, accessibility
The Woodview Estates bridge serves as the entry and exit for residents to access their homes from Oltorf Street near the Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co. (Courtesy Jennifer Castillo Cortes) The Woodview Estates Mobile Home Community in South Austin received final approval in November from the Austin Development Services Department...
McLaughlin and Whaley Educational Services to open in Cedar Park in January
McLaughlin and Whaley Educational Services will be located at 600 S. Bell Blvd., Ste. 16, Cedar Park. (Courtesy Pexels) Education center McLaughlin and Whaley Educational Services is slated to open Jan. 23 with a family open house scheduled for Jan. 21. Run by a network of certified public educators, the...
Rosemont at Oak Valley affordable housing community sold to nonprofit amid damages
Rosemont at Oak Valley Apartments saw damages from Winter Storm Uri. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) The Strategic Housing Finance Corporation of Travis County announced Dec. 19 that it will sell affordable housing community Rosemont at Oak Valley Apartments after years of alleged maintenance issues and financial mismanagement, which was worsened by Winter Storm Uri in 2021.
Travis County mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinics to close at end of year
Travis County Judge Andy Brown helped direct a drive-thru vaccination event Feb. 6, 2021. (Courtesy Travis County) The Travis County Vaccine Collaborative—a program that rolled out emergency vaccines to residents in the most vulnerable ZIP codes—is closing at the end of the year. Since the program was launched...
Longhorn Meat Market opens South Austin location
Longhorn Meat Market opened a location in South Austin in Tanglewood Business Park on Dec. 18. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Longhorn Meat Market opened a location in South Austin in Tanglewood Business Park on Dec. 18. The meat market bought Johnny G's Butcher Block at that same location and transformed it into a second Longhorn Meat Market location. The first location at 2411 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Austin, is closed for renovations. The east side location closed in October 2021 after winter storm Uri prompted the owners to fully renovate that location. According to Manager of Operations Quirino Silva, the east side location will reopen in the spring.
Home sales dip, inventory grows as Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto housing market cools, report shows
Active home listings in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto have tripled since last November. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) As the housing market in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto continues to normalize, the area is seeing lower prices and higher inventory levels, according to the Austin Board of Realtors' November market report.
Amid financial challenges, Pflugerville ISD weighs school closings
One plan proposed Dec. 15 would repurpose River Oaks and Dessau elementary schools. (Courtesy Pflugerville ISD) With a recapture bill of $12 million projected for next school year, Pflugerville ISD could close one or more of its elementary schools to cover for anticipated budget shortfalls. At a Dec. 15 meeting,...
Suds Brothers Express Car Wash coming soon to downtown Dripping Springs
Construction of Suds Brothers Express Car Wash is expected to begin in 2023 and estimated to be completed in spring 2024. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Suds Brothers Express Car Wash will open at 610 W. Hwy. 290, Dripping Springs, with construction expected to begin in 2023 and estimated to be completed spring 2024.
Best of 2022: Top transportation news in Round Rock
Roads are a high priority in Round Rock, as 78% of residents included in the city's biennial survey said traffic was their most important concern. (Courtesy Texas Department of Transportation) Roads are a high priority in Round Rock—78% of residents included in the city's biennial survey said traffic was their...
