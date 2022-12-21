ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin's 2022 in review

Here are some photos from a few of the year's biggest stories, including downtown Austin's changing skyline, tornadoes in Round Rock, the Austin Police Department's newest cadet class and Tesla's completed gigafactory. (Jay Jones, Falcon Sky Photography/Community Impact) For the final episode of the Austin Breakdown in 2022, Olivia sits...
Resort-style community MorningStar has 1,150 homes, more under construction in west Georgetown

The MorningStar neighborhood is located in west Georgetown off Hwy. 29. (Devin Langer/Community Impact) Located off Hwy. 29 in west Georgetown, the MorningStar neighborhood is close to both Leander and Liberty Hill as well as new development in the area. The resort-style community has 1,150 homes with more under construction. It offers residents a relaxing atmosphere with amenities and green space.
Austin dining guide: 20 must-try local restaurants across the city

Beef ribs, turkey, barbecue chicken and brisket are a daily feature on the menu at Donn's BBQ. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) Ready to try more local restaurants in 2023? Check out some of the Austin restaurants Community Impact featured in 2022, including breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner spots in Central Austin, Southwest Austin, Northwest Austin and Lake Travis-Westlake.
Legit-Ass Meats BBQ food truck relocates to Riley's Tavern in New Braunfels

The Legit-Ass Meats BBQ food truck moved to Riley's Tavern in November. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Sierra joined Community Impact Newspaper as a reporter in July 2022 after graduating with a degree in journalism from Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas. She covers education, local government, transportation, business and real estate development in the New Braunfels community. Prior to CI, Sierra served as the Managing Editor of San Marcos Corridor News and spent time as a Senior Reporter for the University Star. When she is not writing, she enjoys reading and traveling.
City approves bridge restoration to mobile home park after South Austin residents raise issues of safety, accessibility

The Woodview Estates bridge serves as the entry and exit for residents to access their homes from Oltorf Street near the Austin Beer Garden Brewing Co. (Courtesy Jennifer Castillo Cortes) The Woodview Estates Mobile Home Community in South Austin received final approval in November from the Austin Development Services Department...
Rosemont at Oak Valley affordable housing community sold to nonprofit amid damages

Rosemont at Oak Valley Apartments saw damages from Winter Storm Uri. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) The Strategic Housing Finance Corporation of Travis County announced Dec. 19 that it will sell affordable housing community Rosemont at Oak Valley Apartments after years of alleged maintenance issues and financial mismanagement, which was worsened by Winter Storm Uri in 2021.
Longhorn Meat Market opens South Austin location

Longhorn Meat Market opened a location in South Austin in Tanglewood Business Park on Dec. 18. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Longhorn Meat Market opened a location in South Austin in Tanglewood Business Park on Dec. 18. The meat market bought Johnny G's Butcher Block at that same location and transformed it into a second Longhorn Meat Market location. The first location at 2411 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Austin, is closed for renovations. The east side location closed in October 2021 after winter storm Uri prompted the owners to fully renovate that location. According to Manager of Operations Quirino Silva, the east side location will reopen in the spring.
Home sales dip, inventory grows as Round Rock, Pflugerville, Hutto housing market cools, report shows

Active home listings in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto have tripled since last November. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) As the housing market in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto continues to normalize, the area is seeing lower prices and higher inventory levels, according to the Austin Board of Realtors' November market report.
