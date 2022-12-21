ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, ME

Edgecomb selectman to resign effective Dec. 31

In a Dec. 23 email, Edgecomb Selectman Dawn Murray gave public notification of her intent to resign effective Dec. 31. In the email to the media and municipal officials, she cited an ongoing legal battle with resident Timothy Harrington in her decision. “Tim Harrington continues to find new ways to get hateful messages to me and apparently the sheriff’s department and the court system don’t have the same definition of indirect contact as I do. As much as I’d like to continue for as long as townspeople would have me, I have to protect my health and the stress of these past four-plus months of harassment and threats is taking quite a toll on me,” she wrote. “I have always viewed us all as residents serving residents, and not politicians. The chilling effect of people being allowed to continue bullying is resulting in yet another vacancy in small town government. I fear it will prevent others from stepping up to serve.”
EDGECOMB, ME
The Maine Writer

Well Known Maine Lighthouse Damaged in Storm Friday

Even if you have never visited the state of Maine, chances are pretty good that you have seen one of our more famous lighthouses. While Maine has plenty of lighthouses, more than 60 to be exact, there is one that is very well photographed. The Portland Head lighthouse in Cape Elizabeth is the oldest lighthouse in the state.
MAINE STATE
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?

The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Multiple rescues reported in Rumford flooding

RUMFORD, Maine — The Rumford Fire Department rescued multiple stranded people during road flooding Saturday morning. According to a post by the department, Routes 2 and 232 were both closed and impassible with standing water on the roadways. The department is asking the public to obey the road closures and not travel through flooded streets.
RUMFORD, ME
WGME

Fort Preble at Spring Point crumbles in storm

An early Maine fort, Fort Preble, part of the Southern Maine Community College campus, collapsed during the strong Dec. 23 storm. Fort Preble dates from 1807, when it was built to enforce the Embargo Act, preventing merchants from trading with the British and the French. It lies near the Spring Point lighthouse in South Portland.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
mainepublic.org

Amid wave of evictions, Maine advocates call for action on affordable housing

Housing advocates are calling on lawmakers to take immediate action to make housing more affordable and protect families from eviction. Outside of the Cumberland County courthouse in Portland Thursday morning, activists noted that hundreds of eviction cases had been processed there in recent months. And Allina Diaz, a community organizer with Maine Equal Justice, said that 58 eviction cases were happening inside the courthouse that very morning.
MAINE STATE
CBS Boston

PHOTO: Maine police captain carries person from flooded road

WELLS, Maine - A police captain waded into floodwaters and carried a person to safety in Wells, Maine Friday morning.The coastal town's police department shared a photo of Capt. Kevin Chabot with someone in his arms, not far from a car surrounded by water.It happened on Mile Road, which connects Route 1 to the beach. Earlier, police posted a photo of the road closed because it was flooded out."Please avoid the coastal roads right now," police said at 9 a.m.
WELLS, ME
WGME

Owners of defunct building company to pay clients more than $700K

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine judge is ordering Malcolm and Elizabeth Stewart, the owners of the now defunct contracting company Castle Builders, to pay more than $740,000 to benefit former customers. This comes after many customers paid the company for renovations that were never done. Investigators have accused Malcolm Stewart...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Traffic stop in Portland leads to teen firearm arrest

PORTLAND, Maine — A traffic stop performed by police Thursday night in Portland resulted in an arrest of a teenager. Shortly before 10:30 p.m., an officer with the Portland Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 295 for a vehicle with suspended registration plates, a release from the department said Friday.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Multiple crews respond to a fire at a historic house in Gardiner on Christmas Eve

GARDINER, Maine — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Gardiner on the morning of Christmas Eve. Captain Joshua Johnson with the Gardiner Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine six crews from surrounding communities responded to the fire at 3 Dennis Street around 7 a.m. He said two people were in the house at the time of the fire, but they both got out. Johnson said they're now at the hospital.
GARDINER, ME
B98.5

Historic Central Maine Home Destroyed By Christmas Eve Fire

According to a post on the KJ website, a Christmas Eve morning blaze destroyed an historic home in Gardiner. The fire at the Laura E. Richards House. located at 3 Dennis Street in Gardiner, was reported at about 7 AM on Saturday morning. According to Gardiner Fire Chief Rick Sieberg,...
GARDINER, ME

