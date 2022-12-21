Read full article on original website
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Edgecomb selectman to resign effective Dec. 31
In a Dec. 23 email, Edgecomb Selectman Dawn Murray gave public notification of her intent to resign effective Dec. 31. In the email to the media and municipal officials, she cited an ongoing legal battle with resident Timothy Harrington in her decision. “Tim Harrington continues to find new ways to get hateful messages to me and apparently the sheriff’s department and the court system don’t have the same definition of indirect contact as I do. As much as I’d like to continue for as long as townspeople would have me, I have to protect my health and the stress of these past four-plus months of harassment and threats is taking quite a toll on me,” she wrote. “I have always viewed us all as residents serving residents, and not politicians. The chilling effect of people being allowed to continue bullying is resulting in yet another vacancy in small town government. I fear it will prevent others from stepping up to serve.”
Well Known Maine Lighthouse Damaged in Storm Friday
Even if you have never visited the state of Maine, chances are pretty good that you have seen one of our more famous lighthouses. While Maine has plenty of lighthouses, more than 60 to be exact, there is one that is very well photographed. The Portland Head lighthouse in Cape Elizabeth is the oldest lighthouse in the state.
When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?
The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
New wave of businesses ready to leave their mark in central Maine
WATERVILLE, Maine — After a successful first year in operation, Dirigo Labs recently announced its second cohort of companies that will make their way through its 12-week accelerator program. “I’m excited to work with these folks, and we have two attractions to Maine from out of state, one from...
WMTW
Multiple rescues reported in Rumford flooding
RUMFORD, Maine — The Rumford Fire Department rescued multiple stranded people during road flooding Saturday morning. According to a post by the department, Routes 2 and 232 were both closed and impassible with standing water on the roadways. The department is asking the public to obey the road closures and not travel through flooded streets.
WGME
Fort Preble at Spring Point crumbles in storm
An early Maine fort, Fort Preble, part of the Southern Maine Community College campus, collapsed during the strong Dec. 23 storm. Fort Preble dates from 1807, when it was built to enforce the Embargo Act, preventing merchants from trading with the British and the French. It lies near the Spring Point lighthouse in South Portland.
mainepublic.org
Amid wave of evictions, Maine advocates call for action on affordable housing
Housing advocates are calling on lawmakers to take immediate action to make housing more affordable and protect families from eviction. Outside of the Cumberland County courthouse in Portland Thursday morning, activists noted that hundreds of eviction cases had been processed there in recent months. And Allina Diaz, a community organizer with Maine Equal Justice, said that 58 eviction cases were happening inside the courthouse that very morning.
PHOTO: Maine police captain carries person from flooded road
WELLS, Maine - A police captain waded into floodwaters and carried a person to safety in Wells, Maine Friday morning.The coastal town's police department shared a photo of Capt. Kevin Chabot with someone in his arms, not far from a car surrounded by water.It happened on Mile Road, which connects Route 1 to the beach. Earlier, police posted a photo of the road closed because it was flooded out."Please avoid the coastal roads right now," police said at 9 a.m.
A deeper look | Beware of who builds your home in Maine
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Life hasn't looked quite the same since COVID-19 took hold of the world nearly three years ago. One major facet of this new reality has been an explosion in the housing market, with prices for existing homes skyrocketing and never cooling quite down to where they once were.
WGME
Owners of defunct building company to pay clients more than $700K
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A Maine judge is ordering Malcolm and Elizabeth Stewart, the owners of the now defunct contracting company Castle Builders, to pay more than $740,000 to benefit former customers. This comes after many customers paid the company for renovations that were never done. Investigators have accused Malcolm Stewart...
Union nurses at Maine Medical Center stripped of paid-leave benefits
PORTLAND, Maine — In a holiday-themed showing of disapproval, nurses at Maine Medical Center in Portland compared hospital president Jeff Sanders and other management officials to "Scrooges" on Wednesday. Outside the south entrance of the hospital, nurses held a press conference, speaking out against their employer after their paid-leave...
mainepublic.org
More than 200,000 Central Maine Power and Versant customers across Maine are without power Saturday
More than 200,000 Central Maine Power and Versant customers are without power this morning. CMP reports most of its outages are in York and Cumberland Counties. Versant reports the majority of its outages are in Aroostook, Hancock and Penobscot Counties. In a statement, Central Maine Power said that it had...
Traffic stop in Portland leads to teen firearm arrest
PORTLAND, Maine — A traffic stop performed by police Thursday night in Portland resulted in an arrest of a teenager. Shortly before 10:30 p.m., an officer with the Portland Police Department initiated a traffic stop on Interstate 295 for a vehicle with suspended registration plates, a release from the department said Friday.
Multiple crews respond to a fire at a historic house in Gardiner on Christmas Eve
GARDINER, Maine — Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Gardiner on the morning of Christmas Eve. Captain Joshua Johnson with the Gardiner Fire Department told NEWS CENTER Maine six crews from surrounding communities responded to the fire at 3 Dennis Street around 7 a.m. He said two people were in the house at the time of the fire, but they both got out. Johnson said they're now at the hospital.
Two Maine Towns Have Been Named The Most Beautiful In America
We are so lucky to live in such a beautiful state, in a beautiful part of the country. There is, after all, a reason why millions of people choose to vacation in Maine each year. We even see our share of celebrities. Because of this, it is not a big...
Historic Central Maine Home Destroyed By Christmas Eve Fire
According to a post on the KJ website, a Christmas Eve morning blaze destroyed an historic home in Gardiner. The fire at the Laura E. Richards House. located at 3 Dennis Street in Gardiner, was reported at about 7 AM on Saturday morning. According to Gardiner Fire Chief Rick Sieberg,...
Lewiston passes restrictions on where unhoused people can stay overnight
LEWISTON, Maine — On Tuesday evening, the city of Lewiston decided to implement further restrictions on where people experiencing homelessness can stay overnight in the city. The new ordinance bans camping, sleeping, or being on the grounds of any municipal building or property between the hours of 9 p.m....
Buxton police chief on administrative leave pending investigation
BUXTON, Maine — The chief of the Buxton Police Department was placed on administrative leave Thursday but town officials offered little information Tuesday on the reason why. Chief Troy Cline remains the police chief pending an investigation, according to Board of Selectmen Chairman Francis E. Pulsoni. Pulsoni cited an...
Mass. Man Hiding Out In Maine, Along With Folks Who Helped Hide Him, Arrested In Waterville
A handful of state and local law enforcement agencies worked in tandem Monday to track down a wanted man from Massachusetts who's been hiding here in Maine. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Shannon Moss, said the agencies were working together to locate 31-year-old Diego Martinez of Massachusetts. Martinez was wanted on several outstanding warrants.
WGME
Wanted man who escaped Sabattus standoff in November arrested in Waterville
WATERVILLE (WGME) -- A Massachusetts man, who was wanted for drug trafficking, kidnapping, and other crimes, was arrested in Waterville on Monday after escaping from a standoff in Sabattus last month, according to Maine State Police. Police say they searched a home on County Road in Waterville on Monday after...
Comments / 0