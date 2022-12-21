Read full article on original website
Homeless mom received help after call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother desperate this holiday season made a call to ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers to say she has nowhere to sleep with her two little girls. The ABC6 On Your Side team contacted the Community Shelter Board to alert advocates of her case as families take priority when it comes to availability in a shelter.
Ohio AMBER Alert: Dion Green offers $10K reward, Mayor Ginther issues scam alert
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kason Thomas' loved ones looked all over the Dayton area for him the last two nights, but Thursday, the search is returning closer to home. Thomas and his 5-month-old twin brother Kyair were inside their mother's car when she ran into a Donatos Pizza location to pick up a DoorDash order in the Short North area Monday night. When she came out, the car, and her babies, were gone.
Thousands of AEP customers without power in Central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Power outages are hitting thousands of homes in Central Ohio on Friday. AEP Ohio workers have their hands full and are working around the clock as they prepare to restore power in the city of Columbus. On Thursday, AEP Ohio announced 1,800 lineworkers, contractors and...
Power grid, AEP asking customers to reduce energy consumption until Christmas morning
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Extreme winter temperatures and increased usage are creating an 'emergency situation' for the power grid, a regional grid operator for 13 states said Saturday. AEP Ohio and grid operator PJM Interconnection are asking customers to reduce electricity consumption until 10 a.m. on Dec. 25. Pennsylvania-based...
Kason Thomas Found: What's next for AMBER Alert suspect Nalah Jackson?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Suspected kidnapper Nalah Jackson could be appearing before a judge in Indianapolis on Saturday. Then she will be extradited back to Ohio, if she doesn't fight it. Jackson is suspected of kidnapping 5-month-old twin boys Kyair and Kason Thomas in Columbus on Monday night, triggering...
Gov. Mike DeWine says 4 people died in weather related car accidents during winter storm
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Four people have died and many more have been injured as a result of weather-related auto accidents, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said. DeWine urges Ohioans to stay indoors this weekend as extremely cold temperatures continue. ALSO | Warming stations opening across Columbus. Eight counties in...
Several flights canceled at John Glenn International Airport ahead of Christmas weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The early morning flight schedule at John Glenn International Airport lit up like a Christmas tree with cancellations Friday morning. "We tried to leave yesterday and then a couple of hours before then we noticed the flight had been canceled," said traveler Daniel Cook. "We were supposed to fly out at 5:25 a.m. this morning and our flight going to California got cancelled."
Gov. DeWine appoints Joe Deters to Ohio Supreme Court
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that he is appointing Hamilton County Prosecuting Attorney Joe. Deters to the Ohio Supreme Court. Deters will fill the vacancy left by Justice Sharon Kennedy, who recently was elected as Chief Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. “Joe...
5-month-old Kason Thomas found alive in Indianapolis
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 5-month-old Kason Thomas has been found alive in Indianapolis, Columbus police and family of Kason confirm. Around 6:45 p.m. family members heard that baby Kason has been located. Kason's mother, Wilhelmina, said she is heading to Indiana right now. CPD officials told ABC 6 that...
Preparing for the artic blast
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — American Electric Power reminds customers to be prepared ahead of the winter blast. AEP Ohio Customer Experience Manager, Jay Garrett, says to make sure you know where your flashlights are, have extra batteries, and before you go to bed tonight to charge your phone. Garrett...
ODOT Columbus crews prepare to battle icy road conditions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ODOT Columbus said they would have about 250 crews out on the roads by midnight and drivers would stay out all day Friday and into the morning on Saturday. Temperatures took a big drop within hours, leading to a flash freeze across Central Ohio, creating...
Warming stations opening across Columbus in preparation for temperature drop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Warming stations are set to open across Columbus late Thursday night as temperatures are expected to drop significantly, turning Thursday's rainfall into ice in some areas. An arctic cold front is racing toward Ohio and will create severe winter conditions across the region tonight. Strong...
Alert Levels: What do they mean?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — During winter weather, local law enforcement often issue a snow emergency level, to warn drivers about road conditions. But what do those different levels actually mean?. Snow level emergency classifications, according to Ohio.gov:. LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may...
'Stay in, stay safe,' Union Co. Sheriff sends warning during Level 3 snow emergency
UNION COUNTY, Ohio (WSYX) — Union County Sheriff Jamie Patton placed Union County under a Level 3 snow emergency on Friday. At Level 3, all roads in the county are closed except for non-emergency personnel. "The 40-45 mph winds are making the condition difficult for our snow plow teams,"...
Winter Storm Approaching: Here's who to follow to stay safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A winter storm is approaching Central Ohio and Friday is expected to bring some snow, icy roads, strong wind gusts and dangerous wind-chill values. Our meteorologists will be working around the clock the next couple of days. Here's who you can follow for the latest...
Columbus Weather: Brutal cold, strong winds continue Saturday
Level 2: Coshocton, Crawford, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Guernsey, Hardin, Hocking, Licking, Knox, Madison, Marion, Morrow, Muskingum, Perry, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, Union. Level 1: Athens, Morgan, Noble, Vinton. Also, in Franklin County, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 1 p.m. and a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect...
Man dead after crashing into rear of plow truck in Crawford County
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 34-year-old man died after crashing into the rear of a snow plow truck in Crawford County amid icy, snowy conditions. The incident occurred along County Road 49 near Baker Road around 1:10 p.m. on Dec. 23. Crawford County remained at a level 3 snow emergency for most of Friday.
Police search for victims of Gahanna porch pirate
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Gahanna Police said they identified the man seen on doorbell cam video stealing packages from a front porch. In a video posted to Facebook, a blue car is seen pulling up to a house. A man gets out, runs to the porch, grabs the packages then runs back to the car.
Hardware stores busy with customers ahead of winter weather
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With Central Ohio bracing for a blast from mother nature, families are stocking up on winter essentials in order to stay safe during the storm. Beechwold Hardware is helping customers prepare. "With an impending ice storm or snow, we usually see an uptick yeah." Patrick...
Preparing your car for the winter storm
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — The First Warning weather experts are forecasting quickly-changing road conditions as the storm moves in overnight Thursday into Friday. A spokesman for AAA Ohio said drivers should stay home, if possible. But, millions of Americans are expected to hit the road because of the Christmas holiday.
