Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
WYFF4.com
Months of planning pay off with Greenville County soldier's Christmas surprise for mom
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — A Greenville County family is together for the holidays after a solder surprised his mom and brothers with a return home, with months of planning help from his dad. Brian Forrester, of Taylors, shared the joyous video with WYFF News 4 through uLocal. See other...
FOX Carolina
Santa visits at FOX Carolina
Health experts are giving tips on how to protect your family during cold weather. Meteorologist Bryan Bachman is breaking down the science behind snowflakes in this moment of science. Crash on I-85NB causes backup in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Lee Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away this morning. Deputies said Henderson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at a house on Kent Mont Lane in Greer. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, a black sweatshirt, black pants and tan Nike tennis shoes.
FOX Carolina
Crash on I-85NB causes backup in Greenville
Fire safety tips for the holiday season. The Salvation Army of Greenville needs your help because of the freezing temperatures they've opened their cold shelter until Monday and they're asking for donations to keep everything running. Protecting Yourself From Cold.
Swinney on his faith
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney drew national attention earlier this week when he noted that his program is “built in God’s name, image, and likeness.” At a pregame news conference earlier this season, he was asked how his faith has allowed him to sustain himself through the down seasons as well as the good […]
FOX Carolina
Greenville business owner offers coats to homeless
Fire safety tips for the holiday season. The Salvation Army of Greenville needs your help because of the freezing temperatures they've opened their cold shelter until Monday and they're asking for donations to keep everything running. Protecting Yourself From Cold.
FOX Carolina
Former Clemson quarterback commits to Oregon State
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei announced his commitment to transfer to Oregon State Saturday. A Southern California native, Uiagalelei is returning to his West Coast roots. He graduated from Clemson Thursday after entering the portal after the ACC Championship. He completed his career at Clemson...
Deputies locate missing Upstate man with health issues
Deputies are searching for a missing man Friday morning with health issues in Greenville County.
kiss951.com
Visit One of the Best & Sweetest Christmas Attractions in South Carolina
Merry Christmas! It’s the most wonderful time of the year, so why not enjoy it? This Christmas, you should think about enjoying some great activities in your state or just a road trip away. Finding the activities that bring out the true holiday spirit can be the most fun and enjoyable. From Christmas light shows to holiday fairs, there are so many random activities that get put on during the holidays. There is one unique attraction in South Carolina that is a must-visit during the Christmas season.
FOX Carolina
Moment of Science: Snowflakes
Donations are needed to help Upstate people experiencing homelessness. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a grenade launcher and explosives were found in a home in the Simpsonville area. Power restored for thousands in downtown Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Fire Safety Tips
Donations are needed to help Upstate people experiencing homelessness. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a grenade launcher and explosives were found in a home in the Simpsonville area. Power restored for thousands in downtown Greenville.
Upstate soup kitchens prepare to serve hundreds over holiday weekend
It will likely be a full house at the Spartanburg Soup Kitchen this Christmas weekend.
If you see something, say something: Greenville sends message before cold snap
When cold weather sweeps through, most people are able to grab a blanket or turn up the heat in their home.
FOX Carolina
Upstate temperatures reach record low for Christmas Eve
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service confirmed that temperatures reached a record low this morning for Christmas Eve in the Upstate. Officials said temperatures got all the way down to 7 degrees at Greenville-Spartanburg. This low beat the previous record, which was set in 1983. Temperatures remain...
WYFF4.com
Co-owner of Greenville's Two Chefs Café restaurants dies, husband says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The co-owner of one of Greenville's longtime favorite restaurants has died. Judy Balsizer, who owned Two Chefs Café and Market with her husband Bill, died Friday as a result of multiple organ failure due to congenital heart disease, he said. "She had been battling illness...
FOX Carolina
Winter weather terms explained
Health experts are giving tips on how to protect your family during cold weather. Meteorologist Bryan Bachman is breaking down the science behind snowflakes in this moment of science. Crash on I-85NB causes backup in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
Freezing temperatures in the Upstate
Two lanes were blocked on I-85 north near Pelham Road on Friday afternoon, causing a traffic jam for holiday travelers. New details emerge in court after a boy was arrested for a deadly shooting at Tanglewood Middle School. Greenville business owner offers coats to homeless.
Anderson shelter open for 24 hours a day in freezing weather
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Hope Missions has opened their doors 24 hours a day in the cold weather, making sure people experiencing homelessness are warm. Homelessness is a struggle Calvin Geer says a majority of people don’t understand. “A lot of us have nowhere to go,” Geer said. Geer says he’s experienced homelessness for five years, […]
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Pedestrian dead following collision in Greenwood Co.
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision happened Saturday night. Troopers say a Jeep and pedestrian were travelling west on SC Highway 254 (Cokesbury Rd.) when the Jeep struck the pedestrian in the roadway. Officials say the pedestrian is...
FOX Carolina
Greenville Zoo closing due to subfreezing temperatures
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo will be closed on Friday as the area braces for bitterly cold weather. Temperatures with wind chill are expected to drop as low as single digits in the Upstate. City officials said the animals will be kept indoors. Holidays at the Zoo...
