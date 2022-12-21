ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Santa visits at FOX Carolina

Health experts are giving tips on how to protect your family during cold weather. Meteorologist Bryan Bachman is breaking down the science behind snowflakes in this moment of science. Crash on I-85NB causes backup in Greenville. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Two lanes were blocked on I-85 north near Pelham...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for runaway teenager in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for DaShawn Lee Henderson, a 14-year-old who ran away this morning. Deputies said Henderson was last seen around 9:30 a.m. at a house on Kent Mont Lane in Greer. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, a black sweatshirt, black pants and tan Nike tennis shoes.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Crash on I-85NB causes backup in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Swinney on his faith

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney drew national attention earlier this week when he noted that his program is “built in God’s name, image, and likeness.” At a pregame news conference earlier this season, he was asked how his faith has allowed him to sustain himself through the down seasons as well as the good […]
CLEMSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville business owner offers coats to homeless

GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Former Clemson quarterback commits to Oregon State

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei announced his commitment to transfer to Oregon State Saturday. A Southern California native, Uiagalelei is returning to his West Coast roots. He graduated from Clemson Thursday after entering the portal after the ACC Championship. He completed his career at Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
kiss951.com

Visit One of the Best & Sweetest Christmas Attractions in South Carolina

Merry Christmas! It’s the most wonderful time of the year, so why not enjoy it? This Christmas, you should think about enjoying some great activities in your state or just a road trip away. Finding the activities that bring out the true holiday spirit can be the most fun and enjoyable. From Christmas light shows to holiday fairs, there are so many random activities that get put on during the holidays. There is one unique attraction in South Carolina that is a must-visit during the Christmas season.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Moment of Science: Snowflakes

Donations are needed to help Upstate people experiencing homelessness. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a grenade launcher and explosives were found in a home in the Simpsonville area. Power restored for thousands in downtown Greenville. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Duke Energy reported more than 12,000 customers in downtown...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Fire Safety Tips

GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate temperatures reach record low for Christmas Eve

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Weather Service confirmed that temperatures reached a record low this morning for Christmas Eve in the Upstate. Officials said temperatures got all the way down to 7 degrees at Greenville-Spartanburg. This low beat the previous record, which was set in 1983. Temperatures remain...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Winter weather terms explained

GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Freezing temperatures in the Upstate

Two lanes were blocked on I-85 north near Pelham Road on Friday afternoon, causing a traffic jam for holiday travelers. New details emerge in court after a boy was arrested for a deadly shooting at Tanglewood Middle School.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Anderson shelter open for 24 hours a day in freezing weather

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA)- Hope Missions has opened their doors 24 hours a day in the cold weather, making sure people experiencing homelessness are warm. Homelessness is a struggle Calvin Geer says a majority of people don’t understand. “A lot of us have nowhere to go,” Geer said. Geer says he’s experienced homelessness for five years, […]
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

SCHP: Pedestrian dead following collision in Greenwood Co.

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a fatal collision happened Saturday night. Troopers say a Jeep and pedestrian were travelling west on SC Highway 254 (Cokesbury Rd.) when the Jeep struck the pedestrian in the roadway. Officials say the pedestrian is...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Zoo closing due to subfreezing temperatures

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Zoo will be closed on Friday as the area braces for bitterly cold weather. Temperatures with wind chill are expected to drop as low as single digits in the Upstate. City officials said the animals will be kept indoors. Holidays at the Zoo...
GREENVILLE, SC

