ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

11th hour effort to commute death penalty sentences morphs into another ‘no path forward’

By April Corbin Girnus
Elko Daily Free Press
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Elko Daily Free Press

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy ponders his legacy

WASHINGTON — Sen. Patrick Leahy lingered on a narrow balcony on the west side of the U.S. Capitol, soaking in a panoramic view of the National Mall, the Washington Monument and, beyond, the Lincoln Memorial. “Now this I will miss,” he said. As Leahy closes out a Senate...
VERMONT STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Elko joins call for more school funding

ELKO – In a prelude to the next session of the Nevada Legislature that begins Feb. 6, Elko County School District is joining school districts throughout the state to request more funding through the Pupil Centered Funding Plan. The school board approved a resolution in support of iNVest 2023,...
ELKO COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy