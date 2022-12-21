11th hour effort to commute death penalty sentences morphs into another ‘no path forward’

Read full article on original website
Related
Elko Daily Free Press
Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy ponders his legacy
WASHINGTON — Sen. Patrick Leahy lingered on a narrow balcony on the west side of the U.S. Capitol, soaking in a panoramic view of the National Mall, the Washington Monument and, beyond, the Lincoln Memorial. “Now this I will miss,” he said. As Leahy closes out a Senate...
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko joins call for more school funding
ELKO – In a prelude to the next session of the Nevada Legislature that begins Feb. 6, Elko County School District is joining school districts throughout the state to request more funding through the Pupil Centered Funding Plan. The school board approved a resolution in support of iNVest 2023,...
Comments / 0