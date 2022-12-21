ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Thousands without power as ice storm hits western Washington

SEATTLE — A weather system brought bitter cold and freezing rain to western Washington. The frigid temperatures created dangerous road conditions as many areas already blanketed in ice got a dose of freezing rain. The storm also caused power outages for thousands across the Puget Sound region. Puget Sound...
Lowland rain, high avalanche danger in the Cascades Saturday

SEATTLE — What a difference 24 hours can make. A warmer weather system arrived in western Washington Saturday, helping erode the cold air left over from the ice storm that slammed the region Friday. While the lowlands will get rain, there is a high avalanche danger in the Cascades...
Transit services suspended or delayed Friday due to ice, road conditions

SEATTLE — Transit service across the Puget Sound region was delayed or suspended Friday due to ice and unsafe road conditions. King County Metro said all service is temporarily suspended Friday due to “treacherous, icy road conditions.”. Metro said in a 2 p.m. update that bus service was...
