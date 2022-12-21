Read full article on original website
Thousands without power as ice storm hits western Washington
SEATTLE — A weather system brought bitter cold and freezing rain to western Washington. The frigid temperatures created dangerous road conditions as many areas already blanketed in ice got a dose of freezing rain. The storm also caused power outages for thousands across the Puget Sound region. Puget Sound...
Lowland rain, high avalanche danger in the Cascades Saturday
SEATTLE — What a difference 24 hours can make. A warmer weather system arrived in western Washington Saturday, helping erode the cold air left over from the ice storm that slammed the region Friday. While the lowlands will get rain, there is a high avalanche danger in the Cascades...
Spread holiday cheer to Washington's foster youth through unique shopping experience
SEATTLE — The holidays can be a lonely time of year for kids in foster care. A Seattle-based organization is trying to make their season brighter with a unique shopping experience just for them. Children, youth and young adults who have experienced foster care and their caregivers can shop...
Icy storm causes crashes, knocks out power across Oregon, SW Wash. before holiday weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A massive nationwide winter storm covered Oregon and Washington state in ice and snow Thursday night, as thousands remain without power following strong wind throughout the day. The freezing rain, sleet and snow led to crashes on slick roadways, prompting several major closures across the...
Transit services suspended or delayed Friday due to ice, road conditions
SEATTLE — Transit service across the Puget Sound region was delayed or suspended Friday due to ice and unsafe road conditions. King County Metro said all service is temporarily suspended Friday due to “treacherous, icy road conditions.”. Metro said in a 2 p.m. update that bus service was...
