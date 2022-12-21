Read full article on original website
Report: Tyler Huntley Voted as Fourth Pro Bowl Alternate QB
Football may get its unlikely All-Star answer to John Scott and Andrew Wiggins. The NHL had John Scott. The NBA had Andrew Wiggins. And the NFL might have its own unlikely All-Star in Tyler Huntley. The Ravens' backup quarterback has been voted as the AFC's fourth alternate for the Pro...
Best of The MMQB: Our 25 Favorite Stories of 2022
Looking back at a Bills-Chiefs playoff classic, the Rams’ Super Bowl title, Tom Brady’s short-lived retirement, the Russell Wilson trade and more. As the year comes to a close, we’re looking back at the best of Sports Illustrated from 2022 across the site. In the NFL, the year started with a bang: a playoff classic between the Chiefs and Bills, then a Super Bowl between a true Cinderella in the Bengals against a fascinating case study in roster-building in the Rams. Off the field, we Tom Brady’s retirement (and unretirement), the Russell Wilson trade, players unfollowing their teams on Instagram, players taking psychedelics and more turbulence in Washington.
Report: NFL Admits Blown Call at End of Commanders vs. Giants
In a game littered with head-scratching decisions by the officials, the league reportedly admitted fault on one particular play. The NFL came under scrutiny at the end of the last Sunday night’s game between the Commanders and the Giants following a series of controversial calls made by the officiating crew. However, the league has supposedly admitted to making a mistake on Washington’s final offensive play, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
Jets Assistant Coach Miles Austin Suspended for Violating Gambling Policy
The NFL allows players to gamble on non-NFL sports, but not league or club employees. A look at Austin’s suspension, and the league’s sometimes confusing gambling policy. Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended for a violation of the league’s gambling policy, according to an NFL source.
Harden Considering Return to Rockets in Free Agency, per Report
The guard can opt out of his contract after the season. View the original article to see embedded media. Sixers guard James Harden can opt out of his contract after the season, and he may choose to do so and return to the team where he emerged as a superstar.
Report: Sean Payton Wants Fangio as DC in Coaching Return
Both coaches are out of the NFL this year, but could team up in the future per the report. It is no secret that former Saints head coach Sean Payton has been eyeing a return to the sideline following a year off from coaching. Now, he appears to be lining up a coaching staff. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Payton would like an “all-star staff” at his next spot, which would include Vic Fangio as his defensive coordinator.
Brittany Griner saga detailed by agent
WNBA superstar Brittany Griner is home for Christmas. Her agent, Lindsay Kagawa Colas, played a major role in making that happen. The Portland-based Colas spoke to The Oregonian earlier this week and detailed the harrowing 10-month saga. That saga saw her client plead guilty to charges in Russia that she attempted to bring a small Read more... The post Brittany Griner saga detailed by agent appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Steph Curry Injury to Be Re-evaluated in Two Weeks, Warriors Announce
The Golden State guard suffered a left shoulder subluxation on Dec. 14. The Warriors, currently mired in 11th place in a crowded Western Conference, may have help on the way. Golden State announced Saturday afternoon that guard Stephen Curry "is making good progress," and his injured shoulder will be reevaluated in two weeks.
Patrick Mahomes Is Clearly the NFL’s Most Valuable Player
Don’t punish the Chiefs’ QB just because he’s been this good for five years now. No one deserves the MVP award more than him. Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s most valuable player, which means he should be the NFL’s Most Valuable Player—straightforward logic that does not always apply to awards voting. The MVP is not just a vote held at the end of the season; it’s a discussion topic starting in September, for better or worse, and so it gets treated like a dramatic show instead of an honest assessment of players’ worths. Mahomes is the league’s best player. He is the most valuable to his team. That should really be all the discussion we need.
Zach LaVine Reacts To All The Trade Rumors Surrounding Him
On his part, LaVine appears to focus more on the season, and look at helping the Bulls make up for the lost ground.
Grizzlies vs. Warriors Odds, Bets, Picks: Memphis Will Run up The Score on Christmas
Even without Steph Curry the matchup between the Grizzlies and Warriors on Christmas is a must watch game. Kyle Wood shares his predictions and best bet. This is a matchup months in the making. The Grizzlies-Warriors rivalry dates back to their 2022 six-game, second-round battle, which Golden State won. There’s...
Report: Mets Concerned About Carlos Correa’s Physical
The two sides could agree to a restructured contract, per the report. The Mets have expressed concern over Carlos Correa’s physical that could change the deal between the two sides, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports. New York reportedly is unsure over the “long-term stability” of Correa’s lower right...
Alex Ovechkin Reacts to Passing Gordie Howe on NHL Goals List
The Capitals star had some big plans after becoming the NHL’s second-leading scorer of all-time. View the original article to see embedded media. Capitals star forward Alex Ovechkin passed the great Gordie Howe for second in all-time NHL goals after scoring twice in Friday night’s 4–1 win against the Jets, bringing his total to 802 career goals.
AP source: Correa’s ankle subject of talks with Mets
NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets and Carlos Correa’s agent are having discussions over the infielder’s physical days after similar concerns from the San Francisco Giants led to a collapse of their agreement with All-Star. The Mets have not yet finalized a $315 million, 12-year...
NBA on Christmas: 76ers vs. Knicks Odds, Bets, Picks and Stats
Fans at Madison Square Garden get a special present on Christmas as the 76ers take on the Knicks. Kyle Wood makes his picks against the spread. Watching the Knicks on Christmas is a bit like watching the Lions on Thanksgiving. It’s a holiday sports tradition, and both teams usually lose.
Trae Young’s Father Responds to New Trade Rumors
A report on Thursday named Young as someone who could request a trade. On Thursday, a Chris Haynes report named Trae Young as a potential NBA superstar who could request a trade in the near future. In response to the report, The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor asked why Young would want out and “Which teams would really want Trae?”
