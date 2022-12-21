Mississippi Linebacker Suntarine Perkins Signs With Ole Miss Football

The Rebels have one of the top players in the state of Mississippi.

RALEIGH, Miss. -- Linebacker Suntarine Perkins (Raleigh High School, Miss.) has made his commitment to the Ole Miss Rebels official, signing his letter of intent on Wednesday.

Perkins recently won a state championship with Raleigh High School, and he also participated in the annual Mississippi-Alabama All-Star Game. This and a visit to Oxford were noted in The Grove Report's recruiting tracker prior to that weekend.

State champion, in-state Mr. Football and Ole Miss commitment Suntarine Perkins will be back in Oxford this weekend. The Raleigh (Miss.) two-way star, who had Lane Kiffin watch him work in the state title game win last week, will make a multi-day trip to Oxford after the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game on Saturday. The visit is important for Ole Miss in that not only is Perkins the top-ranked verbal commitment for Kiffin's class of 2023, but because of Alabama's long-tenured recruitment of the state's best. The Crimson Tide also had coaches check in on Perkins just last week, after he took multiple Tuscaloosa trips during the season.

Alabama made a strong push for Perkins, but his Oxford destination is now officially set as of Wednesday, giving Lane Kiffin the biggest feather in his hat so far on this early signing day.

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie .

