Fox 19
Tikkun Farm house destroyed in Christmas Eve fire
MT. HEALTHY, Ohio (WXIX) - A home on a nonprofit volunteer center’s land is completely destroyed following a fire early Christmas Eve. Flames spread through a home on the property at Tikkun Farm on Elizabeth Street just after 12 a.m., according to the Mt. Healthy Fire Department. Firefighters not...
Fox 19
Jackknifed semi, treacherous road conditions close more NKY highways
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Treacherous road conditions continue to wreak havoc on drivers in Northern Kentucky on Christmas Eve. A jackknifed semi and stalled vehicles on KY-2850 on the county line of Boone and Gallatin resulted in the road being closed, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 announced shortly after 2 p.m.
Fox 19
I-71 in Gallatin County reopens after major shutdown during winter storm
GLENCOE, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Christmas Eve that I-71 has finally reopened after being closed for multiple days. Only one lane is open on I-75 North, but all southbound lanes have been open since Friday evening, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. In addition, the...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported on Liberty Centre Drive in West Chester Township
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Liberty Centre Drive in West Chester Township. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
Fox 19
Ohio, Kentucky give updates on winter weather damage
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been 48 hours since the severe winter storm brought dangerous wind chills, snow and strong winds that caused damage and widespread power outages. As temperatures remain in the single digits, officials warn people that there are still dangers to the weather. “It’s simply not safe...
Fox 19
‘Avoid I-71′: Beshear sends national guard after semis gets stuck on icy, snowy hills
GLENCOE, Ky. (WXIX) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging drivers to avoid Interstate 71 in Northern Kentucky after multiple southbound semis got stuck on steep snowy, icy hills. The Kentucky National Guard and Kentucky State Police are on the scene in Glencoe in Gallatin County to clear this “major...
Fox 19
A sunny but cold Christmas ahead of Monday snow
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until NOON on Christmas Day as wind chills could get as low as -15°. Christmas Day will have...
WLWT 5
Reports of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on Bridges Road & Clough Pike in Anderson Township
SHERWOOD, Ohio — Reports of a multi-vehicle crash with injuries on Bridges Road & Clough Pike in Anderson Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do...
Fox 19
Bitter cold continues Christmas Day; light snow Monday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Wind Chill Advisory has been lifted for much of the Tri-State but it remains in effect for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley and Union counties in southeast Indiana and Butler, Clinton, Highland and Warren counties in southwest Ohio until noon on Christmas Day as wind chills could drop as low as -15°.
Fox 19
‘Don’t be that person:’ Reminders from food delivery drivers in a winter storm
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A “bomb cyclone” hit the Cincinnati area Thursday evening and continues to affect turn roadways hazardous with the potential of a flash freeze. As a reminder of just how bad the road conditions are in some parts of the Tri-State, food delivery drivers use the opportunity to let customers know how dangerous it is outside in a Reddit thread.
southarkansassun.com
Local News in Ohio: Life Sentence for Man Involved in Horrific Family Massacre of 8
On Monday, Dec. 19, a man was given a life sentence in prison without the possibility of parole for his involvement in the murder of eight people from an Ohio family in 2016, as stated in an article published by NBC4 on December 18, 2022. The killings were described as “cruel.”
Fox 19
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces preparations ahead of winter storm
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Ohio Governor Mike DeWine spoke Thursday with state officials from the Ohio Emergency Operations Center to discuss preparations and safety information ahead of the winter storm, which is expected to arrive Thursday evening. Gov. DeWine says he is working with the Ohio Department of Transportation, the Emergency Management...
Fox 19
PHOTOS: Snowfall blankets the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Viewer-submitted photos show snow covering Greater Cincinnati homes, roads and more. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
wvxu.org
Tips to keep your pipes from freezing or bursting ahead of subzero temperatures
The time to prepare for cold weather is before it hits. The National Weather Service says the area will likely see single digit highs and sub-zero lows over the next couple of days. Greater Cincinnati Water Works Supervisor Jon Peters says now is the time to act to prevent pipes from freezing. He says if you have a basement, check any water lines coming in.
WLWT 5
After nearly 5 months at Children's Hospital, 'Miracle Maddie' discharged in time for Christmas
CINCINNATI — If you're looking for a Christmas miracle, look no further than "Miracle Maddie." Maddie Whipp is about to turn five months old and is also about to spend her first days at home with her family in West Virginia. Whipp is the daughter of Kylen and Lacey...
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky Duke Energy customers feel financial crunch of higher bills heading into winter
Covington small business owner Chris Conley wasn’t expecting to see his electricity bill increase from $96 in November to $331.60 in December. For many residents and business owners, opening the mail toward the end of the year can be an anxiety-inducing activity, especially as the outside temperatures begin to cover vehicles in a pesky layer of frost. Oftentimes, an increased energy bill in the winter months isn’t uncommon, but a spike in prices can be jarring.
WLWT 5
Thousands of customers without power as winter storm barrels through Cincinnati area
CINCINNATI — Thousands of customers are without power as a major winter storm moves through Greater Cincinnati. Currently, there are a few thousand customers without power. Duke Energy says widespread power outages are expected Friday as a strong arctic front continues to make its way across the Midwest, bringing high sustained winds and frequent gusts exceeding 50 mph in some areas.
Fox 19
Duke Energy customers asked to reduce energy usage to avoid possible disruptions
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Duke Energy customers are being asked to voluntarily reduce energy usage to alleviate the pressure on power grids in the Midwest. PJM, the regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in Duke Energy’s Ohio and Kentucky service territories, said the power supplies are tight due to extremely cold temperatures and increased energy usage.
