Magnum PI Season 5 will air on NBC rather than CBS. The question is when. Will we get to see the new season in 2023, or will we need to wait?. When we learned Magnum PI was canceled by CBS, we were disappointed. The ratings weren’t all that bad, and we loved our Friday night lineup. Okay, so Fire Country has at least been a worthy addition to the schedule, but that doesn’t stop us from missing Magnum and Higgins in action.

1 DAY AGO