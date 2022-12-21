Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Georgia Man Who Stole $24 Million From McDonald’sMatt LillywhiteGeorgia State
Store hours: What’s open, closed in Jacksonville area on Christmas Eve, Christmas DayDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
The Bears are out: A Bear is shot and killed after escaping and attacking Florida Zoo keeperOlu'RemiJacksonville, FL
Former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office dispatcher sentenced to 60 years in federal prisonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Jacksonville man sentenced for possessing firearm as convicted felonDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Related
3 Eagles most to blame for Christmas Eve nightmare loss to Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their second loss of the season, this time to the rival Dallas Cowboys. Here are three Eagles most to blame for the defeat. The Philadelphia Eagles had the opportunity to clinch the NFC East division for the first time since 2019. All they had to do was defeat the rival Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. Not only would they win the division title, but home field advantage throughout the entirety of the playoffs.
3 teams that should start preparing an offer for Sean Payton
Sean Payton may only be out of the NFL for one season, but the New Orleans Saints would have to trade away his rights first. It seems as though Sean Payton’s NFL coaching retirement may have only been to get out of a bad situation with the New Orleans Saints.
Greater Tests Remain for Chiefs’ Rejuvenated Defense
Kansas City played well in Week 16, but more important barometers of success are coming.
NFL Network ruins Steelers tribute to Franco Harris: Fans get furious
Football fans weren’t happy about NFL Network cutting away from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ tribute to the late Franco Harris during halftime of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Saturday was a somber day for the Pittsburgh Steelers organization and fanbase. On Tuesday, legendary running back Franco Harris...
Bengals’ Eli Apple calls out Patriots’ Mac Jones over ‘dirty play’
Bengals cornerback Eli Apple was none too pleased with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones after the Bengals held on for a 22-18 win in Foxborough on Saturday. Apple, the former Giants first-round pick, took issue with Jones diving low at his legs as Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt was returning a fumble in the fourth quarter that was eventually called back. “Of course I did (notice it). He tripped me,” Apple told NESN.com. “I thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that before, I’ve seen it.” The play was ultimately ruled an incomplete pass and intentional grounding by Jones, who threw a 48-yard touchdown...
Chiefs dump Seahawks 24-10, stay tied for AFC's best record
Patrick Mahomes threw two TD passes and ran for a clinching score in the fourth quarter, as the Chiefs rolled to a 24-10 win that allowed them to keep pace with Buffalo for the best record in the AFC.
Patriots' Marcus Jones: 'I Gotta Get There!' Says Deion-Like Triple-Threat
With his defensive score on Saturday, the Patriots rookie Marcus Jones has now scored a touchdown on offense, defense and special teams.
Eagles make surprising, expected roster moves before battle with Cowboys
It’s been called a ‘war of attrition’ and a ‘marathon, not a sprint’. The NFL season isn’t very long when you think about it. In total, we’re discussing an 18-week, 17-game regular season before we watch three weeks worth of playoff games to determine who represents the AFC and NFC in February’s Super Bowl. The team that winds up hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy will have earned it, and if that team winds up being the Philadelphia Eagles will have quite the story to tell about their journey.
Caleb Williams and the USC 12 Days of Christmas for 2022
Caleb Williams had a season for the ages in 2022. He won the Heisman Trophy. He threw for over 4,000 yards. Perhaps the most amazing fact of all is that he threw just four interceptions over the course of 13 largely dazzling games. He had only one clunker, the Oregon State game, but even then, he led a cash-money crunch-time touchdown drive to win the game in the final 90 seconds. He was simply brilliant for USC this year, the main reason the Trojans went from being a 4-8 team to a New Year’s Six bowl team in one season under coach Lincoln Riley.
Alabama Football: Coach Saban continues to lock down the state
Coach Nick Saban and Alabama football are on a well-documented and historic run of success, both on the field and on the recruiting trail. Saban has drawn blue chip recruits from all over the country, from New Jersey product Minkah Fitzpatrick to Tua Tagovailoa in Hawai’i. However, he has...
Marcus Freeman unloaded on NIL during Notre Dame Signing Day presser
Marcus Freeman held nothing back on his thoughts regarding NIL on Notre Dame’s Signing Day. Consider Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame Fighting Irish to be among the biggest losers on Early National Signing Day this past Wednesday. While Notre Dame still had a top-10 class in the 2023 cycle...
Alabama Football Sugar Bowl History and seven memorable games
Alabama Football has played in 16 Sugar Bowls, with one being the 1992 National Championship Game. The Alabama Crimson Tide history goes back to Jan. 1, 1945, when the Duke Blue Devils beat the Crimson Tide 29-26. One story about the 1945 Sugar Bowl is about the coach who wasn’t...
FanSided
302K+
Followers
587K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0