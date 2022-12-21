ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FanSided

3 Eagles most to blame for Christmas Eve nightmare loss to Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles suffered their second loss of the season, this time to the rival Dallas Cowboys. Here are three Eagles most to blame for the defeat. The Philadelphia Eagles had the opportunity to clinch the NFC East division for the first time since 2019. All they had to do was defeat the rival Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. Not only would they win the division title, but home field advantage throughout the entirety of the playoffs.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New York Post

Bengals’ Eli Apple calls out Patriots’ Mac Jones over ‘dirty play’

Bengals cornerback Eli Apple was none too pleased with Patriots quarterback Mac Jones after the Bengals held on for a 22-18 win in Foxborough on Saturday. Apple, the former Giants first-round pick, took issue with Jones diving low at his legs as Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt was returning a fumble in the fourth quarter that was eventually called back. “Of course I did (notice it). He tripped me,” Apple told NESN.com. “I thought it was a dirty play. He’s done that before, I’ve seen it.” The play was ultimately ruled an incomplete pass and intentional grounding by Jones, who threw a 48-yard touchdown...
CINCINNATI, OH
FanSided

Eagles make surprising, expected roster moves before battle with Cowboys

It’s been called a ‘war of attrition’ and a ‘marathon, not a sprint’. The NFL season isn’t very long when you think about it. In total, we’re discussing an 18-week, 17-game regular season before we watch three weeks worth of playoff games to determine who represents the AFC and NFC in February’s Super Bowl. The team that winds up hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy will have earned it, and if that team winds up being the Philadelphia Eagles will have quite the story to tell about their journey.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Caleb Williams and the USC 12 Days of Christmas for 2022

Caleb Williams had a season for the ages in 2022. He won the Heisman Trophy. He threw for over 4,000 yards. Perhaps the most amazing fact of all is that he threw just four interceptions over the course of 13 largely dazzling games. He had only one clunker, the Oregon State game, but even then, he led a cash-money crunch-time touchdown drive to win the game in the final 90 seconds. He was simply brilliant for USC this year, the main reason the Trojans went from being a 4-8 team to a New Year’s Six bowl team in one season under coach Lincoln Riley.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

FanSided

