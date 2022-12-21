Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Hawarden Woman Injured In Hospers Rollover Crash
Hospers, Iowa – A Hawarden woman was taken to the hospital in the aftermath of a single-vehicle rollover accident Friday morning. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, at 8:36 Friday morning their deputies investigated a motor vehicle accident that occurred on 400th Street, two miles west of Hospers.
101.9 KELO-FM
Washington State woman arrested in South Dakota with more than 800 grams of meth sentenced to federal prison
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Pasco, Washington, woman was sentenced in Sioux Falls on Monday, December 19, to nearly 5 years in federal prison for Distribution of a Controlled Substance. 47-year-old Lourdes Rios was sentenced to four years and nine months in federal prison, followed by two years...
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man charged for liquor theft
ORANGE CITY—A 66-year-old Orange City man was arrested about 9:40 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, on a charge of fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Theodore Mothershed stemmed from him allegedly taking two mini bottles of Admiral Nelson’s Premium Spiced Rum, concealing them in his coat and leaving Fareway in Orange City without paying for the items about 4:25 p.m. that day, according to the Orange City Police Department.
KELOLAND TV
Minnehaha County seeks public help on wanted man
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warrant for Isaac Charles Olson, 26. Olson is wanted on charges of aggravated assault domestic and simple assault domestic. He is described as 6’0″ and 165 lbs. Those with information should contact the sheriff’s...
nwestiowa.com
George man arrested on warrant and more
ALTON—A 56-year-old George man arrested about 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, on a Lyon County warrant in Alton faces additional charges. Douglas David Roth was charged with second-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after being served the warrant at 1004 Third Ave. in Alton, according to the Orange City Police Department.
kiwaradio.com
Primghar Woman Taken To Hospital, Charged After Accident Near Archer
Archer, Iowa– A Primghar woman was taken to the hospital and also faces charges after an accident near Archer on Wednesday, December 21, 2022. The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 7:35 a.m., 41-year-old Cassandra Steffens of Primghar was driving a 1997 Chevy pickup eastbound on 390th Street near Archer. They tell us that 66-year-old Kent Hurtig of Archer was westbound on 390th in a 2003 Chevy pickup.
KELOLAND TV
Body found at storage shed fire
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Sioux Falls firefighters made a grim discovery Saturday morning responding to a storage shed fire. They found a body while putting out the fire. The call came in at 2:45 a.m. to the 400 block of N. Nesmith Avenue. Investigators are looking into how...
dakotanewsnow.com
UPDATE: Two injured in officer-involved shooting in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported an officer-involved shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the Kum & Go gas station at Russell and Minnesota Ave. An officer made a traffic stop at the gas station around 1:30 p.m. When the officer approached the vehicle,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Teenager shot at in east central Sioux Falls, suspect wanted
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Police Department reported a 16-year-old was shot at Tuesday night. The incident took place around 8 p.m. near the 1300 block of S Majestic View Pl. The victim was walking when a car drove up next to him. The victim thought the car contained several teenagers and may have recognized a couple, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens.
dakotanewsnow.com
One person dead after Sioux Falls fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One person is dead after an overnight fire in Sioux Falls. It happened around 2:45 Saturday morning. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire in the 400 block of N. Nesmith Avenue. Crews found a storage shed in the backyard on fire.
kiwaradio.com
Some Tense Moments At House Being Built In Sioux Center
Sioux Center, Iowa — There were some tense moments at a house being constructed in southern Sioux Center on Thursday. According to Sioux Center Fire Chief David Van Holland, firefighters were called to the home, which is near The Ridge Golf Course’s clubhouse, south of 20th Street Southeast. The call, which came in about 2:30 p.m. said that there were open flames in the home, due to a propane line leak.
kiwaradio.com
Shed Two-Thirds Destroyed In Fire Near Rock Valley Thursday
Rock Valley, Iowa– A machine shed once used as a hog building was severely damaged in a fire on Thursday, December 22, 2022, near Rock Valley. According to Rock Valley Fire Chief Brent Eshuis, at about 10:00 a.m., the Rock Valley Fire Department was called to the report of a shed fire at 2659 310th Street, just east of the Rock Valley city limits, across Highway 18 south of Kooima Company.
kscj.com
WOMAN RESCUED AFTER CRASHING INTO MORNINGSIDE RAVINE
THE BELOW ZERO TEMPERATURES, BLOWING SNOW AND STRONG WINDS CONTINUE TO CREATE HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS IN THE AREA. SEVERAL MAIN STREETS AND HIGHWAYS HAVE ICY SPOTS AND SIOUX CITY POLICE SGT. TOM GILL SAYS ONE LOCAL DRIVER AVOIDED SERIOUS INJURY IN A SCARY ACCIDENT EARLY THURSDAY IN MORNINGSIDE:. ICYRDS1 OC……..FOR...
kiwaradio.com
Remsen Woman Taken To Hospital After Alton Accident
Alton, Iowa– A Remsen woman was taken to the hospital after an accident at Alton on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. The Orange City Police Department reports that at about 11:00 a.m., 18-year-old John Van Wyk of Alton was driving a 1996 Pontiac eastbound on Highway 10, at the northeast corner of Alton, where Highway 10 eastbound turns south. They tell us that 68-year-old Debra Niehus-Schuetz of Remsen was northbound, turning westbound on 10 in a 2019 Dodge minivan.
siouxlandnews.com
Dakota County man killed in accident on Highway 77
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. — A Dakota County man is dead after an accident south of Dakota City, Neb. on Tuesday, Dec. 20th. The Dakota County Sheriff's office says that 75-year-old Charles McWilliams, from rural Dakota City, was hit by a vehicle at about 6:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Hwy 77.
nwestiowa.com
Dordt student opens dog grooming business
SIOUX CENTER—For a college student, December is a busy time of the year, trying not only to prepare for the holidays but also finals. However, Dordt University student Chloe Vonk decided to add opening a new business to her agenda for the month. Twenty-year-old Vonk opened Bark Bath Grooming...
dakotanewsnow.com
Traffic detoured after three car crash in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are instructing traffic to find an alternate route surrounding the area where three cars crashed. No injuries have been reported. Sioux Falls police are currently on the scene where an accident occurred on Minnesota Ave and 4th St., directing traffic...
loganwoodbine.com
Former Iowa body shop ordered to pay almost $7.2 million
SIOUX CITY — A judge has ordered a former Lawton, Iowa, body shop to pay nearly $7.2 million to an Indiana car owner for breaching contracts and committing fraud. William Oesterle, of Indianapolis, sued The Healey Werks Corp., ANCA Properties and owner Craig Hillinger, of Bronson, Iowa, in May 2020 for falsely representing a vehicle he purchased was an authentic Austin Healey and for fraud related to the restoration of several classic Austin Healey cars.
kiwaradio.com
Large Shop Building And 12 Semi Tractors Inside All Destroyed In Sibley Fire
Sibley, Iowa– A 200 by 100-foot metal building, the office inside, and 12 semi-tractors were all destroyed in a fire early on Thursday, December 22, 2022, in Sibley. According to Sibley Fire Chief Ken Huls, at about 2:50 a.m., the Sibley Fire Department was called to the report of a truck on fire in the shop at Bosma Poultry trucking company, just south of Jackrabbit Junction.
