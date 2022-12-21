Sioux Center, Iowa — There were some tense moments at a house being constructed in southern Sioux Center on Thursday. According to Sioux Center Fire Chief David Van Holland, firefighters were called to the home, which is near The Ridge Golf Course’s clubhouse, south of 20th Street Southeast. The call, which came in about 2:30 p.m. said that there were open flames in the home, due to a propane line leak.

SIOUX CENTER, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO