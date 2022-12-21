ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weymouth man identified as victim in Theater District shooting

By Abby Patkin
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

The shooting happened outside a hotel in a neighborhood filled with entertainment venues.

Boston police have identified the Weymouth man who died following a recent shooting in the city’s Theater District.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yHssr_0jq4KJsa00

Officers responded to 240 Tremont St. shortly after 9 p.m. on Dec. 11 and found 34-year-old Branden P. Barrett suffering from a gunshot wound. Barrett was taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead, Boston police said in a news release.

His manner of death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy on Sunday, police said.

Surveillance video from the scene outside the Moxy Boston Downtown hotel showed three men walking toward each other, with one pulling a gun and firing at the others. Another man then pulled out a gun and fired at the original gunman, hitting him.

Boston police continue to investigate the incident and urged anyone with information to contact homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Community members can also help anonymously by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

