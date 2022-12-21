Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Town in Michigan Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensSaugatuck, MI
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
The Golden Apple Tale treasure hunt is a decades old Michigan mysteryAuthor Ed AndersonGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Man shot, injured in Kalamazoo
A 23-year-old man was injured in a shooting in Kalamazoo Saturday afternoon.
Eastbound M-6 closed in Kent County after semi jackknifes
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - A freeway in Kent County is closed due to a jack-knifed semi as crews and drivers continue to contend with treacherous road conditions. Eastbound M-6 after M-37, Broadmoor Avenue, is closed until further notice in Kent County due to a crash. At 2:11 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, the Michigan Department of Transportation issued an alert stating that the freeway was closed in Kent County.
Postal truck driver seriously injured after head-on crash in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - Police are investigating a crash that left a postal truck driver seriously injured. On Dec. 23, the Michigan State Police Sixth District posted on Twitter that troopers were investigating a head-on crash involving a semi-truck and a U.S. Postal Service delivery vehicle. The crash occurred on 14 Mile Road (M-57) near Shaner Avenue, northeast of Rockford in northern Kent County.
Ottawa County Sheriff: 'Don't drive unless it's an emergency'
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is warning residents that is unsafe to drive due to blizzard conditions in West Michigan, and how that is impacting emergency response times. While the OCSO continues to respond to emergency calls, Captain Jake Sparks says some of the roads...
WNDU
Children hospitalized following Cass Co. crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Children were taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Cass County on Christmas Eve. Deputies responded to the crash on M-51 near Maple Street in Howard Township shortly after 6 p.m. A Niles woman and her daughter were headed south on the highway when the woman lost control of her vehicle.
Muskegon officer almost hit by pickup truck
A police officer was almost hit during a stop in Muskegon early Thursday morning.
Police: Man arrested for holding 3 minors hostage, breaking into Kzoo apartment
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested a man Friday after he allegedly held three minors hostage and forced his way into another apartment.
Man killed, woman injured in snowmobile crash near BC
Authorities say a man was killed and a woman was injured in a snowmobile crash near Battle Creek.
Deputies: Woman with no seatbelt injured in crash near Holland
A woman was taken to the hospital with injuries after a crash near Holland Thursday evening.
Sheriff’s deputy avoids injury in pileup that closes northbound U.S. 131
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – Northbound U.S. 131 is closed Friday, Dec. 23, at the Wayland exit for multiple crashes, sheriff’s deputies said. The highway is closed to 100th Street in Kent County after the crashes. An Allegan County sheriff’s deputy’s patrol car was struck by a semi-tractor trailer...
Numerous vehicles in ditches off U.S. 131 in southern Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning that numerous vehicles were in ditches along U.S. 131 in the southern portion of the county. Vehicles were reported to have gone off the highway near U Avenue in the Schoolcraft area, where deputies have reported...
WZZM 13
Kent Co. Road Commission plow truck hit while clearing Grand Rapids road
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the winter storm continues to bear down on West Michigan, a Kent County Road Commission was involved in a hit-and-run accident in Grand Rapids on the morning of Dec. 23. The crash happened at 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of 28th Street and Eastern...
WNDU
UPDATE: State of emergency lifted in Berrien County after power outages resolved in Benton Harbor
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Officials declared a state of emergency in Berrien County on Friday night due to a large power outage in the city of Benton Harbor. The declaration went into effect at 10 p.m. and it will remain in effect for seven days. Officials made the declaration to support efforts in responding to the needs of Benton Harbor and in the protection of the public from dangers presented by the potential exposures to extreme cold temperatures.
‘Do not drive’: Kent County officials warn motorists not to travel on Christmas Eve
KENT COUNTY, MI -- Ongoing snowfall and intense wind have combined to make Christmas Eve a hazardous time to drive in the Grand Rapids area, officials said. “Our message is, once again, do not drive unless you have to drive,” Kent County Road Commission officials advised in a news release on the morning of Saturday, Dec. 24.
PD: Teen shot in the foot in SE Grand Rapids
Authorities say a 16-year-old boy was shot in Grand Rapids Wednesday night.
Police identify woman killed in Van Buren County house fire
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police have identified a woman who died in a Tuesday, Dec. 20 house fire in Bangor as 32-year-old Evelyn Hitchcock. Police and firefighters responded to the fire, in the 1000 block of Third Street, about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Bangor police officers reached the scene before...
abc57.com
Blizzard update from Cass County Sheriff's Office
CASS COUNTY, Mich. --You're reminded by the Cass County Sheriff's Office about the Blizzard Warning from the National Weather Service continuing until 1:00 p.m. Saturday, December 24, 2022. Cass County roadways are still dangerous, with multiple roads drifted shut, along with blowing snow and high winds are continuing to make...
Prairieville Township Fire Department responds to house fire in Plainwell
The Prairieville Township Fire Department responded to a house fire in Plainwell on Friday afternoon.
Suspect charged in Muskegon Heights school board member death
A suspect has been charged with murder in the death of a Muskegon Heights school board member.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo car dealership employees and police officers honored for heroic actions
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Four employees of a Kalamazoo Honda dealership and two West Michigan police officers were honored Wednesday for their potentially life-saving heroics on December 15th. Kalamazoo Public Safety says a man, angry that he'd been dropped off at the wrong dealership, quickly became violent and attacked a...
Comments / 0