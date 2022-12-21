Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Gino's Italian RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Related
Cash reward for suspects in 17-year-old’s murder
In 2019, Garon Lewis, 17, was murdered, and now his father Raymond "Shoe-Do" Lewis is offering a reward for information on the suspects in his son's murder whereabouts.
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for attempted murder
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a wanted fugitive. Police said Kenneth Selders, 59, is wanted on the charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact...
wbrz.com
Three runaway girls from Denham Springs found safe Friday, deputies say
DENHAM SPRINGS - A group of three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes Thursday were found safe by Friday night. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday.
Baton Rouge deputies lead drug bust that results in five arrests, discovery of fentanyl laboratory
A weeks-long Baton Rouge-based investigation into suspected drug activity led to a bust, the arrests of five individuals, and the possibility of additional arrests in the near future, according to local authorities.
brproud.com
Louisiana man allegedly threatens person with gun at store before Christmas
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Donaldsonville man is accused of pointing a shotgun at someone and threatening them inside a retail store in Assumption Parish. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a store in Belle Rose on Dec. 12 where they learned that the store’s manager had previous issues with the suspect, Michael J. Muse, Sr., 64, at another store in Ascension Parish. The sheriff’s office said the manager told deputies Muse pulled out a shotgun and pointed it at the manager while threatening them.
Scott Police seek identity of suspect involved in two burglaries
The Scott Police Department (SPD) is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in two burglaries.
brproud.com
Man killed in shooting at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning identified
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning. Police said Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot and died at the scene at the Lark Apartments in the 4100 block of Burbank Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
brproud.com
Oven used as heat source led to house fire in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A family trying to keep themselves warm by using an oven as a heat source led to a house fire on Macedonia Avenue on Saturday. Firefighters were called out at 10:48 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire department says they were led to a fire in the kitchen and learned that the occupants were using the oven to increase the heat when items near the oven caught on fire.
brproud.com
Construction-related fire at EBRP Housing Authority
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire in the 4000 block of North Boulevard at the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority building on Friday (Dec. 23) morning. BRFD says when firefighters arrived at the scene, light smoke was coming from the...
theadvocate.com
21-year-old killed at apartment complex near LSU identified, Baton Rouge police say
Baton Rouge police have identified the person killed in the shooting Wednesday at an apartment complex near LSU's campus. Police say Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot at The Lark Baton Rouge apartment complex around 7:45 a.m. and died at the scene. Police told Lark Management, which operates the complex, they...
wbrz.com
BRPD opens internal investigation after cell phone video captures violent confrontation
BATON ROUGE – Cell phone video showing a physical interaction between a Baton Rouge police officer and a man earlier this month has prompted the department to launch an investigation into what happened. The video shows two officers. One is at the door of a home, and the other...
Missing teen last seen in Sherwood Meadow area, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Missing Persons Division is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager. According to police, Gloria Barcelona, 15, was reported missing on Wednesday, Dec. 21 from the Sherwood Meadow area. Barcelona is 5′3″, 110 lbs. and was last seen...
Police respond to disturbance at Lafayette Books-A-Million store
Heavy police presence spotted outside Lafayette Books-A-Million store
brproud.com
Officials investigate gas-filled bottles thrown through windows of Baton Rouge homes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital area authorities say they’re investigating reports of bottles of gasoline that were apparently thrown through the windows of homes in North Baton Rouge, Thursday, Dec. 22. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD), the incident damaged the homes and remains under...
Louisiana family claims babysitter beat, burned 1-year-old baby
A Baton Rouge family is in pain as their toddler fights for his life. A grandmother says her one-year-old grandchild was horribly abused.
Head-on collision in Ascension Parish leaves 1 driver dead
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a head-on collision that claimed the life of one of the drivers on Thursday, Dec. 22. LSP Troop A said Michael Head, 62, of Geismar, lost his life in the crash. Tpr. Christian Reed said the crash happened on...
theadvocate.com
In Alton Sterling protesters' lawsuit against Baton Rouge, what evidence is fair?
In defending Baton Rouge leaders against a lawsuit filed by activists who were arrested during protests over the death of Alton Sterling, attorneys can't bring up Gavin Long's deadly ambush on six East Baton Rouge law enforcement officers, a judge has ruled. But they can invoke the killing of police officers in Dallas earlier that month.
New Iberia home burns
New Iberia Fire Department is on the scene of a residential fire that took place Friday evening on Mixon Street.
Argument at Louisiana Funeral Lands Man in Jail and Another in Hospital With Gunshot Wounds
An argument at a funeral in St. Francisville on Monday, Dec. 19 ended with one man in jail and another man hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
brproud.com
EBRSO: Burglar walks away with TV and more from Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An unidentified man is accused of taking items worth $1,800 from a home. The home is located in the 600 block of Spring Cove Drive, and the theft took place on Monday, Dec. 12. The suspect was captured on camera leaving the home with...
Comments / 0