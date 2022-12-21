Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wiscasset Senior Center
The next public supper will be Wednesday, Jan. 4. The menu will be turkey soup, biscuits, salad, beef Stroganoff, noodles, carrots and whoopie pies. Cost is $10 for members, $12 for non- members. Please call 882-8230 for more information and reservations. These suppers are well attended, so reservations are encouraged to assure there are adequate meals for all who attend.
Dennis R. Hallinan
Dennis R. Hallinan, 82, passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2022 at his home in Boothbay Harbor with his loving family by his side. Dennis was born on Nov. 17, 1940 in Brentwood, New Hampshire, the son of the late Richard and Katherine (Alley) Hallinan. Dennis attended local schools in...
Service notice for Dennis R. Hallinan
Dennis R. Hallinan, 82, passed away peacefully on Dec. 21, 2022 at his home in Boothbay Harbor with his loving family by his side. A memorial Service will be held on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Hall Funeral Home of Boothbay, 975 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, with Lynn Martin officiating. Should friends desires online condolences can be left for the family by visiting Dennis’s Book of Memories page at www.hallfuneralhomes.com.
WES’ holiday sing-along returns in ‘full swing’
Wiscasset Elementary School students participated in an All-School Holiday Sing-Along on Wednesday, Dec. 21 before heading home for the holiday break. This event had been an annual tradition for Wiscasset students until the pandemic. Last year, students gathered outside for an abbreviated version, but this year, the event was back in full swing and we welcomed families who came to watch and listen to the festive holiday music.
First Congo meets at Fellowship Hall starting in January
First Congregational Church, 28 High St, in Wiscasset, is moving Sunday services to Fellowship Hall for January, February and March. As stewards of the Earth, the Council would like to reduce the amount of fossil fuel it consumes during the coldest days of the year. This is also a cost-saving measure with the price of fuel oil at high levels.
Edgecomb selectman to resign effective Dec. 31
In a Dec. 23 email, Edgecomb Selectman Dawn Murray gave public notification of her intent to resign effective Dec. 31. In the email to the media and municipal officials, she cited an ongoing legal battle with resident Timothy Harrington in her decision. “Tim Harrington continues to find new ways to get hateful messages to me and apparently the sheriff’s department and the court system don’t have the same definition of indirect contact as I do. As much as I’d like to continue for as long as townspeople would have me, I have to protect my health and the stress of these past four-plus months of harassment and threats is taking quite a toll on me,” she wrote. “I have always viewed us all as residents serving residents, and not politicians. The chilling effect of people being allowed to continue bullying is resulting in yet another vacancy in small town government. I fear it will prevent others from stepping up to serve.”
Commissioners sign Regional Broadband Partners Grant agreement
Lincoln County has entered into a Regional Broadband Partners Agreement with Maine Connectivity Authority. Under the agreement, Lincoln County Regional Planning Commission will join Sagadahoc and Knox county officials supporting towns with regional broadband infrastructure activities and “digital inclusion.”. The MCA was established in 2021 as a quasi-governmental agency...
Maine home values remain strong; For-sale inventory still historically low
Buyers of single-family existing homes across Maine are still encountering a lower-than-normal inventory of homes available for purchase. According to Maine Listings, 1,289 homes changed hands in November, a decline of 28.7 percent from November one year ago. The median sales price (MSP) for homes sold reached $325,000—up 8.3 percent from November 2021. The MSP indicates that half of the homes were sold for more and half sold for less.
