Sanibel, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Two popular Naples beaches open in time for the holidays

People are flocking to the beach attempting to have a classic Florida Christmas, and since two more beach access points reopened Friday in Collier County, it may be perfect timing. Clam Pass Park and Vanderbilt Beach both have beach access and they’re two of Naples’ most popular beaches.
NAPLES, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Collier County Commission accelerating beach restoration project before 2023 hurricane season

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A massive beach restoration project has been fast-tracked by the Collier County Commission. “We have a regular beach renourishment beach resiliency program that’s in place, but it’s very slow — it’s very arduous. We don’t want to be in a position where we are barren before another Hurricane season comes along,” said Bill McDaniel, the Chairman of the Collier County Commission.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man revisits Red Coconut RV Park, where he used to live before Ian

A change in the charm has been the theme for the last few weeks on Fort Myers Beach while learning which iconic spots are selling or rebuilding. WINK News is unsure if the Red Coconut RV Park will still be a place to live after the hurricane. Nevertheless, WINK News has learned more about what the area had to go through during Ian.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Lighthouse Resort reopens on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian

Lighthouse Resort Inn & Suites reopened on Fort Myers Beach with 20 rooms available for displaced residents, first responders, emergency personnel, relief and construction workers. The rooms available are on the second, third and fourth floors at the hotel at 1051 Fifth Ave. Parking is limited to one vehicle. The Yucatan Beach Stand is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with a limited menu and full bar at the wing bar. Temporary office hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Devil’s Isle becomes Bonita Springs’ first distillery

Tom Anstead recalls his trip to Bermuda, which was originally known as the “Isle of Devils” by Spanish explorers for its treacherous weather. After losing his job in 2020 and deciding to start his own business, Anstead named his new Bonita Springs distillery after his vacation in paradise.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Tim Aten Knows: Local restaurants lost in 2022

The annual reflection on local restaurants that permanently closed in Southwest Florida was more difficult to compile this year because damage from Hurricane Ian left so many properties in limbo. Longtime Gulfshore favorites such as The Turtle Club in North Naples and Baleen at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort were...
NAPLES, FL
NBC 2

Homeless shelters preparing for more people as cold front rolls into SWFL

EAST NAPLES, Fla. — St. Matthew’s House is bracing for an uptick in need for its homeless services in the wake of a severe Southwest Florida cold front. “People experiencing homelessness for the first time and not knowing where to go or what to do with that for help. We definitely have a lot of first-time homeless coming in,” said Sarah Hartzell, the Campbell Lodge Shelter Manager.
NAPLES, FL
santivachronicle.com

South Seas Resort Principal To Look Into Future At Chamber Luncheon

The Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce will host speaker Greg Spencer, CEO for Timbers Resorts, which currently owns South Seas Island Resort, as its guest speaker at the Wednesday, Jan. 18, business luncheon. It will take place at the Marriott Sanibel Harbor Resort in Fort Myers starting at 11:30 a.m.
SANIBEL, FL

