FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
santivachronicle.com
December Sold Properties on Sanibel; None on Captiva
Based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS® for the period 12/02/22-12/23/22.
WINKNEWS.com
Two popular Naples beaches open in time for the holidays
People are flocking to the beach attempting to have a classic Florida Christmas, and since two more beach access points reopened Friday in Collier County, it may be perfect timing. Clam Pass Park and Vanderbilt Beach both have beach access and they’re two of Naples’ most popular beaches.
WINKNEWS.com
Lighting up Times Square showcasing Fort Myers Beach rebuilding process after Ian
Lighting up Times Square bringing the focus of the town back to the community, fun, and a uniquely special environment, which is what it’s known for best. Santa Claus is coming to the town of Fort Myers Beach which is a welcomed sight. Especially for people who love the town that was decimated by Hurricane Ian.
Collier County Commission accelerating beach restoration project before 2023 hurricane season
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A massive beach restoration project has been fast-tracked by the Collier County Commission. “We have a regular beach renourishment beach resiliency program that’s in place, but it’s very slow — it’s very arduous. We don’t want to be in a position where we are barren before another Hurricane season comes along,” said Bill McDaniel, the Chairman of the Collier County Commission.
WINKNEWS.com
Man revisits Red Coconut RV Park, where he used to live before Ian
A change in the charm has been the theme for the last few weeks on Fort Myers Beach while learning which iconic spots are selling or rebuilding. WINK News is unsure if the Red Coconut RV Park will still be a place to live after the hurricane. Nevertheless, WINK News has learned more about what the area had to go through during Ian.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Lighthouse Resort reopens on Fort Myers Beach after Hurricane Ian
Lighthouse Resort Inn & Suites reopened on Fort Myers Beach with 20 rooms available for displaced residents, first responders, emergency personnel, relief and construction workers. The rooms available are on the second, third and fourth floors at the hotel at 1051 Fifth Ave. Parking is limited to one vehicle. The Yucatan Beach Stand is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily with a limited menu and full bar at the wing bar. Temporary office hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Families at RSW left scrambling as they try to make it home for the holidays
Christmas is just two days away and with the holiday so near, plenty will be traveling to make it home on time.
WINKNEWS.com
Devil’s Isle becomes Bonita Springs’ first distillery
Tom Anstead recalls his trip to Bermuda, which was originally known as the “Isle of Devils” by Spanish explorers for its treacherous weather. After losing his job in 2020 and deciding to start his own business, Anstead named his new Bonita Springs distillery after his vacation in paradise.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Tim Aten Knows: Local restaurants lost in 2022
The annual reflection on local restaurants that permanently closed in Southwest Florida was more difficult to compile this year because damage from Hurricane Ian left so many properties in limbo. Longtime Gulfshore favorites such as The Turtle Club in North Naples and Baleen at LaPlaya Beach & Golf Resort were...
NBC 2
Homeless shelters preparing for more people as cold front rolls into SWFL
EAST NAPLES, Fla. — St. Matthew’s House is bracing for an uptick in need for its homeless services in the wake of a severe Southwest Florida cold front. “People experiencing homelessness for the first time and not knowing where to go or what to do with that for help. We definitely have a lot of first-time homeless coming in,” said Sarah Hartzell, the Campbell Lodge Shelter Manager.
Street preacher couldn’t snuff ‘Light Up Times Square’ on Fort Myers Beach
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Hundreds of people packed into the Times Square area on Fort Myers Beach for the ‘Light Up Times Square’ event. The event was the first time since the area was leveled by Hurricane Ian on September 28 that the square was filled with people.
santivachronicle.com
South Seas Resort Principal To Look Into Future At Chamber Luncheon
The Sanibel & Captiva Islands Chamber of Commerce will host speaker Greg Spencer, CEO for Timbers Resorts, which currently owns South Seas Island Resort, as its guest speaker at the Wednesday, Jan. 18, business luncheon. It will take place at the Marriott Sanibel Harbor Resort in Fort Myers starting at 11:30 a.m.
Flight cancellations rise in Southwest Florida due to massive winter storm across the U.S.
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Airlines around the United States have canceled thousands of flights due to the winter storm and high winds. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, flights are being delayed due to flow-constrained areas affected by high winds. At the moment two airports are closed and four others are deicing their highways.
Hurricane debris gathering in mangroves has beach residents worried
An unwanted inheritance of debris, courtesy of Hurricane Ian, is now resting behind condominiums on Fort Myers Beach.
Fort Myers Beach expects about half of the island's businesses to return
Business owners like Anita Cereceda said high property prices are a reason why many businesses may not return.
House on Fort Myers Beach bursts into flames with workers inside
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A house on Fort Myers Beach caught fire while workers were inside. According to the Fort Myers Beach Fire District (FMBFD), no one currently lives at the residence on Court Street. FMBFD said a construction company was using the home to store contents for homes they were working on.
WINKNEWS.com
Resorting to changing airlines at RSW for holiday travel amid delays
People trying to travel for the holidays continue to see their flights get delayed and canceled at RSW due to severe weather. It doesn’t matter if you’re traveling to the west or east coast, cancellations and delays are happening all around RSW. Some people have gotten so frustrated...
Marconews.com
Collier County to build emergency berm on beaches to protect upland property post-Ian
Collier County commissioners have approved a no-bid contract to expedite the construction of an emergency berm to protect upland property left vulnerable by Hurricane Ian. At their last board meeting Dec. 13, commissioners unanimously approved the contract, recognizing the "existence of a valid public emergency." County staff added the item...
Wild boar problem leaves Fort Myers residents with ravaged front yards & looming concerns
PASEO, Fla. — Many neighbors just east of Six Mile Cypress have been waking up to torn-up yards. They have noticed it happening more and more since Hurricane Ian. As it turns out, pigs are causing the damage. “They come and root for worms and different types of plants...
