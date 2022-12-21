Another member of the Penn State football family is preparing to play the final game of his college career. Tight end Brenton Strange announced on Tuesday, as the team completed its first day working out in Pasadena, California for the Rose Bowl, that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL draft. But Strange also confirmed he will play in the Rose Bowl for his final game in a Penn State uniform. “I couldn’t be more thankful to have called State College home for the last four years,” Strange said in a released statement on his Twitter account on Tuesday. “Since my...

