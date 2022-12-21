34 years after Pan Am Flight 103, we remain prisoners of hope (Guest Opinion by Rabbi Charles Sherman)

Read full article on original website
Crouse nurse hails colleagues as warriors accomplishing the impossible (Your Letters)
I look at the world every day and all I see is negativity and disparity so I would like to take a moment to bestow some optimism upon anyone who takes the time to read this. I am officially on my 11th year of nursing. As of late I’ve spent more time in the hospital than I have home or with my family, whom I love. Two years ago I took a chance and left my hometown and relocated to Syracuse, accepting a float pool nurse position at Crouse Hospital.
CNY local cherishes Feast of the Seven Fishes, a beloved Italian tradition
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As people prepare for the merriest time of the year, many are in the kitchen doing what they love, preparing meals for their families. One of those meals is a beloved Italian tradition, the Feast of the Seven Fishes. On Christmas Eve, families come together to have a feast that usually […]
NewsChannel 9 team helps bring airport passenger to safety
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– It was a chance encounter when NewsChannel 9’s Madison Moore and Ben Augustine found passenger Peter Einset walking on the side of the road at Syracuse Hancock International Airport. Our crew was heading to the airport to talk with passengers about the storm canceling flights...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Allentown
Allentown might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Allentown.
A love story just in time for Christmas: Couple married at Mom’s diner where they had first date
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Three years ago, Kahssia Hills-Days was waiting inside Mom’s diner to meet up with Radelle Days for a “friendly” breakfast. When Radelle Days came into the restaurant with roses, the friendly breakfast quickly became much more than that, Kahssia said. That meal marked the young couple’s very first date.
Food Bank donations triple after David Muir featured Dinosaur’s charity chips on ABC World News Tonight
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Donations to the Food Back of Central New York tripled last week the day after the organization was featured on ABC World News Tonight. On his evening broadcast last Wednesday, Syracuse-area native David Muir visited Dinosaur Bar-B-Que’s Brooklyn location and interviewed owner, John Stage.
Local mom of five goes to Salvation Army Christmas Bureau Distribution for 18th year in a row
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Salvation Army held its annual Christmas Bureau Distribution Day on Wednesday, December 21. The annual event was held from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Oncenter in Syracuse. The holiday season can be tough for many people, including parents, like Melissa Deitz. “I am going through a little bit […]
Central NY man charged with selling computer attacks worldwide, prosecutors say
Clay, N.Y. — A Central New York man has been accused of being part of a business that for a fee organized massive international cyberattacks, according to federal prosecutors. Six people have been charged, accused of over a million attacks or attempted attacks on individuals and educational institutions, government...
Legendary Sports Broadcaster, Bristol Native Visits Neshaminy Mall to Discuss His Recent Book
The sports broadcasting legend came back to Bucks County to talk about his new book. A Bucks County native and sports broadcasting legend came back to his home area to discuss his new book, with his dog as the main character. Joe Mason wrote about the new book for the Northeast Times.
People’s Light Theatre hires security firm after threats to its holiday panto featuring a drag performer
At the center of the new holiday play at People’s Light Theatre in Malvern, Pa., “Alice in Wonderland, a Musical Panto,” is a giant cat played by the prominent Philadelphia drag performer Eric Jaffe. As the Cheshire Cat, dressed in an all-white bodysuit with sparkles, heavy cat...
Teen walking dog near Syracuse’s Westcott Street hit in head with gun, robbed
Syracuse, N.Y. — A teen walking a dog near Westcott Street in Syracuse was robbed at gun point Thursday night, according to Syracuse police. The teen was hit in the head with the gun, police said in a news release Friday. He was taken by ambulance to Upstate University Hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries, police said.
1966 Was A Very White Christmas
Arguably, The Main Line and the rest of the Philadelphia region experienced a White Christmas in 2009, thanks to a blizzard that brought almost two feet of snow to the area on December 20, 2009. If you looked out the window on Christmas Morning that year, everything looked white, so...
Family evicted “properly” from their home of 38 years, days before Christmas, Habitat for Humanity insists
Habitat for Humanity of Tompkins and Cortland Counties and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office evicted a family from their home of 38 years on Ithaca’s south hill on Monday, Sheriff Derek Osborne confirmed to 14850 Today. Habitat for Humanity executive director Shannon MacCarrick insists “foreclosure notices were properly sent by the City of Ithaca,” though the Ithaca Tenants Union says “the necessary notifications were not sent to the correct addresses.”
Former CEO of Syracuse charity sentenced to prison for stealing over $650,000 meant for disabled people
Syracuse, N.Y. — The former executive of a Syracuse-based charity has been sentenced to prison for stealing $650,000 from the nonprofit she founded with her husband and ran for over 25 years, according to the state Attorney General’s Office. Shirley Goddard, 76, was sentenced to serve one to...
Ithaca’s last remaining Burger King, on east hill, is “currently closed”
Burger King has declined to confirm the closure, but the sole remaining Burger King restaurant in Tompkins County, at East Hill Plaza in the Town of Ithaca, has closed. A sign on the door says the fast food chain eatery is “currently closed,” but all Burger King signage and equipment has been removed from the building.
Electrical fire displaces five people in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- An electrical fire that began on the porch of a Syracuse home has displaced five people early Friday morning. Around 6 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a house fire on the 200 block of Mather Street, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department.
Plane carrying sick, vomiting passengers landing at PHL: officials
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Officials with American Airlines confirmed to CBS Philadelphia that it had a flight land at Philadelphia International Airport on Thursday evening with several sick passengers after the flight experienced "moderate turbulence". Crews from Office of Emergency Management and the CDC responded to check on several passengers who reported being ill and vomiting."The captain mentioned there was a weather system forming around us," a passenger on the flight told CBS Philadelphia. "It was quite bad, and he requested permission to go up and down and that was denied. It was just really bumpy. It was just inconsistent. It was noisy from every direction."It was quite bad."The American Airlines flight landed shortly after 8:45 p.m. Thursday from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands.A representative with American Airlines issued the following statement:"American Airlines flight 2528 encountered moderate turbulence while en route from St. Thomas, USVI (STT) to Philadelphia (PHL). The aircraft landed safely and out of an abundance of caution was met by first responders before taxiing to the gate."No one has been taken to a hospital.Airport officials say there was no impact on service.
19-year-old man killed in Christmas eve shooting on Syracuse’s West Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man was killed in a shooting Saturday night on Syracuse’s West Side. Syracuse police responded to a reported shooting call at 634 Richmond Ave. at 8:51 p.m. and found the victim near the rear of the house. The victim, who was struck in...
I-81 project opponents: NY planners have to ‘redo everything’ to account for Micron; Not so fast, state says
Syracuse, NY — A group opposed to replacing Interstate 81 in Syracuse with a community grid told a judge Thursday that the state has to “redo everything” to account for the planned arrival of semiconductor manufacturer Micron to the northern suburbs. “They gotta crunch out the numbers....
Philadelphia home earns national acclaim for holiday light display with more than 50k lights
Tim Macrina has been lighting up his home for the holidays with his light display which he dubs 'Christmas on Lincoln'.
