Video: Wind, waves, and snow arrive in the Upper Peninsula
As much of the Upper Peninsula is under a Blizzard Warning on Friday, strong winds have begun to pick up along the coast of Lake Superior.
Automotive experts share tips for cold weather ahead of winter storm
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the winter storm bearing down and temperatures falling, car experts are sharing some tips to make sure your vehicle makes it through. From properly inflated seasonal tires to a fully charged battery, experts say much of the winter maintenance on your vehicle is preventative. They also recommend keeping an emergency kit in your car in case you get stranded.
Blizzard to impact parts of Upper Michigan Thursday night-Saturday evening
A Blizzard Warning is in effect for Alger, Houghton, Keweenaw, Marquette, Ontonagon, Schoolcraft, Gogebic and Luce Counties from tonight through Saturday evening. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Baraga, Delta, Dickinson, Iron and Menominee Counties from tonight through Saturday evening and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Florence and Marinette counties through Saturday morning. Total snow accumulations could reach or exceed two feet for higher elevations. 55 mph wind gusts are also possible, which will create blowing and drifting snow, impacting the Friday morning and Friday evening commutes with reduced visibilities and slippery roads. Downed tree branches and power lines are also possible. If you are in the Blizzard Warning, travel should be restricted to emergencies only. Wind chills as low as -20 could also create hazards if you are exposed to the cold for too long.
Hancock storefronts remain open despite holiday winter storm
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Large quantities of snow pushed around by high winds continue to blow across the Copper Country. Hancock is no exception, with snow packing around Quincy Street and the rest of the downtown. “If you have to be out, please make sure that your windows, your headlights,...
Houghton County Road Commission urges caution on roads during winter storm
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - In Houghton County, where it’s been snowing since Tuesday, the Houghton County Road Commission (HCRC) is asking drivers to be careful on the roads. This is due to the large amounts of snow that are expected to cover the U.P. this holiday weekend. Drivers are cautioned to go slowly and keep their windows clear of snow.
Plowing service hard at work with latest storm
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With snowy conditions lingering you may be looking for someone to plow your driveway. Quikplow is an app that was created for people to request to hire a driver to plow an area. The service has come to the Upper Peninsula a year ago and has seen growth.
Marquette plow drivers share their unique point of view on the roads
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, TV6 rode along with a Marquette Public Works plow driver. We got a first-hand look at the roads from the front seat of a plow truck. Supervisor Chad Hightshoe describes what a normal day for a Marquette city plow driver looks like. “Typically, we...
Alzheimer’s Association shares tips for caring for loved ones during winter storm and holidays
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As the winter storm continues and the Christmas holiday approaches, the Alzheimer’s Association is sharing tips for checking in on your loved ones. The Alzheimer’s Association says when stopping by to visit a loved one with Alzheimer’s or dementia there are some things you should do. Make sure the house is warm enough, make sure they’re dressed appropriately and ensure they’re eating and drinking regularly.
Logging Truck Hits Pole, Closing Marquette County Road 550
A logging truck crased into a utility pole Wednesday afternoon in Marquette County, closing County Road 550 for about two hours. Marquette County Sheriff’s Deputies say it happened at around 1:00 in the afternoon on 550 between Harlow Lake Road and Beagle Lake Road when the driver lost the back half of his trailer, as well as the load of logs. The trailer ended up on its side after hitting the pole, and it took a couple of hours to put it upright and to clean up the logs. The driver was not hurt.
2 Marquette County grocery stores explain how to handle shopping rush
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite an influx of people in grocery stores right now two Marquette County markets said they feel well-prepared for the high demand. The Marquette Food Co-op said it’s seen many people seeking last-minute items for Christmas dinner and stocking up for the storm however, they feel ready.
Body found at scene of Upper Peninsula house fire
CALUMET TOWNSHIP, MI – One person was found dead at the scene of a house fire in the Upper Peninsula. According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, the fire occurred on Agent Street in Calumet Township at 9:02 p.m. on Tuesday. The body was found after the fire...
Damaged Marquette home draws large police presence
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A section of road in South Marquette has reopened after a brief closure Tuesday evening. From about 5:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. police had the 100 block of Fisher Street in Marquette closed between Champion and Front Streets. Marquette Police and Fire, the Marquette County Sheriff’s...
Hancock at Calumet Hockey; UP Sports Year in Review Part Two
Negaunee at Westwood Basketball; Year in Review Part One with UP Winter Olympians. Nick Baumgartner and his dog, {Oakley, enjoy the Welcome Home Parade in Iron River after winning a gold medal in the Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. Mid Peninsula hoops at Big Bay de Noc; Manistique at Negaunee...
Up North Lodge continues to spread Christmas joy
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - For the sixth year in a row, the Up North Lodge in Gwinn spread Christmas joy by giving back to the community with its Operation Great Christmas. For weeks, people from all around the U.P. have been donating Christmas gifts for those in need. On Christmas Eve morning from 10:00 a.m. until noon, people filled the Up North Lodge Event Center, collecting gifts to take to loves ones. One volunteer organizer said the end goal is to try and make sure that everyone in the community gets a gift.
Little Agate to change locations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette clothing store is changing locations. Little Agate is a children’s consignment boutique that opened in the Westwood Mall this summer. It offers gently used children’s clothing and gear, as well as resources to help parents get the support they need. The new store is located at 1015 N. Third St. where the Stitch Witch used to be located.
Cakes, cookies and a visit from Mrs. Claus and the Grinch
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you didn’t have time to make a dessert or cookies for your holiday gathering, Huron Mountain Bakery has your covered! They have a huge variety of baked goods and treats still available. They’ll be open December 23 until 7:00 p.m. and December 24, 5:00...
1 person found dead in Calumet Township house fire
CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was found dead in a house that caught fire in Calumet Township Tuesday night. At around 9:02 p.m. Tuesday, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) responded to a house fire on Agent Street in Calumet Township, according to a press release from the Sheriff Wednesday.
Jason Sadowski sentenced to life in prison
Munising, Mich. (WLUC) - Jason Sadowski will spend the rest of his life behind bars for murder. In Alger County Circuit Court Wednesday morning, judge Brian Rahilly sentenced Sadowski to life in prison, with a minimum of 50 years. This comes after Sadowski was found guilty of first-degree murder by a jury in October for the murder of his roommate Timothy Mozader in 2019.
